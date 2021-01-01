« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
He didn't think he was representing the BBC when he posted it though.  It's basically the same as overhearing him say it in the pub to his mates.

No it isn't  ;D

 The chief football writer for the BBC should not, under any circumstances, be saying that sort of shit about any club. Burner account or not.

He's fucked up and should be made to admit to it and apologise. Doesn't need to be sacked but it definitely shouldn't just be ignored.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I agree that he should own it and apologise, but that's it for me.  Nothing else needed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Youre an absolute c*nt if you want someone sacked for this.

His hacking excuse is the most hilarious thing about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Youre an absolute c*nt if you want someone sacked for this.

His hacking excuse is the most hilarious thing about it.
Youre an absolute c*nt if youre calling people an absolute c*nt online.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Why are you thinking that people who think Mcnulty has made his position untenable , are angry? Im not angry about it. I just dont see how the BBC can let it pass, unless they all think were absolute c*nts.

You seriously want to end his career over that tweet?  ???
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Youre an absolute c*nt if youre calling people an absolute c*nt online.

Just to be clear, I am an absolute c*nt. I have no problem with that. If anyone else does, then theyre absolute c*nts too. Basically, we are all c*nts. My wife is from Nottingham. It's the law to be c*nts there and it is a societal norm.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I'd like him to squirm quite a bit for the rest of the week, though.  ;D

He's a bitter, and the mighty Reds boiled his piss to the extent that he reverted to type on his work account rather than his troll account. We always boil their piss. It's great.  ;D
I quite enjoy seeing them lose their heads.
That's how I see it. I pay scant attention to what he has to write about us because even in a seemingly balanced piece he can never resist having a little dig. The fact that he was so enraged by what was happening at Anfield that he wrote that Tweet is great. If the Reds continue to wind him up then that's brilliant because it means that things are going well for us  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.

I think the problem for a lot of people is that those with power/influence seem to have a canny ability to fuck up and face little to no ramifications for their mistakes.

I work for a company directly responsible for news content in the print industry. I had to sign a social media policy document when I joined as I'm sure he has. If I tweeted "absolute c*nts" from my personal twitter account about a rival newspaper, I'd be facing a disciplinary and potential dismissal.

I certainly wouldn't be able to claim I was hacked, bury it in my twitter feed and expect it to be forgotten about.

There's not many people on here advocating for the guy to lose his job - but he should be an adult about it and own it. The BBC should also have put something out stating that he'd been spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities or something along those lines.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.

I mean I think most people have an issue with him lying about what happened and trying to cover it up rather than the tweet itself.

Or if he was telling us the truth he could easily prove it by just showing a password reset email or something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.

How's he learnt from this? All he's probably learnt is that he can say whatever the fuck he wants and claim to be hacked and it's all swept away. There is no accountability.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I think the problem for a lot of people is that those with power/influence seem to have a canny ability to fuck up and face little to no ramifications for their mistakes.

I work for a company directly responsible for news content in the print industry. I had to sign a social media policy document when I joined as I'm sure he has. If I tweeted "absolute c*nts" from my personal twitter account about a rival newspaper, I'd be facing a disciplinary and potential dismissal.

I certainly wouldn't be able to claim I was hacked, bury it in my twitter feed and expect it to be forgotten about.

There's not many people on here advocating for the guy to lose his job - but he should be an adult about it and own it. The BBC should also have put something out stating that he'd been spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities or something along those lines.

I agree with much of that. What I don't agree with is that everything is a terminal mistake (as you said) but yes people need to own those mistakes. Like with Keys, rather than just go on about 'It was banter'. A genuine person should have been unreservedly sorry. They should explain something like "At the time I viewed it as harmless banter, however I now realised how misplaced that was. I may have grown up with standards where that was viewed as okay, but it is not okay and I need to learn from this and adjust how I treat people.

In general I am rarely in favour of blame and punitive punishment. Education and rehabilitation are far better goals to have.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
You seriously want to end his career over that tweet?  ???

It isn't just about that tweet.

Firstly he has almost certainly gone to the trouble of setting up a burner account so he can anonymously attack a rival club.

Secondly, he has almost certainly lied about being hacked.

At the very least the BBC has to investigate the matter. Firstly to find out what account he thought he was posting on so they can determine what else he has posted.

Secondly, they need to find out whether he was hacked, how he was hacked and update security measures for leading BBC figure's social media accounts. If he lied then he should be disciplined.

If by some small chance he was hacked then measures need to be taken to increase the security of employees' accounts. Imagine someone like Mason or Kuenssberg being hacked and a post about a nuclear or terrorist attack being posted.
Who is defending him?  The rest of us just think it's funny and that he's embarrassed himself.

