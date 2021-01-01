« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7760 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:06:51 pm
I'm pretty sure people are getting too personally vexed by this. Fuck it, it's hilarious, he made a complete dick of himself, leave it at that I reckon.

yep, spot on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7761 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:06:51 pm
I'm pretty sure people are getting too personally vexed by this. Fuck it, it's hilarious, he made a complete dick of himself, leave it at that I reckon.

It is hilarious but he/The BBC should at least be forced to acknowledge it and apologise.

As it stands he's spun some bullshit about being hacked and is hoping that'll be that. If Lineker can't say whatever he wants online, then neither can McNulty. The absolute c*nt.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7762 on: Today at 03:48:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:13:17 pm
Yeah this is how I see it. He clearly fucked up and meant to use his burner account but used his main, it's fucking hilarious, but he doesn't deserve any fall back on his job because of it.


Yup, much more fun to know his actual opinions (which he's entitled to have) so that every time he opens his mouth he has to be careful now. We can get much more mileage out of him now we know exactly how he feels and who he's behind.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7763 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:48:30 pm

Yup, much more fun to know his actual opinions (which he's entitled to have) so that every time he opens his mouth he has to be careful now. We can get much more mileage out of him now we know exactly how he feels and who he's behind.
I wonder how many absolute c*nt comments they will have to delete from comment sections on his articles now.
I can see why people think its funny but I think its absolutely disgraceful.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7764 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7765 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:12:09 pm
I didnt actually know he was a Everton fan. I do now. to be honest, i dont really read his stuff much as I always found him to be a bit pro Manc, now I know why that is. Ive formally complained as thats unacceptable. Not only is he a coward but he has demonstrated that he is a liar. His account has never been hacked. Own it McNumpty.

One of the rare breed of journalists that actually didnt start with a silver spoon, and parental connections.
He went to De La Salle in Crocky, like Brian Reade. And like Reade he cut his teeth on the Red Echo.  A lifelong blue, he was their Everton reporter. He has had to report on the shitshow that is Everton, and will obviously be influenced.
McNulty usually writes decent stuff, and is proud of his Scouse roots, and isnt a posh boy dickhead like the majority of journalists in this country.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7766 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm
Is he the one married to Dixie Deans granddaughter?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7767 on: Today at 04:14:31 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:26:44 pm
Gary Lineker got chastised for criticising the government (Tories) by the BBC. My complaint is more directed at the BBC. If they can slap down someone using their twitter on the basis of bringing the BBC into disrepute, then this should be treated the same. If McNulty gets bollocked for it as well, then win win to me.

Apples and oranges.Lineker is able to post anything pro-Leicester that he wants, as are any other pundits, and its accepted. This is funny as fuck and theres no need to get upset or launch email complaint campaigns.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7768 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:31 pm
A journalist for the British Broadcasting Corporation , calling a football team absolute c*nts. Not a great look for the BBC is it? Should definitely be sacked.

Give over. Absolutely stupid if you think someone should be sacked for, quite clearly accidentally, using their wrong twitter account to call his local rival team c*nts.

Fuck me the world is becoming soft.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7769 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:14:31 pm
Apples and oranges.Lineker is able to post anything pro-Leicester that he wants, as are any other pundits, and its accepted. This is funny as fuck and theres no need to get upset or launch email complaint campaigns.

Depends, we should all complain if it means we'd get to know what his real account is  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7770 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:15:20 pm
Give over. Absolutely stupid if you think someone should be sacked for, quite clearly accidentally, using their wrong twitter account to call his local rival team c*nts.

Fuck me the world is becoming soft.
It doesnt matter what he intended to do. What he has actually done is publicly called a football team absolute c*nts. Im pretty sure that will go against the BBCs code of conduct for their journalists.
Who knows what else he has called us with the account he thought he was using
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7771 on: Today at 04:19:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:17:42 pm
It doesnt matter what he intended to do. What he has actually done is publicly called a football team absolute c*nts. Im pretty sure that will go against the BBCs code of conduct for their journalists.
Who knows what else he has called us with the account he thought he was using

Haha who gives a shit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7772 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:31 pm
A journalist for the British Broadcasting Corporation , calling a football team absolute c*nts. Not a great look for the BBC is it? Should definitely be sacked.

Definitely shouldn't, but he should definitely get a bollocking for being so useless as to not use the correct account or a DM if that was what he intended. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7773 on: Today at 04:26:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:19:13 pm
Haha who gives a shit.
Depends how far he has gone I suppose. At the very least the his employers should be looking into his other account to see what exactly he has been posting.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7774 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:39:31 pm
A journalist for the British Broadcasting Corporation , calling a football team absolute c*nts. Not a great look for the BBC is it? Should definitely be sacked.
agree 100%.
god help him if he made a comment like that about - well, just about anyone really. how about a politician, a member of the royal family, or someone high up at the bbc?  or a little kid? or an entertainer?

btw never mind bitter - how fucking immature do you have to be to call a team c*nts because they scored a deflected goal to tie a game?
