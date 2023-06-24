Loads of fans missing the point because I do think SA and AD have their bots working overtime on this issue.

All talking about FFP including a Villa fan I saw who was moaning about being prevented from getting top 4.

Everton are showing why the P&S rules were needed.

They have spent their owners money and are most likely £1b in debt. Moshiri has stopped spending money on them. They are existing on payday loans from 777 in the region of £20m a month, just to keep the lights on. 777 have said they have now turned the their money tap off, until ownership is approved.

That means they are less than one month away from either the deal going through, someone else coming in to lend them money, or administration. Another potential owner would not get clearance before Easter at the earliest, so that is not a thing.