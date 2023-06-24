Terribly entitled of Everton fans, upset at FFP because it stops them commiting financial suicide. They seem to think the rules shouldn't apply to them, but don't appreciate how detrimental it is to other teams to have a basketcase skewing the market for years while propping up the bottom of the table and only staying solvent through loan after loan.
To put the whole thing in perspective, Everton have 1/3 the revenue of Liverpool but, over the last 5 years, a net spend 3 times higher. In fact, in the entire division, only two other teams have a higher net spend on transfers over the last 5 years, United and City.