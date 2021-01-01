So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. The PL are in a cleft stick of their own making. They refuse the takeover and Everton surely go into administration, with most of their assets mortgaged the creditors will strip the carcass. Or, they approve it and kick the can down the road as regards the way 777 do business.

777 have been allowed to put the club in a terrible position with these unsecured loans. They are basically blackmailing the PL to get the deal done. If they go into administration who gets the new stadium? A player Firesale will just about cover 777s loans, and they still have to find money to keep the lights on.



I agree with this, it's shocking that the Premier League haven't already said no to 777, it's obvious that they are not fit to be owning any club. It's a real crappy mess now.