« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 352957 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,631
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7400 on: Yesterday at 05:57:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:43:54 pm
They won't even look good on paper.

Toilet paper.

Used toilet paper.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,330
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7401 on: Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 05:55:37 pm
Took me two days to type that, with a break to go to the match yesterday😂😂
Thanks for that!

Quote
His only crime they said was he never won fuck all.
Never change
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,308
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7402 on: Yesterday at 08:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 05:43:30 pm
Going through some old documents from my long deceased father in law and came across a poem that he had kept. Just to say..somethings never change!!

Seven years wed lay dormant in the shadow of the reds
No trophies, cups or derby wins, how could we raise our heads.
Success to them had flowed like wine, no trophy was ignored.
They didnt win just one or two, they swept the fucking board.

As seasons passed the taunts grew fast, how much more could we take.
Bingham begged our patience but Bingham was a fake.
A light appeared, or so it seemed for Shankly said hed had enough
The moment we had prepared for, a chance to do our stuff.

Surely now the time was ripe to strike while irons were hot.
His new successor, Paisley, didnt seem to care a lot.
No panic changes came from him, he kept things much the same.
Our misery was prolonged, for they won the lot again!

We had one final ace to play. Bingham said he had it cracked.
Moores let him buy McKenzie, then told him he was sacked.
The reds were fond of Billy, said he wasnt bad at all
His only crime they said was he never won fuck all.

The chair tried hard to find their man and offered lots of dough.
But with the reds across the park, nobody wanted to know.
We finally signed up Gordon Lee to iron our problems out
He started well, he said the reds were best without a doubt.

We were relegation certs but near to Wembley when he came.
He said he didnt want no cups, survival was his aim.
Three times we took on Villa the final game was tragic.
But what could we expect for hed dropped our Mr Magic.

Everyone loved Duncan, everyone except Lee
He left him out the derby game, the reds went on a spree.
They played us off the park, but somehow we kept them out.
Fortune smiled on us that night, it should have been a rout.

We tried our best but failed the test, theyre in a different class.
Theyre like a team of masterminds and all we do is pass
Another season flying by, no trophies to defend.
Theyre going for the treble now, oh god when will it end!

Boss that.  :wellin
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,277
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7403 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:39:48 am
They're really in trouble, but it's really frustrating waiting for the wheels to finally pop off their delusion.

If the PL veto the 777 takeover, there's a whole string creditors waiting to pick over the club. By the time they're finished, Everton will only exist on paper.

Won't that occur eventually if 777 take them over too?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,551
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7404 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
Ziegler hinting Everton may be charged again.
https://archive.is/vqF4f
Apparently, the Esk contends this is not true.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,545
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7405 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
Apparently, the Esk contends this is not true.

How would he know? It's fascinating how he's managed to be considered a financial authority by some in the media.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,922
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7406 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm »
If Everton are found guilty again it will be a massive points deduction and fine. They'll be relgated for sure.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,631
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7407 on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm
Won't that occur eventually if 777 take them over too?

Of course. The question that's floating around is will the PL allow the takeover and kick the can down the road in the (vain) hope Everton can actually turn their financial situation around - or just cut them off at the knees now and put them out of their misery.

If I were one of these Chinese loan sharks who Everton are in hock to, I'd be livid at 777 because they're clearly trying to jump the queue when it comes to asset stripping the club.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,286
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7408 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm »
Actually discussed the Everton situation with a blue who was at a party that I was at and he assured me that, even if the 777takeover doesn't come off, there are plenty of other potential owners waiting in the wings.  ::)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,631
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7409 on: Yesterday at 09:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
Actually discussed the Everton situation with a blue who was at a party that I was at and he assured me that, even if the 777takeover doesn't come off, there are plenty of other potential owners waiting in the wings.  ::)

Even if that is true, their problem is they will go bust long before one of those potential owners take an interest.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,308
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7410 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
Actually discussed the Everton situation with a blue who was at a party that I was at and he assured me that, even if the 777takeover doesn't come off, there are plenty of other potential owners waiting in the wings.  ::)

Well if there is this list of others waiting in the wings to buy Everton, why haven't they come forward and outbid 777?

Because they're vultures waiting for Everton to become even cheaper.

Moshila is getting more desperate by the month. 777 have backed him into a corner. 777 wins even if it goes tits up and they're not approved. They've moved themselves to top of the creditors list and are earning high interest on the loans.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,789
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7411 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Well if there is this list of others waiting in the wings to buy Everton, why haven't they come forward and outbid 777?

Because they're vultures waiting for Everton to become even cheaper.

Moshila is getting more desperate by the month. 777 have backed him into a corner. 777 wins even if it goes tits up and they're not approved. They've moved themselves to top of the creditors list and are earning high interest on the loans.

The truth is that there is consortium of politically acceptable sheiks waiting for the price to plummet so that when they buy Everton for tuppence all their accumulated wealth can be used to invest in the squad.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 01:13:51 am »
This is no longer about Everton, it is about a PL club and the ability to use it to make money. There are now too many rich or wealthy clubs in the country to make buying a club a good bet in the same way City (with their free ground) was. Newcastle have the advantage of a captive audience but Everton have to battle against one of the wealthiest clubs in the world on their own doorstep.
There are other clubs (e.g. Leeds, Charlton) that would make more sense than Everton. Only if Moshiri gives up completely on his wealth will Everton become attractive, all he wants now is to maximise his revenue and the only people who can help him there are people who have a different approach to making money. I'm not sure what 777's motives are but I would not want them anywhere near LFC, however desperate we were.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 