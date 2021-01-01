Interesting stuff actually. I mentioned it only yesterday in the Newcastle or City thread I think. It's essentially a form of salary cap, where you can only spend so much of your revenue on wages, yes?



Everton will be screwed on that year after year. Currently 95% of their earnings go on wages, but it's typically been above 80% for donkeys years. They've always had to throw money at players to get them to join. Slap a cap on them and they basically forced to offer Championship level wages.



If that change had been implemented five years ago, they might be in better shape now financially, and likely a decent mid table side. But, well, it's Everton...



