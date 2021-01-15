« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 371699 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.

The worst thing about 777 is that very likely the stadium is their only real target. They would get it, and will allow for the club to go bust. Then, I can see another MK Dons scenario materialising ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.
The bitters wont care that the other clubs are in trouble. Infact, theyll be expecting 777 to sell off all other footballing assets and put the proceeds directly into Evertons transfer fund.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7642 on: Yesterday at 06:57:23 pm »
What if 777 gain control of the stadium and just immediately sell it off? Maybe they're just after a cash injection to stabilise the financial situation of the other clubs in their portfolio.

Let Everton go bust, sell the name for a quid, to whoever can afford to pay the rent to whoever ends up owning BMD.

The PL should be all over this in all seriousness. They should have already pulled the plug on the deal. I know it's only been around four months since a sale was agreed in principle, but ffs, how much time does the Premier League need?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7643 on: Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm »
The Unflushables - best thread title ever? Damn close, if not. Perfect in everyway, hats off to whoever came up with that one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7644 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:57:23 pm
What if 777 gain control of the stadium and just immediately sell it off? Maybe they're just after a cash injection to stabilise the financial situation of the other clubs in their portfolio.

Let Everton go bust, sell the name for a quid, to whoever can afford to pay the rent to whoever ends up owning BMD.

The PL should be all over this in all seriousness. They should have already pulled the plug on the deal. I know it's only been around four months since a sale was agreed in principle, but ffs, how much time does the Premier League need?
who's going to buy it though?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7645 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm
who's going to buy it though?

A property developer or some such who knows they'll have a captive tenant? The stadium is worthless without an occupant, and Peel owns the land it's built on. But even though Everton as we know it could well cease to exist, another club with that name can and will take its place.

Everton aren't a milk cow. They're a dessicated skeleton on its last legs. I can't see much that 777 can milk that much from them. Hell, maybe whoever buys the site demolishes the stadium and builds a car park - who knows?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7646 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm
who's going to buy it though?

It is an absolute gold mine though.

Once you get the stench of shit from the sewage farm out of your nostrils and warm your bones from hypothermia due to the location. Then there is no better place on earth to be.

Forget the Maldives or Hawaii, Dubai or Monte Carlo. Bramley Moore Dump is the up-and-coming place to be seen.

 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 12:42:53 am »
777 have a 20% stake in the club I support in Australia (Melbourne Victory) and an agreement to eventually acquire 70% of all shares.


The thing is they have a stipulation in their deal with Melbourne Victory which says they can exit the club after 5 years and demand their investment is returned plus interest.  Their snakes and I have heard that other shareholders of Melbourne Victory are trying to stop their acquisition of a majority of shares.


With Everton it sounds like they are getting them on the hook for finance and will eventually take the club when they can't afford to repay their loans.  Bluenoses should be looking into the loan agreements and seeing what security is being used for them. 


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 01:12:43 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm
A property developer or some such who knows they'll have a captive tenant? The stadium is worthless without an occupant, and Peel owns the land it's built on. But even though Everton as we know it could well cease to exist, another club with that name can and will take its place.

Everton aren't a milk cow. They're a dessicated skeleton on its last legs. I can't see much that 777 can milk that much from them. Hell, maybe whoever buys the site demolishes the stadium and builds a car park - who knows?

If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 01:28:13 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.

It's crazy that they can't "afford" these repayments.   777's net worth is around $12 billion with a large amount of that made up in iron clad annuities that they have previously purchased (structured settlements,  legal but morally reprehensible practice).  These annuities are absolute and they are also the benefactor for them if the original plaintiff for the annuity passes away.   So this income source is absolutely guaranteed.


They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


In theory they should be able to afford these repayments easily.  In practice they are probably trying to avoid using their own collateral / assets to fund these repayments by transferring money inbetween their club group.   They don't really care if one of their clubs suffers a little as their overall bottom line is the main concern for them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 02:05:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:43 am
If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.


Beyond there being multiple venues of various sizes already, one issue that Liverpool seems to get is larger acts only doing one venue in the region and opting for one in Manchester instead since it is more central.

