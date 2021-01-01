At some point, clubs and supporters have to unite against this crap. And that's why I was so disappointed that the Liverpool VAR incident was greeted by mockery of them rather than global condemnation.
That was a pivotal moment that finally proved that the right decision was far from the priority and they were prepared to collude to cover their backs. It should have been a pivotal moment but fans and clubs were just happy it wasn't them and laughed it off.
Believe it or not that was posted on Toffeeweb.
However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.