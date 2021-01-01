So six years since the hidden gem Tom Davies announced his skills to the world with the third goal in that game.
Do we believe Rhodri is out? Because I don't
One forward run in his entire career and he instantly became a better young player than Trent.
He starts. No Haaland though.
Do they really?
So he wasn't actually injured at all.
Branthwaite is a serious centre back. Everton playing well vs their fellow cheats. Dyche has them working and battling well.
Can we have a separate thread for Peter Reid's hat?
He is very good. I can see us dropping a stupid amount of money on him in the summer and him being utterly shite afterwards.
Love Peter Reid. Proper scouser and tory hater. Along with Big Nev both sound blokes and great players.
You bellends!
