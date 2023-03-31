« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

They also employ people with gobby show offs with short arms and people who are well past retirement age which many other employers are not willing to take on these days
Silly question.

So, if you lose your non playing job at Everton do you never find a new job?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:14:01 pm
how many contractors are you talking about? where's the data Mons?

do the contractors include the build of the stadium?
Every football employs a lot of contractors. I am just speaking from my experience as a Professional Accountant.

Still, can you name 5 companies in Liverpool that employ the best part of £1k people?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Liverpool#Economic_output

doesn't mention EFC, or LFC, or football, or even "sport".
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:16:59 pm
Every football employs a lot of contractors. I am just speaking from my experience as a Professional Accountant.

Still, can you name 5 companies in Liverpool that employ the best part of £1k people?
no, but you're the one stating EV are a major employer and have provided not one fact to support it.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:16:23 pm
Silly question.

So, if you lose your non playing job at Everton do you never find a new job?
It's a issue of supply and demand when many people doing the same job get laid off at the same time.

Again LOL. We'll assess when they get relegated.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:18:30 pm
no, but you're the one stating EV are a major employer and have provided not one fact to support it.
So you can't :)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:19:18 pm
So you can't :)
you're the one claiming as a fact something you're unable to support with data, so the onus is on you not me.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:21:29 pm
you're the one claiming as a fact something you're unable to support with data, so the onus is on you not me.
You claimed that they are not a major employer but you can't provide a basis for that :)

I'm a bit surprised how things like this are explained away given Liverpool's socialist values.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:18:53 pm
It's a issue of supply and demand when many people doing the same job get laid off at the same time.

Again LOL. We'll assess when they get relegated.

Well, when Everton lay off their 25 accountants, i'd wager they all find another job.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:23:08 pm
Well, when Everton lay off their 25 accountants, i'd wager they all find another job.
Capitalist Socialism at its best😀
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:52:31 pm
Hope they get through tonight, would love to see them win the cup for the local economy.

  :lmao
If we're talking about the effects on the local economy, then Everton buggering off from Goodison to a dockside stadium that has no pubs, cafes, sandwich shops etc etc will incinerate the economy up on County Road. I think that's more pertinent than which division they will end up playing in.

The only way they survive is by cutting costs; the only viable cost cutting measures are to gut the first team. But that's the only thing keeping them in the Prem. They can't survive in the top flight with a Championship level squad, but a Championship level squad is all they can afford. :)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:37:02 pm
If we're talking about the effects on the local economy, then Everton buggering off from Goodison to a dockside stadium that has no pubs, cafes, sandwich shops etc etc will incinerate the economy up on County Road. I think that's more pertinent than which division they will end up playing in.

The only way they survive is by cutting costs; the only viable cost cutting measures are to gut the first team. But that's the only thing keeping them in the Prem. They can't survive in the top flight with a Championship level squad, but a Championship level squad is all they can afford. :)
Shops, pubs, etc will get set up to "take advantage" of the large crowd.

The stadium will drive development in that area.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:13:42 pm
You can see their accounts here:
https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2023/03/31/895fc94b-f5a7-4c72-8d3b-57abf7929dff/Annual-Report-2-And-Accounts-2022.pdf
£181m, with broadcasting accounting for for £115m of that. The rest was £15.5m gate and £50.5m commercial

They had an operating loss of £25m (before player trading)
Staff costs were £160m (that is for all staff, but the vast share will be player wages)
<snip>
If they go down, according to Swiss Ramble, a Championship club receives an average between 7 and 8 million pounds per season from TV rights. That would mean a loss of £107-8m. The highest parachute payment made to a club was £44.4m.

So Everton would have to cut approx £60m from their player budget or make it up in sales.

And that's without considering the loss of reduced gates and commercial funding. I don't know where they got their commercial funding, but £30m was a one off payment for the stadium naming rights. It's fair to say that won't be repreated in another form. So, depending on commercial sponsorship, that figure og £60m may become closer to £90m.
Their income has always been heavily reliant on the Premier League TV rights and when you consider that wages consume most of their income, they will be in big trouble if they're relegated. Relegation may not affect their matchday income because they'll be playing extra games and their ticket prices are already arguably championship level. But the fans might not swallow an increase in ticket prices when they move to BMD if they're in the championship. It's also likely to hit sponsorship deals which are already not great.
I doubt they're carrying any excess in the operational side of things so any job losses will have to come from the playing staff.
