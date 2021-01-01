It's been funny on X the last couple of days, Evertonians going rabid at FFP and how supposedly unfair it is, they kept using us as an example, how it's not fair we can spend money and they can't, even backing Saudi fans who are also up in arms that FFP has restricted them, a club that spent £500 million in the last 3 windows when their turnover during those windows was just over £200 million a year.One Evertonian I read after the game last night actually thinks FFP gives money to a select few clubs.Us bring top of the League is sending them haywire with FFP conspiracy theories.This Guy has been on a anti FFP drive the last few weeks, his fellow Evertonians believe his Tweets like the Gospel.