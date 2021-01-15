If this was the only venue in the city it would have some value but with Anfield and the Arena (+) it is in a competitive market and can only, at best, hope for a share of that. Everton have projected (as ever) on an optimistic view of the future based on the past of others.





Beyond there being multiple venues of various sizes already, one issue that Liverpool seems to get is larger acts only doing one venue in the region and opting for one in Manchester instead since it is more central.Even if you ignore that point and only consider stuff happening in the city, the idea that BMD will hoover up a lot of that overlooks all the negatives of the location, you have the cold and the smell impacting matters, but more crucially it really isn't a good place to get to or from with no public transport nearby and not a lot of parking near either, the Arena isn't a super convenient location either, but at least it has more options for parking or public transport within a short walk.