Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Frying pan to fire?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/777-partners-takeover-everton-moves-28340713

How many of their clubs are now under some sort of sanction? 2, 3?

If the PL approve them as fit owners then they're a mockery. So they likely will.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
surely the other clubs would phone someone up at the FCA today and ask "WTF are you lot smoking?"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:19:50 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:47:48 am
A Premier League decision EITHER way will provide solid PROOF once and for all that the Premier League is corrupt. It will be a lose-lose situation for the Bitter fans which is how they like it and provide them with someone else to blame rather than them taking any personal responsibility for their own self inflicted mess. I haven't heard any of them yet declare 'We're fucking Skint'.

You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:06:31 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

If you cant beat the corruption go full on corruption yourself e.g. dont pay wages, transfer fees, tax or national insurance.

After all Im sure FSG  which seems to be their go to option when looking for someone to blame. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:11:28 am
You would think, given how much they all supposedly hate Moshiri, that they would offer more scrutiny of 777. I can never figure out their delusion to reality ratio. Sometimes they seem relatively lucid and recognise their financial peril - but then of course they can't see how that leads to losses that cost them docked points.

Still seems to be a lot of excuse making for this takeover, when they should recognise Moshiri doesn't give a shit who buys Everton as long as he recovers some of his money. He seems to be playing into their fantasies, even now.
Logged
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:18:07 am
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
It's a very high bar mate. Speaking from experience...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:51:00 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:19:50 am
You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc

The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:02:45 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:51:00 am
The Esk getting all sorts of shit for suggesting that fans should be involved in the approval process.
Being accused of wanting to see the club fail to enhance his own position. Apparently all he does is post negative stories about 777. And he dared to disagree with Alan Myers 🤣🤣🤣
Perhaps thats because there are actually no positive stories

Yep, the fans know best.

After all, it was them who wanted Lampard.  :lmao
