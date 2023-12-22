« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 337275 times)

Offline Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,334
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7240 on: December 22, 2023, 08:14:44 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 22, 2023, 08:01:50 pm
Frying pan to fire?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/777-partners-takeover-everton-moves-28340713

How many of their clubs are now under some sort of sanction? 2, 3?

If the PL approve them as fit owners then they're a mockery. So they likely will.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7241 on: December 22, 2023, 08:20:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7242 on: December 22, 2023, 08:20:40 pm »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,811
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7243 on: December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm »
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,880
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7244 on: December 22, 2023, 08:29:48 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7245 on: December 22, 2023, 08:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
surely the other clubs would phone someone up at the FCA today and ask "WTF are you lot smoking?"
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,209
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7246 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 22, 2023, 11:47:48 am
A Premier League decision EITHER way will provide solid PROOF once and for all that the Premier League is corrupt. It will be a lose-lose situation for the Bitter fans which is how they like it and provide them with someone else to blame rather than them taking any personal responsibility for their own self inflicted mess. I haven't heard any of them yet declare 'We're fucking Skint'.

You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,705
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7247 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

If you cant beat the corruption go full on corruption yourself e.g. dont pay wages, transfer fees, tax or national insurance.

After all Im sure FSG  which seems to be their go to option when looking for someone to blame. ;D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7248 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 am »
You would think, given how much they all supposedly hate Moshiri, that they would offer more scrutiny of 777. I can never figure out their delusion to reality ratio. Sometimes they seem relatively lucid and recognise their financial peril - but then of course they can't see how that leads to losses that cost them docked points.

Still seems to be a lot of excuse making for this takeover, when they should recognise Moshiri doesn't give a shit who buys Everton as long as he recovers some of his money. He seems to be playing into their fantasies, even now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7249 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: Graeme on December 22, 2023, 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
It's a very high bar mate. Speaking from experience...
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7250 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,071
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7251 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:51:00 am
The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories

Yep, the fans know best.

After all, it was them who wanted Lampard.  :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7252 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 am »
https://twitter.com/TalkingTHFC/status/1738478386186465640

An early Christmas present for you all  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,270
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7253 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 am »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 11:37:31 am
https://twitter.com/TalkingTHFC/status/1738478386186465640

An early Christmas present for you all  ;D
When Everton touches you. Or sing about you.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7254 on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:51:00 am
The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories


This is what I mean. How any Everton fan can look at 777 and be fine with that lot owning their club is mind boggling. Moshiri is trying to stiff them on the way out the door, but precious few of them seem to be picking up on it, even though they supposedly hate him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,105
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7255 on: Yesterday at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:57:21 am
This is what I mean. How any Everton fan can look at 777 and be fine with that lot owning their club is mind boggling. Moshiri is trying to stiff them on the way out the door, but precious few of them seem to be picking up on it, even though they supposedly hate him.

If it all goes tits up it'll be the corrupt Premier League's fault for approving the takeover.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,705
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7256 on: Yesterday at 12:36:19 pm »
Any doubts about 777 can be eased with a bit of sportswashing though.

From Toffeeweb;

Arab money would be fantastic, but only if we employ hard nosed professionals who want to succeed, instead of nepotistic people who have already succeeded just because they are employed by Everton.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,976
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7257 on: Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm »
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,207
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7258 on: Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!
Cenk Tosun says hello
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,461
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7259 on: Yesterday at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm
Cenk Tosun says hello

So does Duncan Ferguson
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7260 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 pm »
Had a feeling that the pigeon was going to score against his old team.
Should have a bet on it.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7261 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
Christ, imagine getting a job at at Everton and thinking, Ive only gone and fucking made it!

I'm the trophy polisher, clock on at 9, ask if anything needs doing then out the door at 9.01 on full pay, £19.95p/h, easy work if you can get it
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,880
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7262 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm
I'm the trophy polisher, clock on at 9, ask if anything needs doing then out the door at 9.01 on full pay, £19.95p/h, easy work if you can get it
Meanwhile, your colleague the turd polisher is working 24 hours a day but making very little progress.
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Meanwhile, your colleague the turd polisher is working 24 hours a day but making very little progress.
At least he'll have a ready supply when they move to BMD
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 