Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 369246 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7600 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:02:43 pm
This 777 lot are going to end up owning their stadium

At this point, that pretty much certain. The only question is, what club will be playing at that stadium?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7601 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:02:43 pm
This 777 lot are going to end up owning their stadium

They absolutely shouldn't be allowed to do this. There needs to be some kind of rule in place preventing a prospective owner lending their potential purchase money. If I were one of Everton's other creditors I'd be furious how 777 are muscling their way to the head of the queue if Everton are forced into administration.

Quote from: carling on Today at 06:55:00 am
I actually think the London media perception of Spurs is what keeps them above the likes of Everton.  I don't think I've ever seen a special Spurs side, but they have had some very special players who stick around longer than they should.

I'd say they were solid but unspectacular during all of Kane's years there, but his partnership with Son had them punching above their weight.  Before that you had Bale and Modric doing the same thing in what was otherwise a fairly average side.

I don't think there's any chance those players stay longer than two seasons at Everton, even if they were at the same level of the same Spurs sides.  Their favourite son Rooneh couldn't even last until his 19th birthday.

The 90s were arguably our worst decade in recent memory when it comes to trophies, but even if you exclude the 89-90 title, we still won an FA Cup and a League Cup in that decade - same as Spurs. Indeed, the 90s was their most successful decade in terms of actual trophies, having only won the FAC and two league cups in thirty three years. Their last trophy is over 15 years ago ffs.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7602 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:18:23 pm
At this point, that pretty much certain. The only question is, what club will be playing at that stadium?
Marine could do with a bigger ground.

It's mad really. If the Shite do end up playing there it will be in a stadium owned by 777, built on land owned by Peel Ports. It's turning into a real nightmare for them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7603 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
the esk @theesk
When Moshiri acquired @everton in 2016 our debt was just over £50 million. With the latest reported support by 777 partners total debt is now comfortably more than £1 billion - half of which is being charged at commercial rates of interest  @David_Ornstein @mjshrimper
12:04 PM · Jan 8, 2024

Worrying Times
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7604 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:31:21 am
The sausage butty might have a strange aftertaste when consumed amid the waft from the sewage works as well...

I was on the M53 on Saturday nr Ellesmere Port and the sewage works stunk, I've got a strong stomach, but that would put even me off eating. Imagine trying to sit there and enjoy a pint and a burger :puke

There's a sewage works next to the Barton Bridge, that's been sorted now, but that used to stink our offices out and they were half a mile away, the Trafford Centre, the Maccies and KFC on the retail park, it was horrible.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7605 on: Today at 12:27:19 pm »
I still don't see how 777 Partners can pass the fit and proper tests.  I don't see Sunak intervening like Johnson did to wave through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle!

It feels like 777 (and Moshiri) are trying to corner the Premier League into allowing the takeover as to do not do so could force Everton into administration.  I think as a club they'd be better off going into administration than being owned by 777 - short-term pain as opposed to the long-term pain of trying to free themselves from parasitic owners.

I know The Esk has a bit of a crusade going with this one so he may be exaggerating the situation, however he's reporting Everton are now £1bn in debt:
Quote from: https://twitter.com/theesk/status/1744329240651215041
When Moshiri acquired Everton in 2016 our debt was just over £50 million. With the latest reported support by 777 partners total debt is now comfortably more than £1 billion - half of which is being charged at commercial rates of interest
Even accounting for the stadium - if it was finished and operational - that would put them in the situation of their debt being higher than the value of the club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7606 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Tick tock...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7607 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
How long does it even take for the PL to approve a request? I remember them dragging their feet on the Saudis, basically trying to frustrate them into giving up - which they almost did until Bozo intervened and forced it through. But there's no reason to take that line with this. You only have open a fucking newspaper to see 777 shouldn't be anywhere near the Premier League. They can't even fund the clubs they already have!

They need to veto this NOW so Everton can get the pain over and done with. It's not like the takeover is going to prevent administration. It's time to stop kicking the can down the road and hoping it will become someone else's problem.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7608 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7609 on: Today at 12:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.

Maybe it is time for us to step in and help our neighbours by buying Branthwaite. With Tarkowski, Keane and Godfrey also on their team, they can afford to sell him ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7610 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.
Sensible from them.  They got good money for Richarlison and Gordon despite selling them under similar circumstances.

