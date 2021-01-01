It looks to me like McNulty posted his true reaction on his formal work account, instead of on a throwaway account.



He made a mistake but I'm not overly bothered about it.



He is a journalist, not someone who is actually officiating or having an affect on matters on the pitch. And he is an Everton fan.



In case it has been missed, they are quite bitter, aren't they? As such, McNulty just showed his true colors, that's all.



I can live with it, and don't want him to lose his job or anything like that.