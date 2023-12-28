

They could have had 50-60,0000 Kirkby for £78m (Tesco were paying £52m) but no, not good enough for them





£750m of someone else's money to build something that will not make economic sense, just because the 'big clubs' do that





There was a good case for Arsenal and Spurs, Wembley, West Ham and City cost the clubs little but even then the case was good.





After that, Leicester spent £37m, Southampton £32m, Middlesbro £16m, Sunderland £24m, Reading £50m, Brentford £71m, Brighton £93m





I know some of these were many years ago but inflation has not been that bad. Only Everton tried to 'play big', there was never the case for spending that much money on a ground for them. Having Terry Leary and Sylvester Stallone (once a decade) will not bring in corporate money, few corporates want to watch a team like Everton.



Kings dock would have been tremendous for them. Central, brilliant transport links into the city centre, within walking distance of Albert Docks bars and restaurants, James St Station on the doorstep. But for some reason no one would lend them the money?Kirkby would have made sound economic sense but when we started taking the piss, they kicked off on Kenwright. Around the same time that LibDem feller Warren Bradley was pushing a ground share option, something Uncle Joe was keen on. Remember the council led by Bradley blocked our original plans for developing the Annie Road because it would rise above the tree line.Moshiri was offered a choice of sites. Stonebridge Cross or BMD.Even today, there is no sensible funding in place, with payday loans having to be taken out to keep the workers on site for BMD.The lack of investors is more than likely down to the fact that so much ground works had to be done, and from a cold logical perspective, its a terrible site. Locked in on a small footprint. Entrance and more importantly exit from the site will be difficult. No fans will be able to park other on the site or in adjacent roads due to E emergency access requirements. (any parking space shown on artists impressions will be taken up by people connected with match days, such as club officials) corporate parking will be minimal, so all those VIP corporate box sponsors had better have super yachts to get their clients to and from the ground, or be prepared to walk to and from Sandhills or town. We arent perfect but we can at least exit the surrounding area by a wide variety of routes. Unless they fail to reinstate the holes in the wall, there will be three exits from the site, once you have left the stadium.If they had chosen Croxteth, the ground would be finished and open now. It would have been state of the art, have had potential for expansion, and adequate parking and a fast link to the M57.People might have even been interested in funding it properly.