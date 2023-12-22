« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 340307 times)

Online Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7240 on: December 22, 2023, 08:14:44 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 22, 2023, 08:01:50 pm
Frying pan to fire?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/777-partners-takeover-everton-moves-28340713

How many of their clubs are now under some sort of sanction? 2, 3?

If the PL approve them as fit owners then they're a mockery. So they likely will.
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7241 on: December 22, 2023, 08:20:11 pm »
Offline Bennett

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7242 on: December 22, 2023, 08:20:40 pm »
Offline Graeme

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7243 on: December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm »
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7244 on: December 22, 2023, 08:29:48 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7245 on: December 22, 2023, 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
surely the other clubs would phone someone up at the FCA today and ask "WTF are you lot smoking?"
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7246 on: December 23, 2023, 06:19:50 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 22, 2023, 11:47:48 am
A Premier League decision EITHER way will provide solid PROOF once and for all that the Premier League is corrupt. It will be a lose-lose situation for the Bitter fans which is how they like it and provide them with someone else to blame rather than them taking any personal responsibility for their own self inflicted mess. I haven't heard any of them yet declare 'We're fucking Skint'.

You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7247 on: December 23, 2023, 09:06:31 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 23, 2023, 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

If you cant beat the corruption go full on corruption yourself e.g. dont pay wages, transfer fees, tax or national insurance.

After all Im sure FSG  which seems to be their go to option when looking for someone to blame. ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7248 on: December 23, 2023, 09:11:28 am »
You would think, given how much they all supposedly hate Moshiri, that they would offer more scrutiny of 777. I can never figure out their delusion to reality ratio. Sometimes they seem relatively lucid and recognise their financial peril - but then of course they can't see how that leads to losses that cost them docked points.

Still seems to be a lot of excuse making for this takeover, when they should recognise Moshiri doesn't give a shit who buys Everton as long as he recovers some of his money. He seems to be playing into their fantasies, even now.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7249 on: December 23, 2023, 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
It's a very high bar mate. Speaking from experience...
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7250 on: December 23, 2023, 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 23, 2023, 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7251 on: December 23, 2023, 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: 12C on December 23, 2023, 10:51:00 am
The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories

Yep, the fans know best.

After all, it was them who wanted Lampard.  :lmao
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7252 on: December 23, 2023, 11:37:31 am »
https://twitter.com/TalkingTHFC/status/1738478386186465640

An early Christmas present for you all  ;D
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7253 on: December 23, 2023, 11:55:21 am »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 23, 2023, 11:37:31 am
https://twitter.com/TalkingTHFC/status/1738478386186465640

An early Christmas present for you all  ;D
When Everton touches you. Or sing about you.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7254 on: December 23, 2023, 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: 12C on December 23, 2023, 10:51:00 am
The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories


This is what I mean. How any Everton fan can look at 777 and be fine with that lot owning their club is mind boggling. Moshiri is trying to stiff them on the way out the door, but precious few of them seem to be picking up on it, even though they supposedly hate him.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7255 on: December 23, 2023, 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 23, 2023, 11:57:21 am
This is what I mean. How any Everton fan can look at 777 and be fine with that lot owning their club is mind boggling. Moshiri is trying to stiff them on the way out the door, but precious few of them seem to be picking up on it, even though they supposedly hate him.

If it all goes tits up it'll be the corrupt Premier League's fault for approving the takeover.
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7256 on: December 23, 2023, 12:36:19 pm »
Any doubts about 777 can be eased with a bit of sportswashing though.

From Toffeeweb;

Arab money would be fantastic, but only if we employ hard nosed professionals who want to succeed, instead of nepotistic people who have already succeeded just because they are employed by Everton.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7257 on: December 23, 2023, 02:07:07 pm »
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7258 on: December 23, 2023, 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 23, 2023, 02:07:07 pm
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!
Cenk Tosun says hello
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7259 on: December 23, 2023, 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 23, 2023, 03:29:38 pm
Cenk Tosun says hello

So does Duncan Ferguson
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7260 on: December 23, 2023, 09:18:24 pm »
Had a feeling that the pigeon was going to score against his old team.
Should have a bet on it.
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7261 on: December 23, 2023, 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 23, 2023, 02:07:07 pm
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!

I'm the trophy polisher, clock on at 9, ask if anything needs doing then out the door at 9.01 on full pay, £19.95p/h, easy work if you can get it
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7262 on: December 23, 2023, 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 23, 2023, 09:38:49 pm
I'm the trophy polisher, clock on at 9, ask if anything needs doing then out the door at 9.01 on full pay, £19.95p/h, easy work if you can get it
Meanwhile, your colleague the turd polisher is working 24 hours a day but making very little progress.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7263 on: December 24, 2023, 12:41:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 23, 2023, 10:32:33 pm
Meanwhile, your colleague the turd polisher is working 24 hours a day but making very little progress.
At least he'll have a ready supply when they move to BMD
Offline stockdam

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7264 on: December 24, 2023, 09:35:50 am »
Dyche is a big fan of VAR but when VAR correctly called the foul which chalked off their first goal yesterday he was livid as neither the referee nor lineman thought it was a foul.

