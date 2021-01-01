Spurs have always been the very definition of a cup side, used to have the record for FA cup wins at one point. In the old days, the best league teams (like us) didn't tend to win the cup as well so it left room for also rans like Spurs to pick them up. After the early 90s the bigger league sides started winning it and now its either won by the league winners or as a consolation prize for a big team who missed out on the title.



Wish the PL clubs outside of the big 6 would take the FA cup seriously, its really their fault its a lesser competition, its made for them and they don't turn up.