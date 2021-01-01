I've got family who live in the streets around Goodison and the match day stuff didn't cause issues, they've all been there since the 1970's. my Nan lived there 1979 ish til she died in 2002. They're only small houses, loads up 2 up 2 down, so anyone who wanted a family moved away, all 8 of my cousins moved into other areas to bigger houses.



The whole area around BMD is industrial, there's no housing, so there's nothing to attract anyone to the area. Even if they built apartments blocks, would people want to live there? I've dropped trailers at the docks for the ferries and its fucking freezing. I love the docks, my family worked on them going back over 100 years, but there's no way I'd want to live down there, worked in one of our Branches on Derby Road and that was bleak enough for me.



I also love the docks. I love the ships, the old buildings etc. Mrs Spion's dad was a docker down there too. Even now it's a shadow of its former self, I still love the Dock Road.Having said that, it's a terrible location for a football ground. I was down there today travelling towards Crosby. It's a really windy and wet day here, and it was brutal along the Dock Road. It's so exposed and grim if looking from the perspective of attending events there.Apart from the Bramley Moore pub there is nothing down there to attract people or keep them there if they do go to a game. I assume food vans will attend on match days, but bugger off for the rest of the week. If I was a blue I think I'd be eating/drinking in town then walking to/from the ground then back into town or off home straight after. Unless the Bitters offer something after matches to keep fans there, I can't imagine many sticking around.