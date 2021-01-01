« previous next »
Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7560 on: Yesterday at 05:31:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:53:24 pm
I was reading the paper this morning and saw Spurs had won a game last night. For some reason it got me thinking, and I realised that I have no memory whatsoever of the last time they actually won anything. I honestly cannot remember their last trophy. Considering the hype they get, it's amazing how they fly under the radar when criticism is handed out over under performing. Personally, I never expect Everton to ever win anything. They are wallpaper. Water treaders. Spurs a wallpaper too, although a bit more flowery.

They won best team over a calendar year or something...

Also that Kane pass on 42 minutes
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7561 on: Yesterday at 05:37:08 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:31:05 pm
They won best team over a calendar year or something...

Also that Kane pass on 42 minutes
How did I overlook these achievements?  :-\
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7562 on: Yesterday at 05:57:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:05:10 pm
I just gave in to curiosity and Googled it. A 2008 League Cup win. I have no recollection of it.

They haven't won the league since 1961.  :o  That's a year before I was born. There are Spurs fans reaching retirement who won't remember their club win the title. At least bluenoses over about 35 may have vague memories of their side lifting it.

Time to break out one of the classics

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/utUyha0wjSE&amp;ab_channel=piskiesurfer" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/utUyha0wjSE&amp;ab_channel=piskiesurfer</a>

Peter's right that Spurs have at least managed to remain relevant, but the attempt by the media to build them into some kind of footballing force makes it even more hilarious when they fall flat on their faces. Managing to finish third in a two horse title race, finishing above us season after season for years, only to have us leapfrog them and lift the the title - to say nothing of a certain CL final...
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7563 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm
 :lmao

That's also like talking with a bitter blue.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7564 on: Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm
Spurs are a funny one. Surprisingly poor league record with only two successes but respectable elsewhere with 8 FA Cups and 4 League Cups, plus two UEFA Cup wins. They have a better European record than Arsenal. Everton's league title successes are a lot more impressive but I think Tottenham are a bigger club, helped of course by being a decent side as the league has continued to grow, plus making a Champions League Final.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7565 on: Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm
Spurs are a funny one. Surprisingly poor league record with only two successes but respectable elsewhere with 8 FA Cups and 4 League Cups, plus two UEFA Cup wins. They have a better European record than Arsenal. Everton's league title successes are a lot more impressive but I think Tottenham are a bigger club, helped of course by being a decent side as the league has continued to grow, plus making a Champions League Final.

Yeah they've made a big 4 a big 6 but haven't won a league title since the early 60s or even made an Fa Cup final since 1991 despite that history. Only trophies since the start of the PL a couple of league cups. Leicester have win more in the last 30 years
courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7566 on: Yesterday at 08:12:15 pm
The mad thing I find out Spurs is that they've got 2 titles. 2!

At least other clubs in history had some dominance.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7567 on: Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:02:31 pm
Yeah they've made a big 4 a big 6 but haven't won a league title since the early 60s or even made an Fa Cup final since 1991 despite that history. Only trophies since the start of the PL a couple of league cups. Leicester have win more in the last 30 years

Did they?  As I recall, prior to City it was us, United Arsenal and Chelsea. I think Sky just decided to lump Spurs in when Abu Dhabi came along because they like even numbers.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7568 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 08:12:15 pm
The mad thing I find out Spurs is that they've got 2 titles. 2!

At least other clubs in history had some dominance.

Spurs last title was 22000 days exactly after the day Queen Victoria died. There was a mad stat where, in July 2021, we had passed the point where it was longer since Spurs had won the league than the 22000 days ;D

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
Did they?  As I recall, prior to City it was us, United Arsenal and Chelsea. I think Sky just decided to lump Spurs in when Abu Dhabi came along because they like even numbers.

Yeah, Spurs have never been a big club, they likely just wanted 3 clubs from the North West balanced by 3 clubs from London. The reality is, only 3 of the 6 are actually big clubs
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
Did they?  As I recall, prior to City it was us, United Arsenal and Chelsea. I think Sky just decided to lump Spurs in when Abu Dhabi came along because they like even numbers.

Oddly they finished above us 8 out of 9 seasons prior to 18/19 (the season they reached the CL final) so they were competitive. They did however win bugger all.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7570 on: Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm
Oddly they finished above us 8 out of 9 seasons prior to 18/19 (the season they reached the CL final) so they were competitive. They did however win bugger all.

They were little better in those season than they were before - we just got worse because of the turmoil we were in. Like I said earlier, once we got Klopp in and got our shit together, we quickly leapfrogged them again. I mean ffs, we had a garbage season last year and still finished 7 points ahead of them.

We've won more titles than they have trophies of all types combined. They've never been that good at all.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7571 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm
They were little better in those season than they were before - we just got worse because of the turmoil we were in. Like I said earlier, once we got Klopp in and got our shit together, we quickly leapfrogged them again. I mean ffs, we had a garbage season last year and still finished 7 points ahead of them.

We've won more titles than they have trophies of all types combined. They've never been that good at all.

Still took until Klopp's 4th season till we finished above them though (and beat them in the final). They were competitive under Pochettino but didn't recover from losing that final and never had the springboard of winning a trophy.
Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7572 on: Today at 12:57:09 am
Spurs have always been the very definition of a cup side, used to have the record for FA cup wins at one point. In the old days, the best league teams (like us) didn't tend to win the cup as well so it left room for also rans like Spurs to pick them up. After the early 90s the bigger league sides started winning it and now its either won by the league winners or as a consolation prize for a big team who missed out on the title.

Wish the PL clubs outside of the big 6 would take the FA cup seriously, its really their fault its a lesser competition, its made for them and they don't turn up.
