Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 378481 times)

Online tubby

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
yeah but your job isn't predicated on the assumption of objectivity. his is.
 

Do you think he hasn't been objective in his articles?  Loads of rival fans and even Liverpool fans thought he was a red.  And no one on here ever really complains about his articles.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bennett

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Christ, who is arsed? Feel sorry for the fucking loser for having a burner account where he posts this kind of shite along with the other mongrels on Twitter. It's pathetic, but it's hilarious. Just laugh at it ffs.
Offline thejbs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 11:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
Christ, who is arsed? Feel sorry for the fucking loser for having a burner account where he posts this kind of shite along with the other mongrels on Twitter. It's pathetic, but it's hilarious. Just laugh at it ffs.

Some are incandescent. INCANDESCENT!!!
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7843 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm
Do you think he hasn't been objective in his articles?  Loads of rival fans and even Liverpool fans thought he was a red.  And no one on here ever really complains about his articles.

If rival fans think he is red then surely he hasn't been objective.

The thing is that isn't really the issue here. We have a public service journalist funded by license payers almost certainly setting up a burner account so he can propagate hatred of a rival fanbase.

We then have the same individual almost certainly lying about it.

At the very least we need an investigation of what happened.
Offline thejbs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 12:10:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm
If rival fans think he is red then surely he hasn't been objective.

The thing is that isn't really the issue here. We have a public service journalist funded by license payers almost certainly setting up a burner account so he can propagate hatred of a rival fanbase.

We then have the same individual almost certainly lying about it.

At the very least we need an investigation of what happened.

They think that because hes a scouser. Nothing in his writing makes one think hes a blue, thats the point.

Ill say it again, WONT SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 12:42:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:10:48 am
They think that because hes a scouser. Nothing in his writing makes one think hes a blue, thats the point.

Ill say it again, WONT SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!

Isn't that the point though?

Liverpool FC has now taken on the scouse stereotypes. Instead of Evertonians feeling a sense of scouse solidarity and being offended by the usual anti-scouse chants. They now look to emphasise they hate Liverpool FC more than the rest of the Country.

They hold a buffet for Man U fans in the red brick and then spend 90 minutes listening to scouse insults and then invite them back the following season.

That is what McNulty was doing setting up a burner account so he could slag off LFC anonymously. 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 12:46:32 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm
If rival fans think he is red then surely he hasn't been objective.

The thing is that isn't really the issue here. We have a public service journalist funded by license payers almost certainly setting up a burner account so he can propagate hatred of a rival fanbase.

We then have the same individual almost certainly lying about it.

At the very least we need an investigation of what happened.
We can pick our campaigns accordingly, when it matters. People lobbying for disciplinary action for others needs to be justified, it's football, nothing more. Life is much more funny watching him squirm on his stick knowing nothing he ever writes again can be taken seriously but having to do so because that is his job. He's finished as a serious football journalist to be honest but I'd leave him in the spotlight as having a foul mouthed, rabid blue as head of football journalism at the BBC is just funny and undermines anything those over the park say now about bias.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 12:51:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:45:29 pm
But if he can't be objective about Liverpool he shouldn't be commenting on the club at all as a senior BBC football journalist. That whole web page is very anti-Liverpool and that's the culture that's permeated in Salford with bitter blues like Mcnulty and Mancs like Simon Stone.

It's even in the way they frame headlines.
Jekyll McNulty can be objective, Hyde McNulty obviously cannot. He should avoid getting his potions mixed up.

We can elevate our conspiracy theories over those of the blues now so all good.
I don't a toss because we just keep winning and nothing the papers or media do can stop us.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 12:52:12 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:46:32 am
We can pick our campaigns accordingly, when it matters. People lobbying for disciplinary action for others needs to be justified, it's football, nothing more. Life is much more funny watching him squirm on his stick knowing nothing he ever writes again can be taken seriously but having to do so because that is his job. He's finished as a serious football journalist to be honest but I'd leave him in the spotlight as having a foul mouthed, rabid blue as head of football journalism at the BBC is just funny and undermines anything those over the park say now about bias.

Try googling McNulty and Absolute c*nts.

263,000 results with the top result being a Reddit article with 390 comments.

He has got away with it.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 12:56:26 am »
Well, I don't beleive he has, it will follow him for the rest of his professional life and what he will be known for by many
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 01:00:43 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:26 am
Well, I don't beleive he has, it will follow him for the rest of his professional life and what he will be known for by many

Like who?

Where has it been reported?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 01:06:40 am »
Well, not on the BBC
But, as you say, 390,000 results
https://www.thickaccent.com/2024/01/11/twitter-reacts-to-phil-mcnultys-accidental-liverpool-tweet/

BBC Sport's chief football writer appears to call Liverpool ...
Daily Mail
https://www.dailymail.co.uk  sport  article-12950977
15 hours ago  BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty was forced to apologise after appearing to use a derogatory term to describe Liverpool ...

I'll have a look at the papers tomorrow and report back
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 07:18:50 am »
Will be funny if he gets hacked again and has another go. I do find it very strange that Liverpool fans are defending someone calling us absolute c*nts.
Online tubby

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 07:36:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:50 am
Will be funny if he gets hacked again and has another go. I do find it very strange that Liverpool fans are defending someone calling us absolute c*nts.

Who is defending him?  The rest of us just think it's funny and that he's embarrassed himself.

Thinking he shouldn't be sacked isn't justifying his actions.