Although the newly promoted sides have improved a bit it still looks like a season where 30 points keeps them up, possibly as low as 25.  Everton have already won 26 points this season (then lost 10 of them...) so even without Onana they'd surely back themselves to get another 14 from 18 games.

The bigger problem is that they just seem to be haemorrhaging money.  If they were to get £50m for Onana that would seemingly only tide them over for a couple of months.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7611 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:23:56 pm
the esk @theesk
When Moshiri acquired @everton in 2016 our debt was just over £50 million. With the latest reported support by 777 partners total debt is now comfortably more than £1 billion - half of which is being charged at commercial rates of interest  @David_Ornstein @mjshrimper
12:04 PM · Jan 8, 2024

Worrying Times

This was the point many of us have been making since Moshiri took over. The Everton fans kept saying he was funding big transfer activity, but he wasn't. He was lending the club money to spend and loading it onto their books. They now think he will walk away and write off that debt. I would be very surprised if he doesn't at least try to scrape back some of the monies owed. If he held out for a huge chunk (and if 777 partners promised him a huge chunk over time) Everton could end up owing huge debts for years. I suspect 777 will also leverage their buyout too, adding more debt to their books.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:02:43 pm
This 777 lot are going to end up owning their stadium
Maybe thats the plan. Even if the takeover is not allowed, Everton will have to sign the rights to the stadium over to cover their loans?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7613 on: Today at 01:08:04 pm »
These are in very deep shit indeed. They need saving from themselves.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7614 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Isn't Goodison already mortgaged to the hilt as well?

Someone just please put them out of their misery.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.

I'd rather they keep him, they don't deserve big money for him. However if he is to leave might as well be to Arsenal/United/Chelsea, he strengthens none of them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7616 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:00:03 pm
Sensible from them.  They got good money for Richarlison and Gordon despite selling them under similar circumstances.

Although the newly promoted sides have improved a bit it still looks like a season where 30 points keeps them up, possibly as low as 25.  Everton have already won 26 points this season (then lost 10 of them...) so even without Onana they'd surely back themselves to get another 14 from 18 games.

The bigger problem is that they just seem to be haemorrhaging money.  If they were to get £50m for Onana that would seemingly only tide them over for a couple of months.

They got good money for the likes of the Pigeon and Gordon before everyone knew how bad their finances were. Now the rest of the world knows Everton are distressed sellers, they will price their players accordingly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7617 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:12:04 pm
I'd rather they keep him, they don't deserve big money for him. However if he is to leave might as well be to Arsenal/United/Chelsea, he strengthens none of them.

Exactly what Arsenal need. A headless chicken in midfield rather than a forward who can score.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7618 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:23:56 pm
the esk @theesk
When Moshiri acquired @everton in 2016 our debt was just over £50 million. With the latest reported support by 777 partners total debt is now comfortably more than £1 billion - half of which is being charged at commercial rates of interest  @David_Ornstein @mjshrimper
12:04 PM · Jan 8, 2024

Worrying Times

What about if they implemented a Pay for Booing scheme?  A Boo Tax would raise millions per game.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7619 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 01:33:28 pm
What about if they implemented a Pay for Booing scheme?  A Boo Tax would raise millions per game.

The downside is the effect all that hot air would have on the rising sea level in the Royal Blue Mersey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7620 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.

Arsenal would need to sell some players for that to happen, no? They don't have much wiggle room with FFP after spending fortunes recently.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7621 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Stories about Onana to Arsenal. Looks like the Blues are desperately trying to prevent another points deduction.

7 months too late for last season's accounts, anything they bring in now won't be included until next season's P&S calculations
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7622 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:49:15 pm
7 months too late for last season's accounts, anything they bring in now won't be included until next season's P&S calculations

Yup. If they've gone over, then they can expect another deduction regardless, even if they swear blind it will all be sorted by next accounts. ("I've got your money! I just need another week, I swear!")

And of course, if they go into administration, that's another deduction again...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7623 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm »
Yeah there comes a point where even the PL will say, look we've bent over backwards for you a few times now, we're done with you