Even if you ignore that point and only consider stuff happening in the city, the idea that BMD will hoover up a lot of that overlooks all the negatives of the location, you have the cold and the smell impacting matters, but more crucially it really isn't a good place to get to or from with no public transport nearby and not a lot of parking near either, the Arena isn't a super convenient location either, but at least it has more options for parking or public transport within a short walk.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 07:36:14 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:28:13 am

They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


The planes whose doors havent been bolted on correctly?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 07:54:15 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:28:13 am
It's crazy that they can't "afford" these repayments.   777's net worth is around $12 billion with a large amount of that made up in iron clad annuities that they have previously purchased (structured settlements,  legal but morally reprehensible practice).  These annuities are absolute and they are also the benefactor for them if the original plaintiff for the annuity passes away.   So this income source is absolutely guaranteed.


They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


In theory they should be able to afford these repayments easily.  In practice they are probably trying to avoid using their own collateral / assets to fund these repayments by transferring money inbetween their club group.   They don't really care if one of their clubs suffers a little as their overall bottom line is the main concern for them.
According to this, they definitely don't like risking their own money.
https://www.semafor.com/article/11/15/2023/mystery-investor-777-partners-bought-european-sports-teams-with-insurance-customers-cash
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 07:57:49 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:05:27 am
Beyond there being multiple venues of various sizes already, one issue that Liverpool seems to get is larger acts only doing one venue in the region and opting for one in Manchester instead since it is more central.

Even if you ignore that point and only consider stuff happening in the city, the idea that BMD will hoover up a lot of that overlooks all the negatives of the location, you have the cold and the smell impacting matters, but more crucially it really isn't a good place to get to or from with no public transport nearby and not a lot of parking near either, the Arena isn't a super convenient location either, but at least it has more options for parking or public transport within a short walk.



Where else would The Booooomtown Rats or The Booooo Radleys play though?



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 09:20:50 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:36:14 am
The planes whose doors havent been bolted on correctly?

Thats Everton, that is. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 09:23:26 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:54:15 am
According to this, they definitely don't like risking their own money.
https://www.semafor.com/article/11/15/2023/mystery-investor-777-partners-bought-european-sports-teams-with-insurance-customers-cash

That article says that 777 have a $1.5 billion pot available?

Does that mean Everton are fucking rich again?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:57:49 am


Where else would The Booooomtown Rats or The Booooo Radleys play though?





Not to mention Boo Diddley.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 12:42:53 am
777 have a 20% stake in the club I support in Australia (Melbourne Victory) and an agreement to eventually acquire 70% of all shares.


The thing is they have a stipulation in their deal with Melbourne Victory which says they can exit the club after 5 years and demand their investment is returned plus interest.  Their snakes and I have heard that other shareholders of Melbourne Victory are trying to stop their acquisition of a majority of shares.


With Everton it sounds like they are getting them on the hook for finance and will eventually take the club when they can't afford to repay their loans.  Bluenoses should be looking into the loan agreements and seeing what security is being used for them. 




They sound like one of the 5 families in New York - lend you money then take your business when you can't repay it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 09:37:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:43 am
If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.


Who wants to pay good money to go see a gig on a hot summers night,at say £150 a ticket for a big act and stand there breathing in the smell of shit? That smell gets into your clothes too. The walls in our office reception smelled of shit even on the days you couldn't smell the shit works itself
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 12:42:53 am

With Everton it sounds like they are getting them on the hook for finance and will eventually take the club when they can't afford to repay their loans.  Bluenoses should be looking into the loan agreements and seeing what security is being used for them. 




It does indeed look as if they plan to keep the business going in the short term and then take over without paying any more than the loans so far. The need to get PL approval is the only irritant to the plan. I hope the PL has the balls to turn them down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 09:48:24 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:45:40 am
It does indeed look as if they plan to keep the business going in the short term and then take over without paying any more than the loans so far. The need to get PL approval is the only irritant to the plan. I hope the PL has the balls to turn them down.
Agreed.  There's already enough pricks leeching money from the game without inviting more of them to the party.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 10:20:49 am »
When they hold those pink cards with 'CORRUPT' on it...genuine question, who are they saying is corrupt and why?

