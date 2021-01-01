« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 05:21:07 pm »
So it sounds as though it will be announced in the next two weeks who will be charged. It sounds as though Forest are heading for a charge but sounds as though Chelsea will escape any punishment due to them getting rid of players.
Logged


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7441 on: Yesterday at 07:34:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:07:16 pm
We saw H&G dragging us down the same path and we fought them like mad to prevent the refinancing and get them out of the club, this lot stand there like Viv Nicholson shouting spend spend spend - they'll end up just like her, bankrupt

At least Viv Nicholson kept the fur coat.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:11:45 pm
Luton is the classic newly promoted side - almost every game is a big game, the fans are always buzzing and excited with the next opponent; playing against the big sides so that it's like a cup tie every other week.

It's the season after when the juice has worn off and the fatigue sets in - that's when a team like Luton becomes really vulnerable to the drop. Smart clubs try to plan for the future by investing smartly; I'm not sure how well Luton can plan. Given the state of their ground they'll be exclusively dependent on PL money, and that's not a reliable source for a club like that.

Reckon they are budgeting for a quick exit end of season. If they get another year or two they'll keep the same mentality. Young hungry athletes with a few older heads who have been dumped and have a point to prove. If they are smart it'll be the makings of them. Unlike another club that comes up frequently in this thread .....
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7443 on: Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm
Jesse Lingard's name has been bandied about. And no one wants that name bandied about willy nilly.

(On a free of course)

Ammo for the kiddie treboooochet?
Logged

Offline zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7444 on: Yesterday at 08:33:31 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
Ammo for the kiddie treboooochet?
;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7445 on: Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm »
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything
Logged


Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7446 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything
And it will then be 2025 until their next chance of winning a trophy..
Logged




Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7447 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
And it will then be 2025 until their next chance of winning a trophy..
30 years

 :hally :champ
Logged


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7448 on: Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
30 years

 :hally :champ
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7449 on: Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.

Great to be honest, they were playing the mancs so wanted them to win

I wasn't that arsed about them not winning anything until it started getting close to 21 years then wanted them to hit that milestone and every one after ;D
Logged

Offline courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7450 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm »
Yeah 1995 cup final I wanted them to win and remember celebrating their goal. I was 9 with a load of blue mates too

But my dad and his mates all wanted the blues to win too.
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7451 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7452 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything

Olise's out now thanks to test his resolve Hodgson, so Everton should be getting a result. Palace a one man team at the moment.
Logged


Offline andy07

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7453 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.

Sadly they have become a laughing stock, a team so full of bitterness that they side with Mancs and betray everything Scouse. An absolute embarrassment for the City on and off the pitch.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm by andy07 »
Logged


Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 01:20:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.

They won the League title in 1970.
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 01:28:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:55 am
They won the League title in 1970.
I know, but I have no recollection of it at all. I don't remember having any real awareness of them until later than that.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 01:53:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:11:45 pm
Luton is the classic newly promoted side - almost every game is a big game, the fans are always buzzing and excited with the next opponent; playing against the big sides so that it's like a cup tie every other week.

It's the season after when the juice has worn off and the fatigue sets in - that's when a team like Luton becomes really vulnerable to the drop. Smart clubs try to plan for the future by investing smartly; I'm not sure how well Luton can plan. Given the state of their ground they'll be exclusively dependent on PL money, and that's not a reliable source for a club like that.

I seem to remember there was an article on the BBC site back at the beginning of the season, while they had to spend some money to get their current stadium to be PL-approved, they weren't gambling on expecting more PL money, meaning that they wouldn't go mad with transfers and most of this season's money would be going towards their new stadium, presumably any subsequent seasons and/or parachute payments would also contribute to the £100m it is meant to be costing.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 04:35:53 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 05:11:37 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:35:53 am
This lot have lost the plot. ;D

https://twitter.com/Evershite/status/1742672654262276383

Hard to win a penalty when you rarely have possession in the opposition box.
Logged


Offline jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 07:10:13 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:35:53 am
This lot have lost the plot. ;D

https://twitter.com/Evershite/status/1742672654262276383

The thing with most conspiracy nuts is they tend to exist in a bubble where their lies are not challenged. It would take about a minute of reasonable questioning to let the loon expose himself as a total fantasist.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 08:01:46 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:53:51 am
I seem to remember there was an article on the BBC site back at the beginning of the season, while they had to spend some money to get their current stadium to be PL-approved, they weren't gambling on expecting more PL money, meaning that they wouldn't go mad with transfers and most of this season's money would be going towards their new stadium, presumably any subsequent seasons and/or parachute payments would also contribute to the £100m it is meant to be costing.

Everton could have learned a lot from them.

Imagine, if every season they had ring fenced £20m of PL money and put it in a new stadium pot, even for only ten years? Wouldn't have covered the whole thing, but it might have helped them secure favourable loan terms to build a modest £400m 40k stadium. But their ego and malpractice gets in the way of everything.
Logged




Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 08:37:49 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:01:46 am
Everton could have learned a lot from them.

Imagine, if every season they had ring fenced £20m of PL money and put it in a new stadium pot, even for only ten years? Wouldn't have covered the whole thing, but it might have helped them secure favourable loan terms to build a modest £400m 40k stadium. But their ego and malpractice gets in the way of everything.

