All the whinging over it shouldn't be a Red card. Dyche claiming he doesn't know anymore.



Ok, cool.



How about we change the LOTG to: if a player injures another player through his/her actions on the pitch, that player sits out until the injured player comes back.



As an example, Pickford takes out VVD. Causing knee surgery. Then Pickford is out until VVD comes back.



Another example, Saka knocks down Kostas. Breaks his collarbone. Saka can't come back until Kostas does. No card, strangely enough, was issued on that challenge.





Does a player have to be injured before a Red card is issued? Or a yellow. Or any card.



Maybe that would stop players from certain challenges.