If rival fans think he is red then surely he hasn't been objective.



The thing is that isn't really the issue here. We have a public service journalist funded by license payers almost certainly setting up a burner account so he can propagate hatred of a rival fanbase.



We then have the same individual almost certainly lying about it.



At the very least we need an investigation of what happened.



We can pick our campaigns accordingly, when it matters. People lobbying for disciplinary action for others needs to be justified, it's football, nothing more. Life is much more funny watching him squirm on his stick knowing nothing he ever writes again can be taken seriously but having to do so because that is his job. He's finished as a serious football journalist to be honest but I'd leave him in the spotlight as having a foul mouthed, rabid blue as head of football journalism at the BBC is just funny and undermines anything those over the park say now about bias.