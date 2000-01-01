They did. It was Cattericks swan song, epitomised by losing to us in the 1971 FA Cup semi and the sale of Alan Ball to Arsenal.



They were then officially shite for more than a decade.



1971 was the emergence of the team that would go on to dominate Europe. Hughes Clemence Heighway were just the platform for winning the league two years later. We were on the rise. We battered them at Goodison themyear they won the league, partly due to Sandy.As you say, Ball left and Kendal got old. West wasnt replaced. They had a brief excitement with Latchford, who never scored a Derby goal, but even he couldnt drag them to success.