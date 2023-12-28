« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7680 on: Today at 12:33:41 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Seeing as most of these planes are leased out to airlines, what are the odds that the one in question was one of theirs. Everton that.

777 to 1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7681 on: Today at 01:58:11 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:12:43 am
If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.


Exactly. It would be used for concerts and other events at max for 2.5 months. It's a vanity project that threatens their existence
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7682 on: Today at 02:43:45 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:58:11 am
Exactly. It would be used for concerts and other events at max for 2.5 months. It's a vanity project that threatens their existence

Vanity project?

Everyone will want a drink at The Stink...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Seeing as most of these planes are leased out to airlines, what are the odds that the one in question was one of theirs. Everton that.

And somehow it will be the redshites fault.

Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:43:45 am
Vanity project?

Everyone will want a drink at The Stink...

Imagine watching Everton lose, then hanging around buying overpriced pints to watch a game you're not really arsed about on telly. Any visitor would want to go in and around Liverpool, or head straight home, after the game. Unless it's our game and they want to wash away the stink (literally and figuratively) from watching the blues.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7684 on: Today at 02:15:48 pm
I read some Everton fans were complaining of media bias because TAA's injury news was reported upon fairly prominently but they didn't give the same level of reporting for Dwight McNeil's injury.  Sort of like complaining that the Oscars were on TV but my kids school pantomime wasn't.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7685 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:15:48 pm
I read some Everton fans were complaining of media bias because TAA's injury news was reported upon fairly prominently but they didn't give the same level of reporting for Dwight McNeil's injury.  Sort of like complaining that the Oscars were on TV but my kids school pantomime wasn't.


Media in "bias to more high profile clubs and players shock claim",




Marine claim Everton get more coverage than they do
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7686 on: Today at 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:58:11 am
Exactly. It would be used for concerts and other events at max for 2.5 months. It's a vanity project that threatens their existence


They could have had 50-60,0000 Kirkby for £78m (Tesco were paying £52m) but no, not good enough for them


£750m of someone else's money to build something that will not make economic sense, just because the 'big clubs' do that


There was a good case for Arsenal and Spurs, Wembley, West Ham and City cost the clubs little but even then the case was good.


After that, Leicester spent £37m, Southampton £32m, Middlesbro £16m, Sunderland £24m, Reading £50m, Brentford £71m, Brighton £93m


I know some of these were many years ago but inflation has not been that bad. Only Everton tried to 'play big', there was never the case for spending that much money on a ground for them. Having Terry Leary and Sylvester Stallone (once a decade) will not bring in corporate money, few corporates want to watch a team like Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7687 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:15:48 pm
I read some Everton fans were complaining of media bias because TAA's injury news was reported upon fairly prominently but they didn't give the same level of reporting for Dwight McNeil's injury.  Sort of like complaining that the Oscars were on TV but my kids school pantomime wasn't.
They love this stuff. A constant eye on the media to spot apparent pro-RS coverage. Seemingly fuming at the sight of The Reds getting praise or prominence. Trent is a particular target in this regard as they pretend he's not very good and tend to dislike pundits thinking he is.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7688 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm
I really wish the PL would hurry up and reject 777 so Everton can go into administration. The longer this drags on, the less likely Everton will finish the season.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7689 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm
They're all in an excited huddle over the news they've hired a 'super silk' to defend them in the upcoming appeal. The official line, parroted in The Times, is that this shows how serious they are about getting the deduction rescinded. (The alternative view is they're desperate and Moshiri has form for thinking throwing money about is the answer to any problem.)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7690 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:38:05 pm

They could have had 50-60,0000 Kirkby for £78m (Tesco were paying £52m) but no, not good enough for them


£750m of someone else's money to build something that will not make economic sense, just because the 'big clubs' do that


There was a good case for Arsenal and Spurs, Wembley, West Ham and City cost the clubs little but even then the case was good.