I'm lost.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 10:24:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:49 am
When they hold those pink cards with 'CORRUPT' on it...genuine question, who are they saying is corrupt and why?

I'm lost.

I thopught they just didn't know how to spell 'BANKRUPT'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:49 am
When they hold those pink cards with 'CORRUPT' on it...genuine question, who are they saying is corrupt and why?

I'm lost.
You need to read the bedsheets daubed in marker pen for the additional context.  They're saying the Premier League are corrupt as they punished Everton but not Man City or Chelsea*

Spoiler
* They don't actually want either of them punished as that would potentially put even more pots in our trophy cabinet
[close]
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 11:51:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:32:30 am
You need to read the bedsheets daubed in marker pen for the additional context.  They're saying the Premier League are corrupt as they punished Everton but not Man City or Chelsea*

Spoiler
* They don't actually want either of them punished as that would potentially put even more pots in our trophy cabinet
[close]

A classic Catch 22
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:28:13 am
It's crazy that they can't "afford" these repayments.   777's net worth is around $12 billion with a large amount of that made up in iron clad annuities that they have previously purchased (structured settlements,  legal but morally reprehensible practice).  These annuities are absolute and they are also the benefactor for them if the original plaintiff for the annuity passes away.   So this income source is absolutely guaranteed.


They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


In theory they should be able to afford these repayments easily.  In practice they are probably trying to avoid using their own collateral / assets to fund these repayments by transferring money inbetween their club group.   They don't really care if one of their clubs suffers a little as their overall bottom line is the main concern for them.


But did they use their own cash to buy those annuities? Or borrowed money, then repay it after skimming off their share of the profit?

I genuinely don't know - reports I've read about 777 say their business model and funding is very opaque.

That only tends to happen if either they're trying to project a sense that they have shitloads of cash but are really leveraged up to the armpits (see the fat, orange anus for the prime example); or their funding comes from a dodgy source.



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:16:24 pm

But did they use their own cash to buy those annuities? Or borrowed money, then repay it after skimming off their share of the profit?

I genuinely don't know - reports I've read about 777 say their business model and funding is very opaque.

That only tends to happen if either they're trying to project a sense that they have shitloads of cash but are really leveraged up to the armpits (see the fat, orange anus for the prime example); or their funding comes from a dodgy source.   (Also see the fat, orange anus for the prime example)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm »
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 04:32:43 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Everton's appeal against Dominic Calvert- Lewin's 3-match ban for his red card v Crystal Palace has been successful, the FA have announced.
Good on them.  I'm very surprised though as they're saying that the VAR officials and the match referee all got it wrong despite having countless replays and camera angles.

I guess they were scared of incurring the wrath of the pink CORRUPT placards.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton.

To be fair, the fact they will have to play an additional game in front of their fans is a punishment enough ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 04:47:26 pm »
But, I thought the PL were corrupt?


They do, though, undermine their own referees and VAR sometimes. I will admit it was attempted murder rather than actual murder.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:32:43 pm
Good on them.  I'm very surprised though as they're saying that the VAR officials and the match referee all got it wrong despite having countless replays and camera angles.

I guess they were scared of incurring the wrath of the pink CORRUPT placards.

The FA are simply ensuring that a precedent is set next time we lodge an appeal for a sending off we will get it rescinded.

Anyway cue the fume that if DCL hadnt of been sent off they would certainly have won the match and McNeil wouldnt have been injured so still plenty of faux outrage available.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton.

Which is the correct decision
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his three-match suspension for serious foul play against Crystal Palace overturned after a successful appeal by Everton.

Surprising, given that it was high, studs showing and caught the man.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:51:04 pm
Surprising, given that it was high, studs showing and caught the man.
Yeah , ticks every box apart from the breaking opponents leg one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 05:11:33 pm »
That was always a yellow at worst. DCL was trying a legitimate ball pinch and just didnt quite get it right. There was no intent on it and it was never a red in a million years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 05:12:18 pm »
They gave them a bone because they'll get another point deduction by the end of the week.  :P