Moshiri was lured in by the notion of a fast Buck.
He and Usmanov had made a fortune out of their Arsenal shares mainly due to the share price soaring after leaving Highbury.
He thought Uncle Joes Commonwealth Games bid would gift a stadium as with ADFC and the Hammers and a boost to player quality would see the value of the club rise significantly.
When the CG fell through Uncle Joe stepped in with his crazy offer to fund the stadium with a council loan.
By this time Moshiri was into the club for almost £200m in loans. Had cleared the regular loans, and had funded a war chest for Koemann.
Then it went Pete Tong.
Joe had to pull the plug on the council offer and they hadnt got a CL place, so the fans demanded a new manager. Silva came in and went as did others, all spending big money on bang average players
Moshiri had promised them BMD despite no funding in place.
Moshiri couldnt scale back his plans because it would affect the value of the club.
And those plans have got them to the point of going bust
Logged


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 08:50:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.

Can't remember how I felt about the 1984 FA Cup Final, probably wanted them to lose, deffo didn't want them to win the Cup Winners Cup in 85, gutted that they won the League that year and in 87, cheered when Whiteside scored the winner in the 1985 FA Cup Final.  Oddly though, there was a real sense of pride though that from 1982 to 1988, the Division 1 trophy stayed in the City and Merseyside was bossing football, the thing barely left the City of Liverpool over a 15 year period. They have always been our true rivals, they're from the same City, they're people we know, work with, have in our families, so the rivalry will always be the main one for me (most on here won't actually know a true Manc), so you don't want them winning, but to turn to Tory Britain and stick two fingers up and say "fuck you lot" was boss.

Wanted them to win the 1995 FA Cup though, just to shut the fucking Mancs up.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:45 am by rob1966 »
Logged


Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 08:53:18 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:37:49 am
Moshiri was lured in by the notion of a fast Buck.
He and Usmanov had made a fortune out of their Arsenal shares mainly due to the share price soaring after leaving Highbury.
He thought Uncle Joes Commonwealth Games bid would gift a stadium as with ADFC and the Hammers and a boost to player quality would see the value of the club rise significantly.
When the CG fell through Uncle Joe stepped in with his crazy offer to fund the stadium with a council loan.
By this time Moshiri was into the club for almost £200m in loans. Had cleared the regular loans, and had funded a war chest for Koemann.
Then it went Pete Tong.
Joe had to pull the plug on the council offer and they hadnt got a CL place, so the fans demanded a new manager. Silva came in and went as did others, all spending big money on bang average players
Moshiri had promised them BMD despite no funding in place.
Moshiri couldnt scale back his plans because it would affect the value of the club.
And those plans have got them to the point of going bust

Aye. It's wonderful. :D
Logged




Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 08:57:44 am »
Another transfer ban for a 777 owned club. Worrying times.
Logged


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 09:17:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:55 am
They won the League title in 1970.

They did. It was Cattericks swan song, epitomised by losing to us in the 1971 FA Cup semi and the sale of Alan Ball to Arsenal.

They were then officially shite for more than a decade. :D
Logged

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Everton should have a transfer ban already anyway, regardless of 777.

If the PL allow these fraudsters into the league, most small to mid sized clubs will be vulnerable to being picked over. Could imagine some hedge fund nabbing Brighton for instance.
Logged




Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 09
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:57:44 am
Another transfer ban for a 777 owned club. Worrying times.

Which one of their stable this time?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,556
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7468 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Standard Liege. Late on payments for two players. The usual guff about transferring the money shortly and confident the ban will be lifted. But the fact is, they should have the bans maintained in order to stop them perpetually shifting their dodgy cash from one club to another in order to keep the shit show running.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,246
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7469 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:18:10 am
Everton should have a transfer ban already anyway, regardless of 777.

If the PL allow these fraudsters into the league, most small to mid sized clubs will be vulnerable to being picked over. Could imagine some hedge fund nabbing Brighton for instance.

Burnley were debt free and had over £50 million in the bank - the new owners took a £65 million loan out and used £38 million of the clubs own money as a part of the purchase, they've been selling players to bring down the debt. They're making a profit, but its cost the club a fortune to buy itself.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7470 on: Today at 10:30:01 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:17:58 am
They did. It was Cattericks swan song, epitomised by losing to us in the 1971 FA Cup semi and the sale of Alan Ball to Arsenal.

They were then officially shite for more than a decade. :D

My Dad was a steward at Goodison (he really needed the money) and had to stand there and watch the whole season unfold.
But he did then "transfer" to Anfield and was a steward there through the Seventies and Eighties though.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,650
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7471 on: Today at 10:47:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:54:33 am
Burnley were debt free and had over £50 million in the bank - the new owners took a £65 million loan out and used £38 million of the clubs own money as a part of the purchase, they've been selling players to bring down the debt. They're making a profit, but its cost the club a fortune to buy itself.

I'd hears it was £80m they had, but either way you are correct. Let 777 into the league and the floodgates will open.

In 10 years there'd be naught left of the league except sportswashers and leveraged minnows trying to hobble along. With maybe a small group of clubs, like ourselves and Arsenal left - too expensive to leverage and not financially attractive to sportswashers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
