« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 384956 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8000 on: Today at 06:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:53:30 pm
Fuck me, this accounting stuff is boring.

Craig, can you explain the intricate differences between IFRS and FRS102 accounting? Asking for a friend.
and include the context of GAAP while you're at it.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,924
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 06:54:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:51:55 pm
so the UK then. 

okay.   ::)

And Where Everton are based. :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 06:56:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:54:55 pm
And Where Everton are based. :D
I just think it's a weird word to use.

where did it derive - the idea that customers are "turning over" their money?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,507
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 07:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:53:30 pm
Fuck me, this accounting stuff is boring.

Craig, can you explain the intricate differences between IFRS and FRS102 accounting? Asking for a friend.

That's what Moshiri said ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,763
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:54:19 pm
and include the context of GAAP while you're at it.

That's where Everton seem to falling down. They have no clue as to what's acceptable and what isn't :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 07:12:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:51:55 pm
so the UK then. 

okay.   ::)

I know mate, I always get annoyed as fuck when I'm on US based sports forums & they start bastardising the Kings Scottish.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 07:35:44 pm »
Interesting stuff actually. I mentioned it only yesterday in the Newcastle or City thread I think. It's essentially a form of salary cap, where you can only spend so much of your revenue on wages, yes?

Everton will be screwed on that year after year. Currently 95% of their earnings go on wages, but it's typically been above 80% for donkeys years. They've always had to throw money at players to get them to join. Slap a cap on them and they basically forced to offer Championship level wages.

If that change had been implemented five years ago, they might be in better shape now financially, and likely a decent mid table side. But, well, it's Everton...

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:12:14 pm
I know mate, I always get annoyed as fuck when I'm on US based sports forums & they start bastardising the Kings Scottish.
:)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,631
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1746626203203563686

🚨 Everton + Nottingham Forest expecting to be informed on Monday that theyve been found in breach of PL profitability & sustainability rules for 3yr cycle to June 2023. Both have prepared mitigation & will launch robust defences
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 08:13:51 pm »
Hello...
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 08:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:13:16 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1746626203203563686

🚨 Everton + Nottingham Forest expecting to be informed on Monday that theyve been found in breach of PL profitability & sustainability rules for 3yr cycle to June 2023. Both have prepared mitigation & will launch robust defences
Another 9 points deduction should be enough
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,814
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 08:16:01 pm »
Relegate them already
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,359
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 08:16:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:14:41 pm
Another 9 points deduction should be enough

It'll prob get deferred to next season once again and they'll be fine.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 08:16:38 pm »
Great news! Another offence should be an automatic relegation surely.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,365
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 08:16:48 pm »
Worrying times
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:13:16 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1746626203203563686

🚨 Everton + Nottingham Forest expecting to be informed on Monday that theyve been found in breach of PL profitability & sustainability rules for 3yr cycle to June 2023. Both have prepared mitigation & will launch robust defences
a bit hard to prepare mitigation for something that's happened already.  if they are able to mitigate the losses, why did they happen?  sounds like slamming the door after the horse has ran off.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 08:20:36 pm »
Everton's mitigation:

We're founders of the Premier League! One of the oldest clubs, founding member.... invented goal nets... covid... you need us more than we need you... conspiracy... redshite... booooo... not been relegated since 1951.... bad for the brand... stop being mean to us.... did we mention the redshite... handball....



*When I checked on their last relegation, they came back up in 53-54 - by finishing second. Even back then, they were winning without winning.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
I wonder if the robust defence will be more comprehensive then yes we did cheat but not by that much and we were so poorly managed we were still shit so no harm done.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,580
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
Can't say I'm surprised if Everton are found to have breached regulations again. Forest almost certainly seem likely to have. I'm baffled why politicians like Burnham and Carney are getting involved in this. Yes they are both Everton supporters but claiming the initial deduction was draconian is fucking laughable.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,062
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
These are getting relegated ...
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 08:26:40 pm »
If it was only by £20m ish for the previous 3 years, how can they possibly have breached again? It must be a very small amount? Must be a very small (essentially a fine level) breach?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 08:28:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:16:22 pm
It'll prob get deferred to next season once again and they'll be fine.

I don't think they can. I think the whole point of the PL making clubs submit their accounts in December was to avoid a repeat of Everton's shenanigans last year, when they managed to stall the investigation into their previous accounts until this season.

If they'd had the 10 point deduction last season they'd have been toast. And then the EFL would have ripped them a new one this season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,365
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 08:30:40 pm »
BUT MARK CARNEY WROTE THEM A LETTER!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,365
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 08:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:28:23 pm
I don't think they can. I think the whole point of the PL making clubs submit their accounts in December was to avoid a repeat of Everton's shenanigans last year, when they managed to stall the investigation into their previous accounts until this season.

If they'd had the 10 point deduction last season they'd have been toast. And then the EFL would have ripped them a new one this season.
Yes jt is.

But, theyve now got a second investigation, an appeal and a possible appeal against a second punishment to do all before June.


There comes a point where its nit physically possible
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,282
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:24:01 pm
These are getting relegated ...
We can but hope.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,254
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 08:34:04 pm »
Burnham wasn't joking when he said there'd been developments
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8026 on: Today at 08:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:28:23 pm
I don't think they can. I think the whole point of the PL making clubs submit their accounts in December was to avoid a repeat of Everton's shenanigans last year, when they managed to stall the investigation into their previous accounts until this season.

If they'd had the 10 point deduction last season they'd have been toast. And then the EFL would have ripped them a new one this season.

It was, they're fucked unless Silky has serious skills.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 08:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:13:16 pm
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1746626203203563686

🚨 Everton + Nottingham Forest expecting to be informed on Monday that theyve been found in breach of PL profitability & sustainability rules for 3yr cycle to June 2023. Both have prepared mitigation & will launch robust defences
They are not taking the news well. Corruption is rife apparently .It is Everton against the world
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 08:41:16 pm »
I'm a Rhyl lad by trade. Feel sorry for me. They're like Hitckocks Birds round here if Liverpool drop points.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 