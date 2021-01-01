You seriously want to end his career over that tweet?
It isn't just about that tweet.
Firstly he has almost certainly gone to the trouble of setting up a burner account so he can anonymously attack a rival club.
Secondly, he has almost certainly lied about being hacked.
At the very least the BBC has to investigate the matter. Firstly to find out what account he thought he was posting on so they can determine what else he has posted.
Secondly, they need to find out whether he was hacked, how he was hacked and update security measures for leading BBC figure's social media accounts. If he lied then he should be disciplined.
If by some small chance he was hacked then measures need to be taken to increase the security of employees' accounts. Imagine someone like Mason or Kuenssberg being hacked and a post about a nuclear or terrorist attack being posted.