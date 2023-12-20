« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 334675 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,799
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7200 on: December 20, 2023, 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2023, 04:17:04 pm
He looks like he's trying to imitate the Jorginho penalty style.  I think the idea is that the goalkeeper can't resist moving whilst you're doing the silly run-up and then you pass it in to the opposite side.
It's so Everton for them to replicate the technique of one of the worst penalty takers currently playing.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7201 on: December 20, 2023, 04:47:12 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 20, 2023, 03:22:26 pm
I've got family who live in the streets around Goodison and the match day stuff didn't cause issues, they've all been there since the 1970's. my Nan lived there 1979 ish til she died in 2002.  They're only small houses, loads up 2 up 2 down, so anyone who wanted a family moved away, all 8 of my cousins moved into other areas to bigger houses.

The whole area around BMD is industrial, there's no housing, so there's nothing to attract anyone to the area. Even if they built apartments blocks, would people want to live there? I've dropped trailers at the docks for the ferries and its fucking freezing. I love the docks, my family worked on them going back over 100 years, but there's no way I'd want to live down there, worked in one of our Branches on Derby Road and that was bleak enough for me.
I also love the docks. I love the ships, the old buildings etc. Mrs Spion's dad was a docker down there too. Even now it's a shadow of its former self, I still love the Dock Road.

Having said that, it's a terrible location for a football ground. I was down there today travelling towards Crosby. It's a really windy and wet day here, and it was brutal along the Dock Road. It's so exposed and grim if looking from the perspective of attending events there.

Apart from the Bramley Moore pub there is nothing down there to attract people or keep them there if they do go to a game. I assume food vans will attend on match days, but bugger off for the rest of the week. If I was a blue I think I'd be eating/drinking in town then walking to/from the ground then back into town or off home straight after. Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7202 on: December 20, 2023, 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 20, 2023, 04:47:12 pm
Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home. 
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7203 on: December 20, 2023, 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2023, 04:51:05 pm
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home.
Maybe after he makes a decision they disagree with, they could have a 'beat up the manager in the car park' event?

Post game 'toddler throwing into the Mersey' competitions too?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7204 on: December 20, 2023, 05:06:19 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 20, 2023, 03:45:10 pm
I can't stop watching the video, the way he looks like he's skipping through a field of daisies with gay abandon kills me every time ;D

not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D







Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7205 on: December 20, 2023, 05:15:30 pm »
Nevermind.   The U21s are still in the EFL
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7206 on: December 20, 2023, 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 20, 2023, 05:06:19 pm
not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D



and the classic Pickford save as well!  :)
Logged

Online Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,470
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7207 on: December 20, 2023, 05:23:01 pm »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7208 on: December 20, 2023, 05:43:44 pm »
Definitely the campest pen ever taken
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,771
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7209 on: December 20, 2023, 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2023, 04:51:05 pm
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home.
They could call it "Headlocks on the Docks" to make it attractive to the fans
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,933
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7210 on: December 20, 2023, 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 20, 2023, 05:47:20 pm
They could call it "Headlocks on the Docks" to make it attractive to the fans

Pugil sticks in the dock itself

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,013
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7211 on: Yesterday at 12:13:28 am »
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7212 on: Yesterday at 12:20:16 am »
Well I'm glad Fulham knocked these out, otherwise it'd be us vs them in the semi final. Now it's always nice knocking these out of any competition, but I really can't be arsed with them.

I imagine they're glad they went out to Fulham too. I doubt they'd relish being knocked out by us yet again.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7213 on: Yesterday at 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:13:28 am
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.

Does he come with a free gift of £80m when you buy him?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,013
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7214 on: Yesterday at 01:14:28 am »
It comes from two things,
1. They need to keep the mob happy (see Rooney, Rodwell, Jeffers, Stones etc)
2. They are desperately short of cash and selling one player at a high fee may save them. They will try it on with everyone (see Richarlison) but I doubt in the end it will be Branthwaite. It might be Onana after he was smuggled out of Walton last night but then I doubt anyone will meet their £200m valuation either after last night.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7215 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:13:28 am
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.

They don't want £100m for him. They want £50m for him. But the only way they're going to get £50m for him is if they demand £100m for him. ;)

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,313
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7216 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:13:28 am
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.

