Win-win for us then.
Nuts that this lot would be 10th if not for that deduction.
The thing is they are only one point ahead of Luton and have a tough run coming up.
City H, Wolves A, Villa H, Fulham A, Spursy H, City A, Palace H, Brighton A, West Ham H, United A, Liverpool H
So in the next 11 they play positions 1, 3, 4, 5 (City twice), 6, 7 and 9 plus tricky away games against Wolves and Fulham with Palace at home looking like the only gimme.
They finish the season against the dross plus Arsenal but let's see what the mood is like by then.