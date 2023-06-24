« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 387546 times)

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm
Can Everton do the treble?

Three point deductions in the same season if they go into administration.

Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm »
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,900
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm »
Everton financial commentator 'The Esk' has arrived at the Premier League headquarters with a spreadsheet, saying he is a friend of Richard Masters
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm »
It's crazy how they're not in administration already. We were hours away from administration during the FSG takeover. This lot have been stumbling along for years now owing an absolute fucking fortune.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit

Points deductions are a regular occurrence in the EFL for financial irregularities and there isn't a collective meltdown over it.

They can moan all they want but they'd have been treated a lot harsher by the EFL had they gone down which they should have done if the PL weren't so soft on them prior to this season and complicit in them submitting fraudulent accounts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm »
After the horrible 1985 comments I was subjected to at the weekend, Im happy to see them get a 20 point deduction in the morning. Good riddance.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm
They are not taking the news well. Corruption is rife apparently .It is Everton against the world
So, rules there to protect clubs from themselves and to help prevent them bankrupting themselves are "corrupt"?   :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit
Then they'll be playing behind closed doors before they know it. With further points deductions.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Yeah the PL need to make it fairly clear to Everton that any fan misbehaviour will not be tolerated.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
So, rules there to protect clubs from themselves and to help prevent them bankrupting themselves are "corrupt"?   :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes


This id the bit I don't get. Why are they blaming the people trying to stop bad owners liquidating the club, rather than the gobshites running the club into the ground?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,821
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm »
Who and What exactly is corrupt in their opinion ?

What do they stand to gain exactly ? For corruption to take place there has to be a point to it 😂😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm »
More Breaches over at goodison than on my call the midwives box set
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8092 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
This id the bit I don't get. Why are they blaming the people trying to stop bad owners liquidating the club, rather than the gobshites running the club into the ground?
I've never seen them hold their hands up over anything. It's always someone else's fault. There seems to be a complete denial within the fanbase that their club is at fault. It's absolutely bizarre. Their club is committing suicide before their very eyes, but they can't see it or they refuse to see it. It's either monumental arrogance or a staggering lack of self-awareness.

Everton and its delusional fanbase are driving themselves over a cliff but blaming the garage that sold them the car and the authorities that imposed speed limits and put barriers in front of the drop.

Basically, Everton want to drive over the cliff at 150mph whilst shouting "fuck you" to everyone, then they want to blame everyone else for their demise as they sit within the twisted, burning wreckage.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8093 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
Everton are going to go bankrupt anyway. If anything, it's the PL's lax enforcement of the rules that Everton are in this position as much as anything Everton themselves have done.

They should have intervened years ago.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8094 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
I've never seen them hold their hands up over anything. It's always someone else's fault. There seems to be a complete denial within the fanbase that their club is at fault. It's absolutely bizarre. Their club is committing suicide before their very eyes, but they can't see it or they refuse to see it. It's either monumental arrogance or a staggering lack of self-awareness.

Everton and its delusional fanbase are driving themselves over a cliff but blaming the garage that sold them the car and the authorities that imposed speed limits and put barriers in front of the drop.

Basically, Everton want to drive over the cliff at 150mph whilst shouting "fuck you" to everyone, then they want to blame everyone else for their demise as they sit within the twisted, burning wreckage.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc</a>
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 06:22:33 am »
We should help out the BS, and give them 30m for Branthwaite.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • Big in Japan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 07:10:43 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Everton are going to go bankrupt anyway. If anything, it's the PL's lax enforcement of the rules that Everton are in this position as much as anything Everton themselves have done.

They should have intervened years ago.