After that, Leicester spent £37m, Southampton £32m, Middlesbro £16m, Sunderland £24m, Reading £50m, Brentford £71m, Brighton £93m


I know some of these were many years ago but inflation has not been that bad. Only Everton tried to 'play big', there was never the case for spending that much money on a ground for them. Having Terry Leary and Sylvester Stallone (once a decade) will not bring in corporate money, few corporates want to watch a team like Everton.

Kings dock would have been tremendous for them. Central, brilliant transport links into the city centre, within  walking distance of Albert Docks bars and restaurants, James St Station on the doorstep. But for some reason no one would lend  them the money?
Kirkby would have made sound economic sense but when we started taking the piss, they kicked off on Kenwright. Around the same time that LibDem feller Warren Bradley was pushing a ground share option, something Uncle Joe was keen on. Remember the council led by Bradley  blocked our original plans for developing the Annie Road because it would rise above the tree line. 

Moshiri was offered a choice of sites. Stonebridge Cross or BMD.
Even today, there is no sensible funding in place, with payday loans having to be taken out to keep the workers on site for BMD.
The lack of investors is more than likely down to the fact that so much ground works had to be done, and from a cold logical perspective, its a terrible site. Locked in on a small footprint. Entrance and more importantly exit from the site will be difficult. No fans will be able to park other on the site or in adjacent roads due to E emergency access requirements. (any parking space shown on artists impressions will be taken up by people connected with match days, such as club officials) corporate parking will be minimal, so all those VIP corporate box sponsors had better have super yachts to get their clients to and from the ground, or be prepared to walk to and from Sandhills or town. We arent perfect but we can at least exit the surrounding area by a wide variety of routes. Unless they fail to reinstate the holes in the wall, there will be three exits from the site, once you have left the stadium.

If they had chosen Croxteth, the ground would be finished and open now. It would have been state of the art, have had potential for expansion, and adequate parking and a fast link to the M57.
People might have even been interested in funding it properly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7691 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm
I'm glad they didn't get King's Dock. It's bad enough around there at peak times as it is. Throw in 50,000 fans leaving and it would be hellish.

There's definitely a business case for trams or a new overhead serving the dock road, I think.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7692 on: Today at 04:38:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:27 pm
I'm glad they didn't get King's Dock. It's bad enough around there at peak times as it is. Throw in 50,000 fans leaving and it would be hellish.

There's definitely a business case for trams or a new overhead serving the dock road, I think.


48,000 angry fans round there every fortnight or so would have made it unsafe
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7693 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Kings dock would have been tremendous for them. Central, brilliant transport links into the city centre, within  walking distance of Albert Docks bars and restaurants, James St Station on the doorstep. But for some reason no one would lend  them the money?
Kirkby would have made sound economic sense but when we started taking the piss, they kicked off on Kenwright. Around the same time that LibDem feller Warren Bradley was pushing a ground share option, something Uncle Joe was keen on. Remember the council led by Bradley  blocked our original plans for developing the Annie Road because it would rise above the tree line. 

Moshiri was offered a choice of sites. Stonebridge Cross or BMD.
Even today, there is no sensible funding in place, with payday loans having to be taken out to keep the workers on site for BMD.
The lack of investors is more than likely down to the fact that so much ground works had to be done, and from a cold logical perspective, its a terrible site. Locked in on a small footprint. Entrance and more importantly exit from the site will be difficult. No fans will be able to park other on the site or in adjacent roads due to E emergency access requirements. (any parking space shown on artists impressions will be taken up by people connected with match days, such as club officials) corporate parking will be minimal, so all those VIP corporate box sponsors had better have super yachts to get their clients to and from the ground, or be prepared to walk to and from Sandhills or town. We arent perfect but we can at least exit the surrounding area by a wide variety of routes. Unless they fail to reinstate the holes in the wall, there will be three exits from the site, once you have left the stadium.

If they had chosen Croxteth, the ground would be finished and open now. It would have been state of the art, have had potential for expansion, and adequate parking and a fast link to the M57.
People might have even been interested in funding it properly.

