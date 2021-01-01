« previous next »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
"We don't care what the Redshite say..."
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:58:40 pm
"We don't care what the Redshite say..."
"But we'll mention them in every match we play, even if it's against Darlington"...
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. The PL are in a cleft stick of their own making. They refuse the takeover and Everton surely go into administration, with most of their assets mortgaged the creditors will strip the carcass. Or, they approve it and kick the can down the road as regards the way 777 do business.
777 have been allowed to put the club in a terrible position with these unsecured loans. They are basically blackmailing the PL to get the deal done. If they go into administration who gets the new stadium? A player Firesale will just about cover 777s loans, and they still have to find money to keep the lights on.

I agree with this, it's shocking that the Premier League haven't already said no to 777, it's obvious that they are not fit to be owning any club. It's a real crappy mess now.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
"But we'll mention them in every match we play, even if it's against Darlington"...
Naturally.  :D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:06:42 pm
I agree with this, it's shocking that the Premier League haven't already said no to 777, it's obvious that they are not fit to be owning any club. It's a real crappy mess now.

Maybe the PL are so desperate for Everton to become the EFL's problem they're allowing Moshiri to well and truly bury the club?

#itsaconspiracy #booredshite
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
Ifithadnerbeenfortheredshite
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:20:26 pm
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.

pace fixtures don't count.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
More importantly, what did the Bullens Wall say?
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:20:26 pm
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.
Any particular reason they've arrived at that conclusion?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm
More importantly, what did the Bullens Wall say?
"Dunno about youse lot, I'm bricking it right now."
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:11:14 pm
"Dunno about youse lot, I'm bricking it right now."

Surely it had mortar say than that?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:57:59 pm
Any particular reason they've arrived at that conclusion?

I think the reasoning was if you take that fixture out of the equation then they dont do as badly in derbies.
A bit like if you dont include the debt, dodgy loans and cooking the books then their finances are fine.
They sold one of their hidden gems, Tom Cannon, to the inadvertently relegated Leicester in the summer.

He scored two today. :D
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm
I think the reasoning was if you take that fixture out of the equation then they dont do as badly in derbies.
A bit like if you dont include the debt, dodgy loans and cooking the books then their finances are fine.
Ah, so if they don't count the games they lose, they actually do ok.  :rollseyes

The Bullens' Wall has become like some weird, magic 8 ball for the Bitters.

"Reply Hazy. Ask again tomorrow."
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. The PL are in a cleft stick of their own making. They refuse the takeover and Everton surely go into administration, with most of their assets mortgaged the creditors will strip the carcass. Or, they approve it and kick the can down the road as regards the way 777 do business.
777 have been allowed to put the club in a terrible position with these unsecured loans. They are basically blackmailing the PL to get the deal done. If they go into administration who gets the new stadium? A player Firesale will just about cover 777s loans, and they still have to find money to keep the lights on.

The PL are damned if they do and damned if they don't. Either way the fans will blame them for the fallout.
I have a hunch that before the end of next week we will get the ruling on the Everton appeal of the 10 point deduction.

I think they'll lose it and the 10 points will stand.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:24:48 am
I have a hunch that before the end of next week we will get the ruling on the Everton appeal of the 10 point deduction.

I think they'll lose it and the 10 points will stand.

And the week after they get another 10 point deduction because their accounts are about as believable as a Tory manifesto.  ;D
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. 
Saw another report saying 777 distanced themselves from that report but have said they won't provide loans 'indefinitely'.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:32:59 am
Saw another report saying 777 distanced themselves from that report but have said they won't provide loans 'indefinitely'.

The Esk has been doing some maths and reckons there is either a shortfall in funding for the BMD, or someone is lending them the cash and or at extortionate rates.
Worried, he is

Edit:link
https://x.com/theesk/status/1740617930403148055?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
It's been funny on X the last couple of days, Evertonians going rabid at FFP and how supposedly unfair it is, they kept using us as an example, how it's not fair we can spend money and they can't, even backing Saudi fans who are also up in arms that FFP has restricted them, a club that spent £500 million in the last 3 windows when their turnover during those windows was just over £200 million a year.

One Evertonian I read after the game last night actually thinks FFP gives money to a select few clubs. ;D

Us bring top of the League is sending them haywire with FFP conspiracy theories.

This Guy has been on a anti FFP drive the last few weeks, his fellow Evertonians believe his Tweets like the Gospel.

https://x.com/colingeorgerice/status/1741755855920402729?s=20
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:37:03 am
The Esk has been doing some maths and reckons there is either a shortfall in funding for the BMD, or someone is lending them the cash and or at extortionate rates.
Worried, he is

Edit:link
https://x.com/theesk/status/1740617930403148055?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Proper worrying times. 
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:53:02 am
It's been funny on X the last couple of days, Evertonians going rabid at FFP and how supposedly unfair it is, they kept using us as an example, how it's not fair we can spend money and they can't, even backing Saudi fans who are also up in arms that FFP has restricted them, a club that spent £500 million in the last 3 windows when their turnover during those windows was just over £200 million a year.

One Evertonian I read after the game last night actually thinks FFP gives money to a select few clubs. ;D

Us bring top of the League is sending them haywire with FFP conspiracy theories.

This Guy has been on a anti FFP drive the last few weeks, his fellow Evertonians believe his Tweets like the Gospel.

https://x.com/colingeorgerice/status/1741755855920402729?s=20

Hes a wee pice of trash.
Hillsborough jibes are his other sideline.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:53:02 am
This Guy has been on a anti FFP drive the last few weeks, his fellow Evertonians believe his Tweets like the Gospel.

https://x.com/colingeorgerice/status/1741755855920402729?s=20


So weird that they are trying to portray spending what you actually earn as a bad thing as opposed to using an infinite money cheatcode like the Saudis or recklessly spending yourself towards bankruptcy like the bitters.
