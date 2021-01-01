Everton could have learned a lot from them.
Imagine, if every season they had ring fenced £20m of PL money and put it in a new stadium pot, even for only ten years? Wouldn't have covered the whole thing, but it might have helped them secure favourable loan terms to build a modest £400m 40k stadium. But their ego and malpractice gets in the way of everything.
Moshiri was lured in by the notion of a fast Buck.
He and Usmanov had made a fortune out of their Arsenal shares mainly due to the share price soaring after leaving Highbury.
He thought Uncle Joes Commonwealth Games bid would gift a stadium as with ADFC and the Hammers and a boost to player quality would see the value of the club rise significantly.
When the CG fell through Uncle Joe stepped in with his crazy offer to fund the stadium with a council loan.
By this time Moshiri was into the club for almost £200m in loans. Had cleared the regular loans, and had funded a war chest for Koemann.
Then it went Pete Tong.
Joe had to pull the plug on the council offer and they hadnt got a CL place, so the fans demanded a new manager. Silva came in and went as did others, all spending big money on bang average players
Moshiri had promised them BMD despite no funding in place.
Moshiri couldnt scale back his plans because it would affect the value of the club.
And those plans have got them to the point of going bust