They will complain about the league being unfair and corrupt until the day they go bust at which point they will try to sue the league for not applying harsher penalties to stop them going bust. And throughout the whole process it will all be the RS' fault.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,579
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 07:52:25 am »
Take Branthwaite, loan them Nat.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 07:53:34 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
As the premier league have been babysitting Everton for the last 3 seasons it is they who are at fault for the breach. Information obtained from the GOT forum

The PL agreed a plan with Everton that they would sell players to reduce their debt.
The commission said they had no intention of selling the player/s as agreed. Basically Moshi was paying lip service to the PL and lying about his plans
The debt could have been avoided if the had sold a couple of their more saleable assets. Pickford for instance. Yet Dyche acquired yet more players - some on loans-  and more importantly the club payed wages and costs as well.
As for a precedent one has been set. And as for the appeal
Well as you have now clearly continued to spend in excess of your income despite the 10points loss, it appears 10 was no deterrent and we have no alternative but to raise it to 12 as was originally argued for
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 08:10:27 am »
The ESK is confident they are not in breach of the rules. He also wants better regulation of the League to ensure the people running it dont ruin it for the fans.
But he doesnt think punishing the fans by punishing the owners for screwing up is the answer.
He is really confused at the moment.
 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:34 am
The PL agreed a plan with Everton that they would sell players to reduce their debt.
The commission said they had no intention of selling the player/s as agreed. Basically Moshi was paying lip service to the PL and lying about his plans
The debt could have been avoided if the had sold a couple of their more saleable assets. Pickford for instance. Yet Dyche acquired yet more players - some on loans-  and more importantly the club payed wages and costs as well.
As for a precedent one has been set. And as for the appeal
Well as you have now clearly continued to spend in excess of your income despite the 10points loss, it appears 10 was no deterrent and we have no alternative but to raise it to 12 as was originally argued for

An important part of the initial summary against them was that the Premier League said, quite clearly, it wasn't their job to run the club for them.

The concept of taking responsibility for your own actions is becoming rarer in modern society but it has been missing at Everton since the mid 80s.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:10:27 am
The ESK is confident they are not in breach of the rules. He also wants better regulation of the League to ensure the people running it dont ruin it for the fans.
But he doesnt think punishing the fans by punishing the owners for screwing up is the answer.
He is really confused at the moment.

And if course,  The Esk knows better than the PL's own accountancy team who will have thoroughly reviewed Everton's accounts.  ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8102 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:10:27 am
The ESK is confident they are not in breach of the rules. He also wants better regulation of the League to ensure the people running it dont ruin it for the fans.
But he doesnt think punishing the fans by punishing the owners for screwing up is the answer.
He is really confused at the moment.

Why shouldn't the fans be punished? They're as culpable as anyone to this mess. Demanding managerial sackings, demanding signings, demanding a new, bigger stadium.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8103 on: Today at 09:14:40 am »
Loads of fans missing the point because I do think SA and AD have their bots working overtime on this issue.
All talking about FFP including a Villa fan I saw who was moaning about being prevented from getting top 4.
Everton are showing why the P&S rules were needed.
They have spent their owners money and are most likely £1b in debt. Moshiri has stopped spending money on them. They are existing on payday loans from 777 in the region of £20m a month, just to keep the lights on. 777 have said they have now turned the their money tap off, until ownership is approved.
That means they are less than one month away from either the deal going through, someone else coming in to lend them money, or administration. Another potential owner would not get clearance before Easter at the earliest, so that is not a thing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8104 on: Today at 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:59:33 am
And if course,  The Esk knows better than the PL's own accountancy team who will have thoroughly reviewed Everton's accounts.  ::)

This is the Esk. The man who used to regale the regulars on Got with his weekly tales of the Transfer Market -caveats of course, spending Moshiris millions on random players.
He was just as bad as the rest of them in unrealistic expectations.
Its like there is an Elephant in the Street End.
All these fans of small clubs dreaming of a rich sugar daddy cant see that no matter how rich your owner is, unless the club is run properly, you eventually end up like Everton when the owners cash (or interest) runs out. We learnt that the hard way with H&G.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,929
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8105 on: Today at 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
After the horrible 1985 comments I was subjected to at the weekend, Im happy to see them get a 20 point deduction in the morning. Good riddance.

1985 is their go to get out, along with the hidden sinister forces determined to stop them moving to BMD (us) and all the ex RS pundits (the only current is Carragher who us much more critical of us) who are talking them down.

