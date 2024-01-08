When Moshiri acquired Everton in 2016 our debt was just over £50 million. With the latest reported support by 777 partners total debt is now comfortably more than £1 billion - half of which is being charged at commercial rates of interest

I still don't see how 777 Partners can pass the fit and proper tests. I don't see Sunak intervening like Johnson did to wave through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle!It feels like 777 (and Moshiri) are trying to corner the Premier League into allowing the takeover as to do not do so could force Everton into administration. I think as a club they'd be better off going into administration than being owned by 777 - short-term pain as opposed to the long-term pain of trying to free themselves from parasitic owners.I know The Esk has a bit of a crusade going with this one so he may be exaggerating the situation, however he's reporting Everton are now £1bn in debt:Even accounting for the stadium - if it was finished and operational - that would put them in the situation of their debt being higher than the value of the club.