Everton - The 777 Unflushables

FiSh77

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm
Can Everton do the treble?

Three point deductions in the same season if they go into administration.

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit
disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,900
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 09:56:24 pm
Everton financial commentator 'The Esk' has arrived at the Premier League headquarters with a spreadsheet, saying he is a friend of Richard Masters
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,865
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm
It's crazy how they're not in administration already. We were hours away from administration during the FSG takeover. This lot have been stumbling along for years now owing an absolute fucking fortune.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,491
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 10:02:44 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit

Points deductions are a regular occurrence in the EFL for financial irregularities and there isn't a collective meltdown over it.

They can moan all they want but they'd have been treated a lot harsher by the EFL had they gone down which they should have done if the PL weren't so soft on them prior to this season and complicit in them submitting fraudulent accounts.
moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
After the horrible 1985 comments I was subjected to at the weekend, Im happy to see them get a 20 point deduction in the morning. Good riddance.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 08:38:23 pm
They are not taking the news well. Corruption is rife apparently .It is Everton against the world
So, rules there to protect clubs from themselves and to help prevent them bankrupting themselves are "corrupt"?   :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 10:22:09 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
Dickheads talking about constant pitch invasions to wreck games/league

Yeah that won't result in fines and points forfeit
Then they'll be playing behind closed doors before they know it. With further points deductions.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm
Yeah the PL need to make it fairly clear to Everton that any fan misbehaviour will not be tolerated.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,233
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
So, rules there to protect clubs from themselves and to help prevent them bankrupting themselves are "corrupt"?   :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes


This id the bit I don't get. Why are they blaming the people trying to stop bad owners liquidating the club, rather than the gobshites running the club into the ground?
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,821
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm
Who and What exactly is corrupt in their opinion ?

What do they stand to gain exactly ? For corruption to take place there has to be a point to it 😂😂
Irishred1

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
More Breaches over at goodison than on my call the midwives box set
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,149
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8092 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
This id the bit I don't get. Why are they blaming the people trying to stop bad owners liquidating the club, rather than the gobshites running the club into the ground?
I've never seen them hold their hands up over anything. It's always someone else's fault. There seems to be a complete denial within the fanbase that their club is at fault. It's absolutely bizarre. Their club is committing suicide before their very eyes, but they can't see it or they refuse to see it. It's either monumental arrogance or a staggering lack of self-awareness.

Everton and its delusional fanbase are driving themselves over a cliff but blaming the garage that sold them the car and the authorities that imposed speed limits and put barriers in front of the drop.

Basically, Everton want to drive over the cliff at 150mph whilst shouting "fuck you" to everyone, then they want to blame everyone else for their demise as they sit within the twisted, burning wreckage.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,865
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8093 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Everton are going to go bankrupt anyway. If anything, it's the PL's lax enforcement of the rules that Everton are in this position as much as anything Everton themselves have done.

They should have intervened years ago.
Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,233
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8094 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
I've never seen them hold their hands up over anything. It's always someone else's fault. There seems to be a complete denial within the fanbase that their club is at fault. It's absolutely bizarre. Their club is committing suicide before their very eyes, but they can't see it or they refuse to see it. It's either monumental arrogance or a staggering lack of self-awareness.

Everton and its delusional fanbase are driving themselves over a cliff but blaming the garage that sold them the car and the authorities that imposed speed limits and put barriers in front of the drop.

Basically, Everton want to drive over the cliff at 150mph whilst shouting "fuck you" to everyone, then they want to blame everyone else for their demise as they sit within the twisted, burning wreckage.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mJvJJaV6-Pc</a>
Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8095 on: Today at 06:22:33 am
We should help out the BS, and give them 30m for Branthwaite.
Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • Big in Japan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8096 on: Today at 07:10:43 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Everton are going to go bankrupt anyway. If anything, it's the PL's lax enforcement of the rules that Everton are in this position as much as anything Everton themselves have done.

They should have intervened years ago.


They will complain about the league being unfair and corrupt until the day they go bust at which point they will try to sue the league for not applying harsher penalties to stop them going bust. And throughout the whole process it will all be the RS' fault.
