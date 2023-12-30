« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

  Ghost Town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 05:04:23 pm
"You bellends!"
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 05:14:21 pm
No shots on target today.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on December 30, 2023, 04:29:48 pm
Love how Luton winning games and nearly coming back today, while Sheffield United draw with Villa - at a time Everton have been losing.is giving us false hope.

Give it by mid January, we will be back to Everton getting clear of the relegation zone, and Luton and Sheffield United being absolutely tanked again.

And raising their game when they play us.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 06:34:50 pm
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on December 30, 2023, 06:34:50 pm
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three

Luton have Burnley and Sheff Utd in their next 5, the shite have 5 tough games, so they could be dragged back in by mid Feb
Fuck the Tories

Nitramdorf

  No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 06:39:02 pm
Quote from: JRed on December 30, 2023, 06:34:50 pm
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three

Thought I was in the United thread for a sec then. Both are equally shit.
FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 06:40:25 pm
Don't forget they have to have their accounts in tomorrow, no idea how bad they'll be but the Esk estimated a £49m loss*

*Usual caveats apply
So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:25:23 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 30, 2023, 06:40:25 pm
Don't forget they have to have their accounts in tomorrow, no idea how bad they'll be but the Esk estimated a £49m loss*

*Usual caveats apply

Everton economics will find a way of spinning that £49m as profit as they havent bought any more shite - or something.
PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:44:34 pm


Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:55:57 pm
Toffee TV was complaining about a small squad and wearing themselves out.

I'd suggest getting beat away to Palace and get out of the FA Cup to concentrate on the League.

1995
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:56:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
The Brighton game, right?



#stillnotoverit
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:58:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 30, 2023, 07:56:57 pm
The Brighton game, right?



#stillnotoverit

Was thinking more of the Man United game actually. Guess they might scab a draw against Fulham as well though mind. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
No doubt the scorer will be kissing the badger
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 08:02:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 30, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
No doubt the scorer will be kissing the badger

Effes plays for Everton!?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 08:05:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 08:02:55 pm
Effes plays for Everton!?
Little Efes is a shop near where I grew up.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/H7FLHBYfCtNCAz3x7?g_st=ic

I cant go in. What would they sell?  #shudders#
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 30, 2023, 08:21:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 08:02:55 pm
Effes plays for Everton!?

I don't think kissing quite cuts it for Effes
newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:00:26 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 30, 2023, 08:21:22 pm
I don't think kissing quite cuts it for Effes
It sounds like cuts don't even cut it for Effes.
Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.

« Reply #7338 on: Yesterday at 02:08:16 am »
Ewe bellend!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7339 on: Yesterday at 02:13:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on December 30, 2023, 07:55:57 pm
Toffee TV was complaining about a small squad and wearing themselves out.

I'd suggest getting beat away to Palace and get out of the FA Cup to concentrate on the League.

1995

Won't be long before it's

For 30 fucking years
For 30 fucking years
You haven't won a trophy, you haven't won a trophy
YOU HAVEN'T WON A TROPHY
For 30 fucking years
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redtel

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7340 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:13:42 am
Won't be long before it's

For 30 fucking years
For 30 fucking years
You haven't won a trophy, you haven't won a trophy
YOU HAVEN'T WON A TROPHY
For 30 fucking years

Possibly this Thursday when they play at Palace in first FAC tie of the year.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7341 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 am »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 09:10:45 am
Possibly this Thursday when they play at Palace in first FAC tie of the year.

Imagine if they go out.  :lmao
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7342 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:07:34 am
Imagine if they go out.  :lmao

If they go through well get the usual over hyping of their mediocre players, theyll then get a League 1 club in the next round and then go out in embarrassing circumstances to a mid table Championship club whilst running their squad of misfits into the ground.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7343 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 am »
Had to laugh at the seething bitter on Radio Merseyside's phone-in last night after Barry Horne suggested they could/should field a weakened side in the Cup game to concentrate on league safety....."Why should we?...we're Everton...we're EVERTON"

err, exactly...you're Everton......and that's why
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7344 on: Yesterday at 12:51:41 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 30, 2023, 05:48:37 pm
And raising their game when they play us.

Just like 2011/12 when every goalkeeper turned into Buffon against us. Especially that one at home to Blackburn, whos name genuinely escapes me.

Jon ruddy?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7345 on: Yesterday at 02:00:00 pm »
Turned in your accounts yet?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7346 on: Yesterday at 02:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D

Most likely be Brighton or & Palace, as Everton seem to fluke results against them. :butt
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7347 on: Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:00:00 pm
Turned in your accounts yet?

Mandatory 10 point deduction for late submissions.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7348 on: Yesterday at 02:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 12:51:41 pm
Just like 2011/12 when every goalkeeper turned into Buffon against us. Especially that one at home to Blackburn, whos name genuinely escapes me.

Jon ruddy?

Was on Evertons books.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7349 on: Yesterday at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:35:39 am
Had to laugh at the seething bitter on Radio Merseyside's phone-in last night after Barry Horne suggested they could/should field a weakened side in the Cup game to concentrate on league safety....."Why should we?...we're Everton...we're EVERTON"

err, exactly...you're Everton......and that's why
It's amazing, isn't it. They haven't had their grubby mitts on a trophy for almost thirty years, yet they've still got this incredibly overblown sense of their own importance and standing in the game. I'm not sure whether it's tragically sad or just plain laughable.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7350 on: Yesterday at 04:28:04 pm »
Not like they've even even been close a bunch of times. Reached one final since 1995 where they lost to a goal by Frank 'he gets us' Lampard.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7351 on: Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:04 pm
Not like they've even even been close a bunch of times. Reached one final since 1995 where they lost to a goal by Frank 'he gets us relegated' Lampard.

Just tweaked that for you
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7352 on: Yesterday at 04:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:04 pm
Not like they've even even been close a bunch of times. Reached one final since 1995 where they lost to a goal by Frank 'he gets us' Lampard.


Thought they won that game after 30 seconds?
Online tonysleft

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7353 on: Today at 01:46:21 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:35:39 am
Had to laugh at the seething bitter on Radio Merseyside's phone-in last night after Barry Horne suggested they could/should field a weakened side in the Cup game to concentrate on league safety....."Why should we?...we're Everton...we're EVERTON"

err, exactly...you're Everton......and that's why
I'll take one for the team here and say yeah I've been an undercover Everton fan all my time on here.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7354 on: Today at 10:49:22 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:46:21 am
I'll take one for the team here and say yeah I've been an undercover Everton fan all my time on here.
No one is that sick.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7355 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm »
What did their accounts say?
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7356 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
What did their accounts say?

Nothing to see here. Move along, move along.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7357 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
So now the clock is ticking, not only with the accounts but we are now in January. 777have stated they wont fund Everton past January with emergency loans. The PL are in a cleft stick of their own making. They refuse the takeover and Everton surely go into administration, with most of their assets mortgaged the creditors will strip the carcass. Or, they approve it and kick the can down the road as regards the way 777 do business.
777 have been allowed to put the club in a terrible position with these unsecured loans. They are basically blackmailing the PL to get the deal done. If they go into administration who gets the new stadium? A player Firesale will just about cover 777s loans, and they still have to find money to keep the lights on.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
