This 777 lot are going to end up owning their stadium
They absolutely shouldn't be allowed to do this. There needs to be some kind of rule in place preventing a prospective owner lending their potential purchase money. If I were one of Everton's other creditors I'd be furious how 777 are muscling their way to the head of the queue if Everton are forced into administration.
I actually think the London media perception of Spurs is what keeps them above the likes of Everton. I don't think I've ever seen a special Spurs side, but they have had some very special players who stick around longer than they should.
I'd say they were solid but unspectacular during all of Kane's years there, but his partnership with Son had them punching above their weight. Before that you had Bale and Modric doing the same thing in what was otherwise a fairly average side.
I don't think there's any chance those players stay longer than two seasons at Everton, even if they were at the same level of the same Spurs sides. Their favourite son Rooneh couldn't even last until his 19th birthday.
The 90s were arguably our worst decade in recent memory when it comes to trophies, but even if you exclude the 89-90 title, we still won an FA Cup and a League Cup in that decade - same as Spurs. Indeed, the 90s was their most successful
decade in terms of actual trophies, having only won the FAC and two league cups in thirty three years
. Their last trophy is over 15 years ago ffs.