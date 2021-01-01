« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 377761 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:34:04 pm
So, like, if you become beside yourself about some perceived injustice, and hold it in, let it fester...

Is that inrageous?

no, that's an inception level conundrum. very vexing actually.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
It looks to me like McNulty posted his true reaction on his formal work account, instead of on a throwaway account.

He made a mistake but I'm not overly bothered about it.

He is a journalist, not someone who is actually officiating or having an affect on matters on the pitch. And he is an Everton fan.

In case it has been missed, they are quite bitter, aren't they? As such, McNulty just showed his true colors, that's all.

I can live with it, and don't want him to lose his job or anything like that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Are people upset that he called us c*nts ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I'd love to know which one was McNulty's burner account. They've got some absolute cranks following Everton on Twitter. I wonder which one he is?

Who else do we think has got burner accounts on there?... Shearer?... Lineker?... I reckon Klopp and Guardiola have one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:47:03 pm
Are people upset that he called us c*nts ?
It's funny. He should have owned it.

Life isn't that serious.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:04:03 pm
I'd love to know which one was McNulty's burner account. They've got some absolute cranks following Everton on Twitter. I wonder which one he is?

Who else do we think has got burner accounts on there?... Shearer?... Lineker?... I reckon Klopp and Guardiola have one.
Guardiola definitely has one because at times, he talks like a Twitter egg e.g "Fraudiola"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
If Gary Neville had posted it would people be bothered?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Fair dibs to McNulty because reading his stuff I honestly always thought he was a bit of a closet red, maybe hes been applying some sort of reverse bias or whatever you want to call it.

And, were all different, but anyone getting upset or angry about this needs to give their head a wobble.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:29 pm
If Gary Neville had posted it would people be bothered?

For the first time in my life I would have had some respect for the rat.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:29 pm
If Gary Neville had posted it would people be bothered?

I couldn't care less what Neville has to say about anything, to be honest.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:29 pm
If Gary Neville had posted it would people be bothered?

Gary Neville is a rentagob clickbait troll. McNulty is the Beeb's chief sportswriter. World of difference.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:32:35 pm
Gary Neville is a rentagob clickbait troll. McNulty is the Beeb's chief sportswriter. World of difference.
Yeah true. I think people are confusing thinking someone should be sacked with actually being personally upset about it. Personally, obsiouvly I couldnt give a shit what he says, I just dont see how he can continue to represent the British Broadcasting Corporation when hes calling the people he writes about c*nts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:36:57 pm
Yeah true. I think people are confusing thinking someone should be sacked with actually being personally upset about it. Personally, obsiouvly I couldnt give a shit what he says, I just dont see how he can continue to represent the British Broadcasting Corporation when hes calling the people he writes about c*nts.

Cos not everyone is so sensitive maybe?

He writes about sport for fucks sake, not politics or something serious.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:39:18 pm
Cos not everyone is so sensitive maybe?

He writes about sport for fucks sake, not politics or something serious.

This is what gets me as well. If we want to get upset get mad about politics and what this Government is doing to the country, or the Post Office and what's going on there. Not some laughable football journalist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:39:18 pm
Cos not everyone is so sensitive maybe?

He writes about sport for fucks sake, not politics or something serious.
Remember the news presenter that gave a middle finger on live TV? It's not that serious. People should be able to laugh and move on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:41:17 pm
It looks to me like McNulty posted his true reaction on his formal work account, instead of on a throwaway account.

He made a mistake but I'm not overly bothered about it.

He is a journalist, not someone who is actually officiating or having an affect on matters on the pitch. And he is an Everton fan.

In case it has been missed, they are quite bitter, aren't they? As such, McNulty just showed his true colors, that's all.

I can live with it, and don't want him to lose his job or anything like that.

But if he can't be objective about Liverpool he shouldn't be commenting on the club at all as a senior BBC football journalist. That whole web page is very anti-Liverpool and that's the culture that's permeated in Salford with bitter blues like Mcnulty and Mancs like Simon Stone.

It's even in the way they frame headlines.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:15:20 pm
Give over. Absolutely stupid if you think someone should be sacked for, quite clearly accidentally, using their wrong twitter account to call his local rival team c*nts.

Fuck me the world is becoming soft.

If my employers had the same attitude and read some of my comments on here or FB, my feet wouldn't touch :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:39:18 pm
Cos not everyone is so sensitive maybe?

He writes about sport for fucks sake, not politics or something serious.

