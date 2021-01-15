What if 777 gain control of the stadium and just immediately sell it off? Maybe they're just after a cash injection to stabilise the financial situation of the other clubs in their portfolio.
Let Everton go bust, sell the name for a quid, to whoever can afford to pay the rent to whoever ends up owning BMD.
The PL should be all over this in all seriousness. They should have already pulled the plug on the deal. I know it's only been around four months since a sale was agreed in principle, but ffs, how much time does the Premier League need?