Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:17:04 pm
He looks like he's trying to imitate the Jorginho penalty style.  I think the idea is that the goalkeeper can't resist moving whilst you're doing the silly run-up and then you pass it in to the opposite side.
It's so Everton for them to replicate the technique of one of the worst penalty takers currently playing.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:22:26 pm
I've got family who live in the streets around Goodison and the match day stuff didn't cause issues, they've all been there since the 1970's. my Nan lived there 1979 ish til she died in 2002.  They're only small houses, loads up 2 up 2 down, so anyone who wanted a family moved away, all 8 of my cousins moved into other areas to bigger houses.

The whole area around BMD is industrial, there's no housing, so there's nothing to attract anyone to the area. Even if they built apartments blocks, would people want to live there? I've dropped trailers at the docks for the ferries and its fucking freezing. I love the docks, my family worked on them going back over 100 years, but there's no way I'd want to live down there, worked in one of our Branches on Derby Road and that was bleak enough for me.
I also love the docks. I love the ships, the old buildings etc. Mrs Spion's dad was a docker down there too. Even now it's a shadow of its former self, I still love the Dock Road.

Having said that, it's a terrible location for a football ground. I was down there today travelling towards Crosby. It's a really windy and wet day here, and it was brutal along the Dock Road. It's so exposed and grim if looking from the perspective of attending events there.

Apart from the Bramley Moore pub there is nothing down there to attract people or keep them there if they do go to a game. I assume food vans will attend on match days, but bugger off for the rest of the week. If I was a blue I think I'd be eating/drinking in town then walking to/from the ground then back into town or off home straight after. Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 04:47:12 pm
Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home. 
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:51:05 pm
they could allow the fans to abuse the players individually after each game in the parking lot.  that'd be popular - save them tracking down and stopping the players' cars as they go home.
Maybe after he makes a decision they disagree with, they could have a 'beat up the manager in the car park' event?

Post game 'toddler throwing into the Mersey' competitions too?
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 03:45:10 pm
I can't stop watching the video, the way he looks like he's skipping through a field of daisies with gay abandon kills me every time ;D

not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D







Nevermind.   The U21s are still in the EFL
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:06:19 pm
not even that for me. It was just so casual, lazy and half arsed. A 5 year old could have taken a better shot! ;D



and the classic Pickford save as well!  :)