Quansah is what they think Branthwaite is. It's all good and well heading, tackling, and clearing balls away in a lock block defense, with no space in behind. It's a different thing altogether being asked to all that comfortably 20 yards further forward.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,313
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7217 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:20:16 am
Well I'm glad Fulham knocked these out, otherwise it'd be us vs them in the semi final. Now it's always nice knocking these out of any competition, but I really can't be arsed with them.

I imagine they're glad they went out to Fulham too. I doubt they'd relish being knocked out by us yet again.

Yeah, couldn't be arsed facing them two extra times either. The first leg would have come shortly after our FA Cup game with Arsenal as well.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7218 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 am »


Fellaini still hasn't lost his first touch then
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7219 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:10:00 am
Quansah is what they think Branthwaite is. It's all good and well heading, tackling, and clearing balls away in a lock block defense, with no space in behind. It's a different thing altogether being asked to all that comfortably 20 yards further forward.
Yep. Plenty have been found out when they play in a back 4 that pushes up and doesnt have cover from a deep lying midfield. Theres plenty of big bastards that can head and hoof, but the pool is a lot shallower if you want someone that can do all that and be able to play as well.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 09:37:01 am »
Belgian League imposes a transfer ban on 777s Standard Liege
Failure to pay salaries mentioned
The Esk calling for Moshiri to end the farce of takeover.

https://x.com/theesk/status/1737832935833874797?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 09:47:52 am »
https://www.cityam.com/what-everton-fans-should-know-about-777-partners-ownership-of-vasco-da-gama/

More worrying still. Borrowing money off Vasco to fund Everton.
 Get the feeling that the upturn in results has blinded many of them to the bullet train coming down the line, whilst they are broken down on the level crossing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 10:29:38 am »
As the Premier League is so corrupt and blatantly out to get Everton and stop them becoming a major force, does this mean they will allow the 777 deal to go through or will they block it and potentially put Ev into administration and have another points penalty?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 10:45:26 am »
Everton are dead meat regardless of whether the takeover goes through or not. 777 are a life support machine with a faulty plug.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,678
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 10:53:48 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:37:01 am
Belgian League imposes a transfer ban on 777s Standard Liege
Failure to pay salaries mentioned
The Esk calling for Moshiri to end the farce of takeover.

https://x.com/theesk/status/1737832935833874797?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
;D

Part of multi generational Everton family ;D

Bet their Xmas dinner will be fun.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:29:38 am
As the Premier League is so corrupt and blatantly out to get Everton and stop them becoming a major force, does this mean they will allow the 777 deal to go through or will they block it and potentially put Ev into administration and have another points penalty?

A Premier League decision EITHER way will provide solid PROOF once and for all that the Premier League is corrupt. It will be a lose-lose situation for the Bitter fans which is how they like it and provide them with someone else to blame rather than them taking any personal responsibility for their own self inflicted mess. I haven't heard any of them yet declare 'We're fucking Skint'.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,049
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7226 on: Today at 12:40:37 pm »
If the Premier League are as terrible and corrupt as Evertonians say they are, and I doubt they have good things to say about UEFA, why are they so opposed to the ESL?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,858
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7227 on: Today at 12:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:40:37 pm
If the Premier League are as terrible and corrupt as Evertonians say they are, and I doubt they have good things to say about UEFA, why are they so opposed to the ESL?
Because they weren't invited? 🤔
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7228 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:45:26 am
Everton are dead meat regardless of whether the takeover goes through or not. 777 are a life support machine with a faulty plug.

Well if the deal doesnt go through they have £100m in loans -presumably unsecured, which Everton will have to pay interest on, as well as finding £20m a month to keep the lights on and pay the wages.
Seen people saying those £20m loans are also keeping the BMD work going. That must be why they have scaled back the fitting out.
Accounts due in to the PL in 9 days. Reckon some accountants are going to have to be in work next week?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7229 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:10:00 am
Quansah is what they think Branthwaite is. It's all good and well heading, tackling, and clearing balls away in a lock block defense, with no space in behind. It's a different thing altogether being asked to all that comfortably 20 yards further forward.

He's the new Michael Keane (2017).
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,288
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7230 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7231 on: Today at 03:14:06 pm »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,196
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7232 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7233 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 