Keys and Gray commentated on football. Perhaps we should have ignored their misogynistic comments.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:01:52 pm
Keys and Gray commentated on football. Perhaps we should have ignored their misogynistic comments.

Yeah because outright sexism and calling your rival team a name are totally comparable.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:01:52 pm
Keys and Gray commentated on football. Perhaps we should have ignored their misogynistic comments.

Come on, that's an utterly stupid comparison.
So the new super slik barrister they've hired, is a redshite. I wonder how that'll go down with the bluenoses :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:18:31 pm
So the new super slik barrister they've hired, is a redshite. I wonder how that'll go down with the bluenoses :lmao

Hell be used to winning?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:12:34 pm
Come on, that's an utterly stupid comparison.

Years ago women were conditioned to laugh off hateful comments from people like Keys and Gray. Now as Liverpool fans, we are conditioned to laugh off hateful comments.

A professional journalist who works for the BBC shouldn't be expressing their hatred toward a team. They sure as hell shouldn't be then lying to cover it up.

People have deep-seated irrational hatreds that influence their jobs. For me that needs addressing and not passing off as harmless banter. I wouldn't trust Keys and Gray to treat a woman fairly in the workplace because of their views. That for me holds for McNulty. I wouldn't trust him to treat a Liverpool fan in the workplace fairly because of his views of Liverpool.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:56:28 pm
If my employers had the same attitude and read some of my comments on here or FB, my feet wouldn't touch :lmao
wait, your name is actually Rob1966?

:D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:29 pm
But if he can't be objective about Liverpool he shouldn't be commenting on the club at all as a senior BBC football journalist. That whole web page is very anti-Liverpool and that's the culture that's permeated in Salford with bitter blues like Mcnulty and Mancs like Simon Stone.

It's even in the way they frame headlines.

He IS objective about Liverpool, though. His work is completely unaffected by his bias. I presumed he was a red. Hes not the editor of bbc football either.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:33:11 pm


 :D Let's turn the other other cheek so it too can be elbowed,be the bigger person.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:20:00 am
YOUR COMPLAINT:

Phil McNulty's X (Twitter) comment on Daily Mail  

Mr McNulty posted a seriously offensive comment in response to a Daily Mail post regarding Curtis Jones' goal on Twitter. This "Journalist" is meant to be objective and impartial. This post exposes his lack of either. Using the C-word in this way brings BBC Sport and the BBC as a whole into disrepute. I am incandescent that a BBC journo could post such a thing in this way. How can he continue to report on football matters and be taken seriously after such a thing? If Mr Lineker can be chastised for speaking his mind in respectible terms, then I expect Mr McNulty to be removed from his position for such an offensive matter. 
Incandescent   ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:48:18 pm
The blue shite will be celebrating him as some kind of national hero now. Thats enough reason for him to be sacked.
Please. Local hero.

You know how they fear and hate anyone who resides outside of County Road and Rhyl.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:41:17 pm
It looks to me like McNulty posted his true reaction on his formal work account, instead of on a throwaway account.

He made a mistake but I'm not overly bothered about it.

He is a journalist, not someone who is actually officiating or having an affect on matters on the pitch. And he is an Everton fan.

In case it has been missed, they are quite bitter, aren't they? As such, McNulty just showed his true colors, that's all.

I can live with it, and don't want him to lose his job or anything like that.
I'd like him to squirm quite a bit for the rest of the week, though.  ;D

He's a bitter, and the mighty Reds boiled his piss to the extent that he reverted to type on his work account rather than his troll account. We always boil their piss. It's great.  ;D
I quite enjoy seeing them lose their heads.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:18:00 pm
Why does everyone want to be outraged by everything.

Can we be absolutely outraged about things instead?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:53:22 pm
That's David Prentice. He spent years towing the Everton party line at The Echo and has now been rewarded with a job at the club - Communications Manager I think. Given their fans are always complaining about the lack of communications from Everton, it sounds like a cushy little number

Ta.  :thumbup
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
No one will take him seriously again. It's just funny and a lesson to us all not to post stuff on an empty head.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:14:54 pm
I'd like him to squirm quite a bit for the rest of the week, though.  ;D

He's a bitter, and the mighty Reds boiled his piss to the extent that he reverted to type on his work account rather than his troll account. We always boil their piss. It's great.  ;D
I quite enjoy seeing them lose their heads.

To be honest, if I supported Everton and wrote about football for a living, I'd probably have not just a burner account but a soundproofed room where I can scream at night after work.
