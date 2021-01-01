« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7520 on: Today at 09:43:57 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:57:24 am
Dyche doesn't want slow motion replies.

Must be tough to be the first time that's happened

He's a fairly slow talker to be fair.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7521 on: Today at 09:45:08 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
DCL will miss Villa home, Fulham away, and the replay.

I'm fairly sure it will get rescinded. There has been too much media backlash for it not to happen. And to be fair, it absolutely should be.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7522 on: Today at 09:48:02 am
Here's hoping Palace have Olise back by the time of the replay.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7523 on: Today at 11:08:48 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:58:25 am
I can't be arsed with all their crying. And it's starting to spread now. Almost every fan base seems to be at it. They've all turned into crying, little victims. There is no such thing as bad decisions anymore. It's all just one massive conspiracy. ::) Yet these same people will fire the "always the victims" slur at us at every opportunity. Bellends.

To be fair we have a very active thread detailing the conspiracy against us. :D
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355309.0
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7524 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm
Another 9 days before we know if they will face more charges.

Tick tock.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7525 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm
At some point, clubs and supporters have to unite against this crap. And that's why I was so disappointed that the Liverpool VAR incident was greeted by mockery of them rather than global condemnation.

That was a pivotal moment that finally proved that the right decision was far from the priority and they were prepared to collude to cover their backs. It should have been a pivotal moment  but fans and clubs were just happy it wasn't them and laughed it off.

Believe it or not that was posted on Toffeeweb.

However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7526 on: Today at 03:02:29 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm
DCL will miss Villa home, Fulham away, and the replay.

On the bright side for Everton, as injury prone as he is, he could probably use a winter break. Villa and Fulham away are tall orders, and they have 0 chance of winning the FA cup. Keeps him fresh for the more important bottom half of table battles coming in the Spring.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7527 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:28:22 pm
However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.

And that's while we'll never get anywhere. Too many people are so full of hatred towards LFC or other clubs that it always has and always will turn into a massive shitfest of whataboutery. And the PGMOL knows this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7528 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:28:22 pm
At some point, clubs and supporters have to unite against this crap. And that's why I was so disappointed that the Liverpool VAR incident was greeted by mockery of them rather than global condemnation.

That was a pivotal moment that finally proved that the right decision was far from the priority and they were prepared to collude to cover their backs. It should have been a pivotal moment  but fans and clubs were just happy it wasn't them and laughed it off.

Believe it or not that was posted on Toffeeweb.

However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.
A rare moment of clarity there, eh.
He or She is right, of course. While we're all too busy laughing at each other, VAR and the wholly incompetent PGMOL are laughing at us all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7529 on: Today at 06:10:23 pm
Divide and rule. Happy to laugh at us, but then when the shit happens to them they suddenly think maybe they should have backed us instead of taking the piss.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7530 on: Today at 06:42:52 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:08:48 am
To be fair we have a very active thread detailing the conspiracy against us. :D
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355309.0


actually that thread is really good - we have discussion from all sides.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7531 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:12:23 pm
And that's while we'll never get anywhere. Too many people are so full of hatred towards LFC or other clubs that it always has and always will turn into a massive shitfest of whataboutery. And the PGMOL knows this.

It's not just the fans either. Dyche (and most managers) is just completely one eyed. If it was a Palace player he'd expect him sent off. All he does on the touchline is contest every single decision. That's the Everton mantra as well. Their fans would appeal the coin toss at the start of the game.

Howe the other day said they should have had a pen but ours shouldn't have been a pen. Fans are the same. They want every decision their way and if a decision goes against them it's unacceptable - either VAR should have intervened or VAR shouldn't have intervened. It's beyond just VAR, but the first step is get rid of the utter monstrosity of VAR and live and die by the ref decisions, improve standards and hold them accountable, with PMGOL ripped up for starters
