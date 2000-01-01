In the sixties we both had roughly the same success but our team was aging (Watford FA Cup 1970) and Everton had just won the league with the Holy Trinity.
Its amazing how quickly we overtook them in a season or so but maybe their brief flame of success in 1970 spurred us in to the heights of the 1970s and 1980s.
Everton that.
Since 1995 we have won all these.
League Title: 2019-20
European Cup/Champs League: 2004-05, 2018-19
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
FA Cups: 2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
League Cups: 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22
UEFA Cups: 2000-01
UEFA Super Cups: 2001, 2005, 2019