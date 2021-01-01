This is no longer about Everton, it is about a PL club and the ability to use it to make money. There are now too many rich or wealthy clubs in the country to make buying a club a good bet in the same way City (with their free ground) was. Newcastle have the advantage of a captive audience but Everton have to battle against one of the wealthiest clubs in the world on their own doorstep.

There are other clubs (e.g. Leeds, Charlton) that would make more sense than Everton. Only if Moshiri gives up completely on his wealth will Everton become attractive, all he wants now is to maximise his revenue and the only people who can help him there are people who have a different approach to making money. I'm not sure what 777's motives are but I would not want them anywhere near LFC, however desperate we were.

