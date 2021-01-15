« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7640 on: Yesterday at 05:42:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.

The worst thing about 777 is that very likely the stadium is their only real target. They would get it, and will allow for the club to go bust. Then, I can see another MK Dons scenario materialising ...
Reply #7641 on: Yesterday at 06:14:20 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.
The bitters wont care that the other clubs are in trouble. Infact, theyll be expecting 777 to sell off all other footballing assets and put the proceeds directly into Evertons transfer fund.
What if 777 gain control of the stadium and just immediately sell it off? Maybe they're just after a cash injection to stabilise the financial situation of the other clubs in their portfolio.

Let Everton go bust, sell the name for a quid, to whoever can afford to pay the rent to whoever ends up owning BMD.

The PL should be all over this in all seriousness. They should have already pulled the plug on the deal. I know it's only been around four months since a sale was agreed in principle, but ffs, how much time does the Premier League need?
The Unflushables - best thread title ever? Damn close, if not. Perfect in everyway, hats off to whoever came up with that one.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:57:23 pm
What if 777 gain control of the stadium and just immediately sell it off? Maybe they're just after a cash injection to stabilise the financial situation of the other clubs in their portfolio.

Let Everton go bust, sell the name for a quid, to whoever can afford to pay the rent to whoever ends up owning BMD.

The PL should be all over this in all seriousness. They should have already pulled the plug on the deal. I know it's only been around four months since a sale was agreed in principle, but ffs, how much time does the Premier League need?
who's going to buy it though?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm
who's going to buy it though?

A property developer or some such who knows they'll have a captive tenant? The stadium is worthless without an occupant, and Peel owns the land it's built on. But even though Everton as we know it could well cease to exist, another club with that name can and will take its place.

Everton aren't a milk cow. They're a dessicated skeleton on its last legs. I can't see much that 777 can milk that much from them. Hell, maybe whoever buys the site demolishes the stadium and builds a car park - who knows?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm
who's going to buy it though?

It is an absolute gold mine though.

Once you get the stench of shit from the sewage farm out of your nostrils and warm your bones from hypothermia due to the location. Then there is no better place on earth to be.

Forget the Maldives or Hawaii, Dubai or Monte Carlo. Bramley Moore Dump is the up-and-coming place to be seen.

 
777 have a 20% stake in the club I support in Australia (Melbourne Victory) and an agreement to eventually acquire 70% of all shares.


The thing is they have a stipulation in their deal with Melbourne Victory which says they can exit the club after 5 years and demand their investment is returned plus interest.  Their snakes and I have heard that other shareholders of Melbourne Victory are trying to stop their acquisition of a majority of shares.


With Everton it sounds like they are getting them on the hook for finance and will eventually take the club when they can't afford to repay their loans.  Bluenoses should be looking into the loan agreements and seeing what security is being used for them. 


Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm
A property developer or some such who knows they'll have a captive tenant? The stadium is worthless without an occupant, and Peel owns the land it's built on. But even though Everton as we know it could well cease to exist, another club with that name can and will take its place.

Everton aren't a milk cow. They're a dessicated skeleton on its last legs. I can't see much that 777 can milk that much from them. Hell, maybe whoever buys the site demolishes the stadium and builds a car park - who knows?

If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
Vasco, Liege and and Genoa are all having problems making due payments, along with the British Basketball League.
Seems like they are robbing Peter to pay Paul. Hardly inspires confidence. They could hive off the stadium company and let the club company  go bust. Whoever buys the wreckage of the club would either have to pay them rent or make do with Goodison, which could well end up in the hands of another separate company.
Moshi seems happy to get his money in instalments, which is even dodgier.

It's crazy that they can't "afford" these repayments.   777's net worth is around $12 billion with a large amount of that made up in iron clad annuities that they have previously purchased (structured settlements,  legal but morally reprehensible practice).  These annuities are absolute and they are also the benefactor for them if the original plaintiff for the annuity passes away.   So this income source is absolutely guaranteed.


They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


In theory they should be able to afford these repayments easily.  In practice they are probably trying to avoid using their own collateral / assets to fund these repayments by transferring money inbetween their club group.   They don't really care if one of their clubs suffers a little as their overall bottom line is the main concern for them.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:43 am
If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.


Beyond there being multiple venues of various sizes already, one issue that Liverpool seems to get is larger acts only doing one venue in the region and opting for one in Manchester instead since it is more central.

Even if you ignore that point and only consider stuff happening in the city, the idea that BMD will hoover up a lot of that overlooks all the negatives of the location, you have the cold and the smell impacting matters, but more crucially it really isn't a good place to get to or from with no public transport nearby and not a lot of parking near either, the Arena isn't a super convenient location either, but at least it has more options for parking or public transport within a short walk.
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:28:13 am

They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


The planes whose doors havent been bolted on correctly?
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 01:28:13 am
It's crazy that they can't "afford" these repayments.   777's net worth is around $12 billion with a large amount of that made up in iron clad annuities that they have previously purchased (structured settlements,  legal but morally reprehensible practice).  These annuities are absolute and they are also the benefactor for them if the original plaintiff for the annuity passes away.   So this income source is absolutely guaranteed.


They have also purchased 134 Boeing 737 Max aircraft (approximate value $9.3 billion USD) -of which 66 have been delivered so are asset rich.


In theory they should be able to afford these repayments easily.  In practice they are probably trying to avoid using their own collateral / assets to fund these repayments by transferring money inbetween their club group.   They don't really care if one of their clubs suffers a little as their overall bottom line is the main concern for them.
According to this, they definitely don't like risking their own money.
https://www.semafor.com/article/11/15/2023/mystery-investor-777-partners-bought-european-sports-teams-with-insurance-customers-cash
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:05:27 am
Beyond there being multiple venues of various sizes already, one issue that Liverpool seems to get is larger acts only doing one venue in the region and opting for one in Manchester instead since it is more central.

Even if you ignore that point and only consider stuff happening in the city, the idea that BMD will hoover up a lot of that overlooks all the negatives of the location, you have the cold and the smell impacting matters, but more crucially it really isn't a good place to get to or from with no public transport nearby and not a lot of parking near either, the Arena isn't a super convenient location either, but at least it has more options for parking or public transport within a short walk.



Where else would The Booooomtown Rats or The Booooo Radleys play though?



