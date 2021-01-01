What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.



I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.