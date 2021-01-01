« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 331793 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7200 on: Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
He looks like he's trying to imitate the Jorginho penalty style.  I think the idea is that the goalkeeper can't resist moving whilst you're doing the silly run-up and then you pass it in to the opposite side.
It's so Everton for them to replicate the technique of one of the worst penalty takers currently playing.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7201 on: Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 03:22:26 pm
I've got family who live in the streets around Goodison and the match day stuff didn't cause issues, they've all been there since the 1970's. my Nan lived there 1979 ish til she died in 2002.  They're only small houses, loads up 2 up 2 down, so anyone who wanted a family moved away, all 8 of my cousins moved into other areas to bigger houses.

The whole area around BMD is industrial, there's no housing, so there's nothing to attract anyone to the area. Even if they built apartments blocks, would people want to live there? I've dropped trailers at the docks for the ferries and its fucking freezing. I love the docks, my family worked on them going back over 100 years, but there's no way I'd want to live down there, worked in one of our Branches on Derby Road and that was bleak enough for me.
I also love the docks. I love the ships, the old buildings etc. Mrs Spion's dad was a docker down there too. Even now it's a shadow of its former self, I still love the Dock Road.

Having said that, it's a terrible location for a football ground. I was down there today travelling towards Crosby. It's a really windy and wet day here, and it was brutal along the Dock Road. It's so exposed and grim if looking from the perspective of attending events there.

Apart from the Bramley Moore pub there is nothing down there to attract people or keep them there if they do go to a game. I assume food vans will attend on match days, but bugger off for the rest of the week. If I was a blue I think I'd be eating/drinking in town then walking to/from the ground then back into town or off home straight after. Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7202 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm
Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home. 
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7203 on: Yesterday at 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home.
Maybe after he makes a decision they disagree with, they could have a 'beat up the manager in the car park' event?

Post game 'toddler throwing into the Mersey' competitions too?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7204 on: Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:45:10 pm
I can't stop watching the video, the way he looks like he's skipping through a field of daisies with gay abandon kills me every time ;D

not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D







Offline spen71

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7205 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
Nevermind.   The U21s are still in the EFL
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7206 on: Yesterday at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D



and the classic Pickford save as well!  :)
Offline Marys Donkey

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7207 on: Yesterday at 05:23:01 pm »
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7208 on: Yesterday at 05:43:44 pm »
Definitely the campest pen ever taken
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7209 on: Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home.
They could call it "Headlocks on the Docks" to make it attractive to the fans
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7210 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm
They could call it "Headlocks on the Docks" to make it attractive to the fans

Pugil sticks in the dock itself

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 12:13:28 am »
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Well I'm glad Fulham knocked these out, otherwise it'd be us vs them in the semi final. Now it's always nice knocking these out of any competition, but I really can't be arsed with them.

I imagine they're glad they went out to Fulham too. I doubt they'd relish being knocked out by us yet again.
Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:13:28 am
They want £100m for Branthwaite, he's good but that's pushing it. We'll slap £150m on Quansah then.

Does he come with a free gift of £80m when you buy him?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 01:14:28 am »
It comes from two things,
1. They need to keep the mob happy (see Rooney, Rodwell, Jeffers, Stones etc)
2. They are desperately short of cash and selling one player at a high fee may save them. They will try it on with everyone (see Richarlison) but I doubt in the end it will be Branthwaite. It might be Onana after he was smuggled out of Walton last night but then I doubt anyone will meet their £200m valuation either after last night.