So how can you be a big fan but then moan when it overturns an incorrect call? If VAR incorrectly overturned a good goal or missed a clear penalty then I could understand but hes just doing an Everton moan. They had enough chances yesterday to win the match, let alone draw.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7265 on: December 24, 2023, 09:56:40 am »
^
He's only a fan of VAR when the decisions go his way.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7266 on: December 24, 2023, 10:08:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 24, 2023, 09:56:40 am
^
He's only a fan of VAR when the decisions go his way.
Just like Ange mate
Online Tommy_W

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7267 on: December 24, 2023, 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun on December 24, 2023, 10:08:47 am
Just like Ange mate

Not true though

Quote
Why would it help us out? It was a foul. It didnt help us out. I dont like VAR. Thats part of the problem: people use that kind of terminology, that it helps or it goes against.

Its a tool, its used, I still dont like it. Did it help us? I dont know if it helped us. If that goal stood, we might have scored a third. Thats the beauty of football. Ive already said I dont like the way VAR is being used; I didnt like the way it was used today. I thought it was a foul, yeah. But the referee missed it and probably missed another foul as well. Thats part of the game, thats part of football.

Hes been quite anti-VAR from the start
Offline btroom

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7268 on: December 24, 2023, 03:56:36 pm »
Blues are super proud to come away with zero pts, only losing 2-1 to prime real madrid yesterday
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7269 on: December 24, 2023, 04:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on December 24, 2023, 10:24:11 am
Not true though

Hes been quite anti-VAR from the start

Because he's a dinosaur/traditionalist, MATE.
Offline Gladbach73

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7270 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 pm »
I wonder if because the results have gone against them over the holiday so far, and they got beaten as well, that they might actually put a shift in against Manchester City, and not lie down and die as usual. Also always said David Moyes is a football genius, especially if he can get West Ham a good result at the Emirates.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7271 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
They have a decent record against Abu Dhabi at home. Would love them to do us a favour tomorrow.
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
They have a decent record against Abu Dhabi at home. Would love them to do us a favour tomorrow.

Well we did them a favour last night so time time to reciprocate.
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 02:34:07 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 02:31:21 pm
Well we did them a favour last night so time time to reciprocate.




They would rather lose and be relegated than win and help us.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7274 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 02:34:07 pm



They would rather lose and be relegated than win and help us.

Win-win for us then.

Nuts that this lot would be 10th if not for that deduction.
Offline btroom

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7275 on: Today at 05:43:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
They have a decent record against Abu Dhabi at home. Would love them to do us a favour tomorrow.

Do they really?

Online Marys Donkey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7276 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:50:17 pm
Win-win for us then.

Nuts that this lot would be 10th if not for that deduction.

The thing is they are only one point ahead of Luton and have a tough run coming up.

City H, Wolves A, Villa H, Fulham A, Spursy H, City A, Palace H, Brighton A, West Ham H, United A, Liverpool H

So in the next 11 they play positions 1, 3, 4, 5 (City twice), 6, 7 and 9 plus tricky away games against Wolves and Fulham with Palace at home looking like the only gimme.

They finish the season against the dross plus Arsenal but let's see what the mood is like by then.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7277 on: Today at 05:49:47 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:43:10 pm
Do they really?



Typical as well they get the two draws in seasons they aren't going for the league with us, they rolled over all those times, albeit they did have a bit of a go last time we were going for the league but the Tierney/Kavanagh double act was in place to stop us.

Tonight could be interesting. City might not react well to their travel of the last game and without Rodri, depends how up for it Everton are. If they're rabid then it's a twat of a place to play and the fans referee the game, they usually just don't raise it for City.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7278 on: Today at 06:08:35 pm »
12 Jan 2008    Everton v Manchester City    L    1-0    Premier League
25 Apr 2009    Everton v Manchester City    W    1-2    Premier League
16 Jan 2010    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-0    Premier League
07 May 2011    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-1    Premier League
31 Jan 2012    Everton v Manchester City    L    1-0    Premier League
16 Mar 2013    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-0    Premier League
03 May 2014    Everton v Manchester City    W    2-3    Premier League
10 Jan 2015    Everton v Manchester City    D    1-1    Premier League
23 Aug 2015    Everton v Manchester City    W    0-2    Premier League
15 Jan 2017    Everton v Manchester City    L    4-0    Premier League

They did have a really poor record at the pit but that changed after the 4-0 in 2017.
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7279 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:08:35 pm
12 Jan 2008    Everton v Manchester City    L    1-0    Premier League
25 Apr 2009    Everton v Manchester City    W    1-2    Premier League
16 Jan 2010    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-0    Premier League
07 May 2011    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-1    Premier League
31 Jan 2012    Everton v Manchester City    L    1-0    Premier League
16 Mar 2013    Everton v Manchester City    L    2-0    Premier League
03 May 2014    Everton v Manchester City    W    2-3    Premier League
10 Jan 2015    Everton v Manchester City    D    1-1    Premier League
23 Aug 2015    Everton v Manchester City    W    0-2    Premier League
15 Jan 2017    Everton v Manchester City    L    4-0    Premier League

They did have a really poor record at the pit but that changed after the 4-0 in 2017.

So six years since the hidden gem Tom Davies announced his skills to the world with the third goal in that game.

