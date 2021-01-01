« previous next »
Tbf, Everton know all about players on drugs. They won a whole league title thanks to them.
Another first for them, eh.

First club to 'win' a league title when on purple hearts and Benzedrine.  :wave
The site in Croxteth is 1.9 miles from Fazackerly station, roughly the same distance as from Anfield to Sandhills.As 12C says, the traffic links are a lot better, straight out onto the Lancs, can go to the M57 or into the City, plenty of room to have put in park and rides and there was, as RB says, plans to run a Tramline right past the ground. Compared to BMD, its a mile better location. You'd be in town faster on a dedicated soccer bus than you would from BMD, cos it's going to be a nightmare running any transport from that site.

Difference with Anfield is its a similar distance to Lime Street. Not a great location/public transport not great but its still close enough to town.

BMD is walkable to town, problem is the dispersing of 50k people in limited routes
Haha didn't realise he wasn't on his Bitter Blue account!!🤣🤣

He claimed his account got hacked. ;D

Because the first thing a hacker would do is comment on a random Daily Mail post.
Another bitter blue from the beeb caught.
Do we think he might be in a spot of bother over this? Cant see his bosses believing the clearly made up hacked excuse, and youd assume impartiality is a huge prerequisite for the job. Bet he had a real sweat on when he realised he wasnt on his other account ;D What an absolute c*nt!
Another bitter blue from the beeb caught.

Is this for real? We should complain to BBC. If Lineker can get a bollocking for saying how it is, then this should be dealt with similarly.
Because the first thing a hacker would do is comment on a random Daily Mail post.
And then let you immediately back in to your account.
I'm complaining about this. This is not what a BBC Journo should be doing.
Is this for real? We should complain to BBC. If Lineker can get a bollocking for saying how it is, then this should be dealt with similarly.

Fuck complaining. Not sure many are too arsed about his comment, I'm more offended by his cowardice!
I'm complaining, it means nothing but I cannot take this person seriously from this point. Journalist? My arse.

Edit: Yes, I know its meaningless but Ive lodged a formal complaint.

Quick Link to complaints page https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint
Another bitter blue from the beeb caught.


I absolutely, positively have to find out what McNulty's burner account is.

It could be one of the more insane accounts out there, even for them.
I'm complaining, it means nothing but I cannot take this person seriously from this point. Journalist? My arse.

Edit: Yes, I know its meaningless but Ive lodged a formal complaint.

Quick Link to complaints page https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

I've done so too. 
Utterly insane the stadium option they have ended up with, by far the most expensive of any of the possible ones over the year and absolutely fuckall chance of future expansion, which you would assume would have been completely possible at ones like the Kirby site.

This is the thing for me. One of their key reasons for moving has always been to have a bigger stadium, but they also always thirsted for the ability to expand should the demand be there. They flushed that option away when they committed to BMD.

It would take a LOT of work, and it's probably at least 10 years away, but Anfield could still get bigger.
Difference with Anfield is its a similar distance to Lime Street. Not a great location/public transport not great but its still close enough to town.

BMD is walkable to town, problem is the dispersing of 50k people in limited routes

Blues don't need to get into town, they all live on county road ;)
I'm complaining, it means nothing but I cannot take this person seriously from this point. Journalist? My arse.

Edit: Yes, I know its meaningless but Ive lodged a formal complaint.

Quick Link to complaints page https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

I think people should. It would have been far better for him to come clean and say he was acting in his personal capacity as an Everton fan, not as an impartial football writer. It would still be bad, but he would have had some dignity at least. This pathetic hacking excuse shouldn't wash with anyone, and badly damages his credibility. He thinks LFC are absolute cnuts - how can he be taken seriously now?

Get him sacked and he can be another Bitter Martyr.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:17:14 am
I absolutely, positively have to find out what McNulty's burner account is.

It could be one of the more insane accounts out there, even for them.

St Domingo? Catcher? Davek?
St Domingo? Catcher? Davek?
What if he's John Merro?
YOUR COMPLAINT:

Phil McNulty's X (Twitter) comment on Daily Mail  

Mr McNulty posted a seriously offensive comment in response to a Daily Mail post regarding Curtis Jones' goal on Twitter. This "Journalist" is meant to be objective and impartial. This post exposes his lack of either. Using the C-word in this way brings BBC Sport and the BBC as a whole into disrepute. I am incandescent that a BBC journo could post such a thing in this way. How can he continue to report on football matters and be taken seriously after such a thing? If Mr Lineker can be chastised for speaking his mind in respectible terms, then I expect Mr McNulty to be removed from his position for such an offensive matter. 