Moshiri has tried to cook the books on behalf of Usmanov, got caught and did a runner back his tax haven in the sunny place for shady people - to quote Somerset Maugham .
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8106 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:22:49 am
This is the Esk. The man who used to regale the regulars on Got with his weekly tales of the Transfer Market -caveats of course, spending Moshiris millions on random players.
He was just as bad as the rest of them in unrealistic expectations.
Its like there is an Elephant in the Street End.
All these fans of small clubs dreaming of a rich sugar daddy cant see that no matter how rich your owner is, unless the club is run properly, you eventually end up like Everton when the owners cash (or interest) runs out. We learnt that the hard way with H&G.


He says  he wants better regulation to ensure the people running the game don't ruin it for the fans. How about better regulation for owners to stop running the fans' clubs into the ground ?

They can't see past their own fucking nose this lot. Losing their shit with Moshiri for not buying a player, then losing their shit with Moshiri for buying the player who then turns out to be shit. But yeah, it's the PL spoiling it for the fans.

The only organisation ruining the game for the fans is PGMOL.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8107 on: Today at 09:59:37 am »
I'll never understand why they think there's a grand conspiracy to hold Everton back. In 2005 the illuminati was like 'Right shit, they finished 4th. Can you comprehend the utter devastation they could wreak if they get into the CL proper? Get that bald ref, screw them over, and we'll make sure they never come close again'. I could understand if their successful periods had been remotely recently....but I imagine a hefty chunk of the supporters weren't born when they were last a top team (mid 80s), so I've genuinely no idea where the notion comes from that Everton would be a team that anyone would even be bothered about holding back.

I dont see how they can be fixed as a fanbase. I've seen genuine arguments that they shouldn't be punished because its not the fans fault, then in the same argument they're fuming that Abu Dhabi and Chelsea haven't been punished, then in the same argument they're fuming that the 'Sly 6' haven't been punished. Duh.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8108 on: Today at 10:02:53 am »
Terribly entitled of Everton fans, upset at FFP because it stops them commiting financial suicide. They seem to think the rules shouldn't apply to them, but don't appreciate how detrimental it is to other teams to have a basketcase skewing the market for years while propping up the bottom of the table and only staying solvent through loan after loan.

To put the whole thing in perspective, Everton have 1/3 the revenue of Liverpool but, over the last 5 years, a net spend 3 times higher. In fact, in the entire division, only two other teams have a higher net spend on transfers over the last 5 years, United and City.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8109 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
I've got no sympathy for Everton or Forest.  Every club knows the rules but some choose to follow them (e.g. Wolves and Leicester) but some choose not to (e.g. Everton, Forest and Chelsea - their day of reckoning will eventually come).

Everton's wage bill is wildly overblown compared to their stature and income.  It's been the case for years.  They've also made losses on almost every transfer since Moshiri came in.  They make Ridsdale look competent but there seem to be more safety nets in place now - although they're determined to cut holes in them!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,023
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8110 on: Today at 10:09:22 am »
So what are they looking at here today?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,868
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8111 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:59:37 am
I'll never understand why they think there's a grand conspiracy to hold Everton back. In 2005 the illuminati was like 'Right shit, they finished 4th. Can you comprehend the utter devastation they could wreak if they get into the CL proper? Get that bald ref, screw them over, and we'll make sure they never come close again'. I could understand if their successful periods had been remotely recently....but I imagine a hefty chunk of the supporters weren't born when they were last a top team (mid 80s), so I've genuinely no idea where the notion comes from that Everton would be a team that anyone would even be bothered about holding back.

I dont see how they can be fixed as a fanbase. I've seen genuine arguments that they shouldn't be punished because its not the fans fault, then in the same argument they're fuming that Abu Dhabi and Chelsea haven't been punished, then in the same argument they're fuming that the 'Sly 6' haven't been punished. Duh.

It's nuts. If there was some kind of cartel or football illuminati then who's fucking bright idea was it to let Chelsea in, or City? They can't be integral to the sport AND be maverick outsiders at the same time.

Nobody would give a shit if they were doing well. Their own self importance is baffling.  It's a collective psychosis at this point.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8112 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
This whole scenario reminds me of a vid of a child screaming and having a tantrum because his mum wouldnt let him drink bleach.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 