If we're talking about the effects on the local economy, then Everton buggering off from Goodison to a dockside stadium that has no pubs, cafes, sandwich shops etc etc will incinerate the economy up on County Road. I think that's more pertinent than which division they will end up playing in.The only way they survive is by cutting costs; the only viable cost cutting measures are to gut the first team. But that's the only thing keeping them in the Prem. They can't survive in the top flight with a Championship level squad, but a Championship level squad is all they can afford.