The only decent site that really came up was Kings Dock. A waterfront site not all it's cracked up to be (it's freezing and windy next to the Mersey most the time during the football season) and the Arena is at least indoors and fully covered. Location wise that's as good a site as you're going to get in a big city though.

Croxteth or Kirkby would have been awful locations for them, there's not even any rail station in or near Croxteth and too far from town. Like when we were linked with Speke. Other than the adjacent Stanley Park there's never been a serious option for us to move to and we'd be no better off capacity wise than we are now. BMD probably about as good as they'd have got after missing KD but the location is shit and the area is shit (literally), but what it gives them is a bigger, more modern stadium. But it's a stadium they could never afford, that's the reality. They could have built Kings Dock 20 years ago, similar capacity, for about 30 mill.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7694 on: Today at 05:15:48 pm
How much did the Echo Area cost?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7695 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7696 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:56:46 pm
The only decent site that really came up was Kings Dock. A waterfront site not all it's cracked up to be (it's freezing and windy next to the Mersey most the time during the football season) and the Arena is at least indoors and fully covered. Location wise that's as good a site as you're going to get in a big city though.

Croxteth or Kirkby would have been awful locations for them, there's not even any rail station in or near Croxteth and too far from town. Like when we were linked with Speke. Other than the adjacent Stanley Park there's never been a serious option for us to move to and we'd be no better off capacity wise than we are now. BMD probably about as good as they'd have got after missing KD but the location is shit and the area is shit (literally), but what it gives them is a bigger, more modern stadium. But it's a stadium they could never afford, that's the reality. They could have built Kings Dock 20 years ago, similar capacity, for about 30 mill.

I think at the time, the Liverpool tram line to Kirkby was still on the table. Unfortunately the central funding money was redirected to the Olympics infrastructure, similar to the way HS2 is being directed to the Northern London Powerhouse. Kirkby would have been ideal for a bus link to the station.
Croxteth was all about the road links and car access. I think the original tram route would have run out via the Lancs, but that was dead by the time Moshiri arrived, although no doubt Joe thought he could do what Manchester did to promote their tram idea with the Commonwealth games bid he was so enthusiastic about.
Ive heard stories of how there are plans to link the Dock road to town with a tram. Given that 40k are going to be on that road after the game
I think Regent Road would be a better route but the car lobby would probably be against reducing the capacity/lanes of traffic.
Any rail or light rail improvements will take a good few years to implement, and would usually require the club to provide some of the funding.
However, it seems as usual, the Regional Mayor is giving them money for infrastructure improvements, because they are skint.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7697 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm
Part of the Big Dig in the run up to 2008 was repositioning all the utilities along the strand so they could install the tram lines. It was the Labour government who pulled the funding at the 11th hour, but the infrastructure is in place should the opportunity arise in the future.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7698 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm
Quote from: Alanslad on Today at 05:21:25 pm
£164m according to this

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/nostalgia/gallery/opening-liverpools-echo-arena-remembered-25929094

I recall Storey having to justify spending extra on heavy duty weatherproof cladding, because the stuff they originally proposed wasnt fit for purpose due to the hostile environment ie salt air.
There was a thing at the time where the Malmaison was shedding cladding, and of course the Customs Portcullis Building was suffering from the corrosive effects of the salt in the air (thats why the govt sold it off to developers for flats ???).
I trust Everton have gone for the high spec stuff, given its even further exposed to the elements than the arena which is up river.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7699 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:31:16 pm
Part of the Big Dig in the run up to 2008 was repositioning all the utilities along the strand so they could install the tram lines. It was the Labour government who pulled the funding at the 11th hour, but the infrastructure is in place should the opportunity arise in the future.

Wasnt the plan to run out to Kirkby via Townsend Ave and along the Lancs?
I remember thinking that Kirkby already had a train link and West Derby Road would have been a better route out to Page Moss via Melwood and Princess Ave. as there was a gap between the line to Garston and the one to Kirkby.
