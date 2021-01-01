YOUR COMPLAINT:



Phil McNulty's X (Twitter) comment on Daily Mail



Mr McNulty posted a seriously offensive comment in response to a Daily Mail post regarding Curtis Jones' goal on Twitter. This "Journalist" is meant to be objective and impartial. This post exposes his lack of either. Using the C-word in this way brings BBC Sport and the BBC as a whole into disrepute. I am incandescent that a BBC journo could post such a thing in this way. How can he continue to report on football matters and be taken seriously after such a thing? If Mr Lineker can be chastised for speaking his mind in respectible terms, then I expect Mr McNulty to be removed from his position for such an offensive matter.