Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7360 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
"We don't care what the Redshite say..."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7361 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:58:40 pm
"We don't care what the Redshite say..."
"But we'll mention them in every match we play, even if it's against Darlington"...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7362 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:44:42 pm
So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. The PL are in a cleft stick of their own making. They refuse the takeover and Everton surely go into administration, with most of their assets mortgaged the creditors will strip the carcass. Or, they approve it and kick the can down the road as regards the way 777 do business.
777 have been allowed to put the club in a terrible position with these unsecured loans. They are basically blackmailing the PL to get the deal done. If they go into administration who gets the new stadium? A player Firesale will just about cover 777s loans, and they still have to find money to keep the lights on.

I agree with this, it's shocking that the Premier League haven't already said no to 777, it's obvious that they are not fit to be owning any club. It's a real crappy mess now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7363 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:06:05 pm
"But we'll mention them in every match we play, even if it's against Darlington"...
Naturally.  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7364 on: Today at 02:36:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:06:42 pm
I agree with this, it's shocking that the Premier League haven't already said no to 777, it's obvious that they are not fit to be owning any club. It's a real crappy mess now.

Maybe the PL are so desperate for Everton to become the EFL's problem they're allowing Moshiri to well and truly bury the club?

#itsaconspiracy #booredshite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7365 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
Ifithadnerbeenfortheredshite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7366 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7367 on: Today at 04:31:36 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:20:26 pm
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.

pace fixtures don't count.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7368 on: Today at 04:56:20 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?
More importantly, what did the Bullens Wall say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #7369 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:20:26 pm
over in the other booniverse, the Anfield derby no longer counts as a real fixture.
Any particular reason they've arrived at that conclusion?
Reply #7370 on: Today at 05:11:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:56:20 pm
More importantly, what did the Bullens Wall say?
"Dunno about youse lot, I'm bricking it right now."
Reply #7371 on: Today at 05:13:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:11:14 pm
"Dunno about youse lot, I'm bricking it right now."

Surely it had mortar say than that?
