Offline Marys Donkey

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 06:24:07 pm
So six years since the hidden gem Tom Davies announced his skills to the world with the third goal in that game.



One forward run in his entire career and he instantly became a better young player than Trent.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Do we believe Rhodri is out? Because I don't
Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
Do we believe Rhodri is out? Because I don't
He starts. No Haaland though.
Offline 4pool

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 07:21:41 pm »
Ref crew for their match:

Referee: John Brooks.
Assistants: Lee Betts, Adrian Holmes.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
VAR: David Coote.
Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.
Offline Hazell Nutter

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
One forward run in his entire career and he instantly became a better young player than Trent.

Better known as Cadamarteri Syndrome.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 pm »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
He starts. No Haaland though.

So he wasn't actually injured at all.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 07:26:23 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 05:43:10 pm
Do they really?



That'll be a no then ;D

Anyway, it's the taking part that counts.
Offline Legs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7287 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:23:57 pm
So he wasn't actually injured at all.

Apparently he was jumping up and down when they won that cup so no chance would he be doing that with an injury.

Haaland is another matter depending how bad it is he could be out 2-3 months.
Offline Irishred1

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7288 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Branthwaite is a serious centre back. Everton playing well vs their fellow cheats. Dyche has them working and battling well.
Offline RedSince86

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7289 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Branthwaite is a serious centre back. Everton playing well vs their fellow cheats. Dyche has them working and battling well.
I can see him at United and just totally ruined like Phil Jones and the many more promising young English players they've signed post Fergie.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7290 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
Can we have a separate thread for Peter Reid's hat?
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7291 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
It's glorious isn't it
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7292 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7293 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Everton v City at 8.15, overseeing the speakeasy delivery at 11.
Offline slotmachine

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7294 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Love Peter Reid. Proper scouser and tory hater. Along with Big Nev both sound blokes and great players.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7295 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
Can we have a separate thread for Peter Reid's hat?

;D

Sam Spade's new partner by the looks of it
Offline tonysleft

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7296 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Branthwaite is a serious centre back. Everton playing well vs their fellow cheats. Dyche has them working and battling well.
He is very good. I can see us dropping a stupid amount of money on him in the summer and him being utterly shite afterwards.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7297 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:47:03 pm
He is very good. I can see us dropping a stupid amount of money on him in the summer and him being utterly shite afterwards.

As deep as Ten Hags has you all playing, Branthwaite would likely be a benefit...
Offline Irishred1

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 12:24:21 am »
He looks the real deal to me over a small sample though. So composed and good on the ball. Excellent timing in the tackle. One player I do not get the hype for is Onana. Adds very little going forward or defensively anytime I watch them.
Offline Marys Donkey

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 01:41:40 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
Love Peter Reid. Proper scouser and tory hater. Along with Big Nev both sound blokes and great players.

Plus he grew up as a massive Liverpool fan.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 02:44:30 am »
You bellends!
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 03:12:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:44:30 am
You bellends!

What?

Reid's hat was pretty nice...