Thinking he shouldn't be sacked isn't justifying his actions.
no it isn't defending but it is shrugging it off as not important.

to each his own I guess ....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
You still want him sacked, though. Ultimately, because of a tweet.

I really don't buy the power and influence thing. McNulty is a sports writer. He's not a TV pundit with millions of followers. He's not the sports or football editor of the BBC who has final say on content, headline and editorial.

Anyone who's a football writer that isn't a diehard supporter of a football team is likely a rarity. The calls for him to be sacked or barred from passing comment on us are hysterical.
If he'd been a Liverpool fan and had posted similar about Utd would you want him sacked?
no because MU are obviously a shower of cvnts, we're not.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Except Keys and Grey were sexist mysoginists, whereas McNulty was fed up with yet another reminder that he chose to support the wrong team as a kid.
As Jill says, there are more important things to get angry about.
of course -- but that's true of 99.99% of everything that gets posted on a footie site. 

plus there's no games on right now.
Plenty of people in the sports world have allegiances and cannot stand other teams, yet put that aside when working and he's the same. When I've read his work, I've never noticed a bias for or against us, I've read the usual level of writing we've come to expect these days. There's plenty of other writers out there who are pretty negative about us.

If anyone wants to get on their high horse and start ranting for someone to be sacked, then how about targetting Che Neville? His hatred for Liverpool is becoming stronger and stronger as he sees Liverpool blossoming into a title winning and CL winning side, as his darlings flounder and sink

so -- if he posted what McNulty did, would you shrug it off?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
He's only said what we have all said about Everton, Man Utd, ADFC, Saudi etc. on many, many occasions after a match.
Storm in a tea cup. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Theres a specific thread for Twitter shite. This is an example of thread creep.

This is the taking the piss out if Everton thread, for which there is an abundance of material irrespective of a Bitter Blue BBC correspondent.
so -- if he posted what McNulty did, would you shrug it off?

yeah, why not?
I find the stuff he say/does in commentary more objectionable than any daft sweary tweet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Hasn't Neville said on multiple occasions that he hates us and can't stand us?
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.
the bbc should sentence him to attend the next 6 Liverpool home games in the middle of the Kop.  that'll learn 'im.
I think the problem for a lot of people is that those with power/influence seem to have a canny ability to fuck up and face little to no ramifications for their mistakes.

I work for a company directly responsible for news content in the print industry. I had to sign a social media policy document when I joined as I'm sure he has. If I tweeted "absolute c*nts" from my personal twitter account about a rival newspaper, I'd be facing a disciplinary and potential dismissal.

I certainly wouldn't be able to claim I was hacked, bury it in my twitter feed and expect it to be forgotten about.

There's not many people on here advocating for the guy to lose his job - but he should be an adult about it and own it. The BBC should also have put something out stating that he'd been spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities or something along those lines.
this is it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
If he'd been a Liverpool fan and had posted similar about Utd would you want him sacked?

Exactly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Fuck McNulty, the absolute c*nt.
Let's get back to taking the piss out of Everton.
Fuck McNulty, the absolute c*nt.
Let's get back to taking the piss out of Everton.
seconded.  I think the McNulty thing has run its course.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
seconded.  I think the McNulty thing has run its course.

Fuck McNulty, the absolute c*nt.
Let's get back to taking the piss out of Everton the absolute c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
So, are they facing another breach ?  Was Breaking Bad based on 777 ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
This is fucking ridiculous :lmao

Arnaut Danjuma flies to training from Manchester to Liverpool  :o

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1745815778245394874?s=20
This is fucking ridiculous :lmao

Arnaut Danjuma flies to training from Manchester to Liverpool  :o

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1745815778245394874?s=20

The absolute c*nt
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
This is fucking ridiculous :lmao

Arnaut Danjuma flies to training from Manchester to Liverpool  :o

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1745815778245394874?s=20

WTF, i know Finch Farm is not far from Liverpool Airport, but that's ridiculous. :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
This is fucking ridiculous :lmao

Arnaut Danjuma flies to training from Manchester to Liverpool  :o

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1745815778245394874?s=20

McNulty jokes aside, that is a really c*ntish thing to do :lmao
Apparently it's Dyche taking the piss because Danjuma posted a pic of himself in a plane, and the rumour is/was that he's off to Lyon.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Been well worth the year chase, hasnt he? Agrees a move, then jibs them at the last minute. Joins the following summer, barely plays and pisses off in January.

What would Everton do indeed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Been well worth the year chase, hasnt he? Agrees a move, then jibs them at the last minute. Joins the following summer, barely plays and pisses off in January.

What would Everton do indeed.
The absolute c*nt
