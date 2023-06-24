This id the bit I don't get. Why are they blaming the people trying to stop bad owners liquidating the club, rather than the gobshites running the club into the ground?



I've never seen them hold their hands up over anything. It's always someone else's fault. There seems to be a complete denial within the fanbase that their club is at fault. It's absolutely bizarre. Their club is committing suicide before their very eyes, but they can't see it or they refuse to see it. It's either monumental arrogance or a staggering lack of self-awareness.Everton and its delusional fanbase are driving themselves over a cliff but blaming the garage that sold them the car and the authorities that imposed speed limits and put barriers in front of the drop.Basically, Everton want to drive over the cliff at 150mph whilst shouting "fuck you" to everyone, then they want to blame everyone else for their demise as they sit within the twisted, burning wreckage.