Lad on GOT. I think hes on about how average the RS areyoud think theyd won a few games recently.

Is there a fanbase with as much hubris?

Id fancy United today to be honest due to the 0 expectation. But their injury list is just too big - starting 11 looks really poor.

Fed up with this lot somehow staying relevant despite playing average football.

Honestly think from all Ive seen, they are only very marginally better than us.
:lmao

He's clearly been battering his mum's Christmas sherry.  ::)
:lmao

He's clearly been battering his mum's Christmas sherry.  ::)

In the thick of it, maybe?
Everton playing PL football is good for the city's economy but I'm not a scouser so I don't have that local background to the rivalry.
Is right.
Everton playing PL football is good for the city's economy
Why is it?
Its taken them ten years to replace the Ginger Moyes with the Ginger Dyche
Just goes to show what a bit of red can do...
Why is it?
Because football generates a shit ton of money for the city and creates a lot of jobs. If Everton lose PL revenue, then a lot of jobs will inevitably be lost.
Because football generates a shit ton of money for the city and creates a lot of jobs. If Everton lose PL revenue, then a lot of jobs will inevitably be lost.
why? Will Everton not employ anyone if they get relegated? Will their fans no longer go the match? Will away fans no longer attend Everton home games?
why? Will Everton not employ anyone if they get relegated? Will their fans no longer go the match? Will away fans no longer attend Everton home games?

4 more home games in the championship, in terms of jobs and money getting spent in ale houses & chippys they'd bring even more into the local economy ;D
why? Will Everton not employ anyone if they get relegated? Will their fans no longer go the match? Will away fans no longer attend Everton home games?
The reduction in their income will have a impact on the number of people they can employ and Championship games and not as packed as PL games.
The reduction in their income will have a impact on the number of people they can employ and Championship games and not as packed as PL games.

Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.
Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.
https://www.cityam.com/what-is-the-cost-of-relegation-from-the-premier-league/
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/apr/11/aston-villa-relegation-premier-league

Everton is a club that's struggling financially even with PL income.The above articles are just examples.
Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.

It's being doing the rounds on RAWK for years that Everton didn't put relegation clauses into their player contracts. I never knew how true that was, and it might have changed in recent years with their new signings. But if it is true, then their wages and expenditure wouldn't necessarily drop all that much.
Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.
You can see their accounts here:
https://resources.evertonfc.com/evertonfc/document/2023/03/31/895fc94b-f5a7-4c72-8d3b-57abf7929dff/Annual-Report-2-And-Accounts-2022.pdf
£181m, with broadcasting accounting for for £115m of that. The rest was £15.5m gate and £50.5m commercial

They had an operating loss of £25m (before player trading)
Staff costs were £160m (that is for all staff, but the vast share will be player wages)
They had no player trade profits in 2022 and this is unlikely to be that different in the next set of accounts. So they will be depending on broadcasting and sponsorship again (ticket take is tiny).

Losses due to amoritisation will keep dropping (as the crazy spending works its way through the system.) However, borrowing for building will keep going up.

They are already in financial trouble for this year as they have no one to sell and no money to buy.

If they go down, according to Swiss Ramble, a Championship club receives an average between 7 and 8 million pounds per season from TV rights. That would mean a loss of £107-8m
. The highest parachute payment made to a club was £44.4m.

So Everton would have to cut approx £60m from their player budget or make it up in sales.

And that's without considering the loss of reduced gates and commercial funding. I don't know where they got their commercial funding, but £30m was a one off payment for the stadium naming rights. It's fair to say that won't be repreated in another form. So, depending on commercial sponsorship, that figure og £60m may become closer to £90m.
They will save a few quid at the end of the year because contracts expire for 8 players


Gueye, Gomes, Ali, Young, Coleman, Danjuma, Harrison and Lonergan (we just have Thiago, Adrian and Matip, for comparison)
Because football generates a shit ton of money for the city and creates a lot of jobs. If Everton lose PL revenue, then a lot of jobs will inevitably be lost.
Other divisions exist. People other than PL club fans go to games. Being a non-PL club fan has nothing to do with the amount of disposable income one has, or is willing to spend
Because football generates a shit ton of money for the city and creates a lot of jobs. If Everton lose PL revenue, then a lot of jobs will inevitably be lost.
Other divisions exist. People other than PL club fans go to games. Being a non-PL club fan has nothing to do with the amount of disposable income one has, or is willing to spend

Yeah in terms of the local economy I don't see what difference the league they are in makes. They would still get 40,000+ I would guess. Sadly it's not happening anyway so it's all moot.  :no
Other divisions exist. People other than PL club fans go to games. Being a non-PL club fan has nothing to do with the amount of disposable income one has, or is willing to spend
It would significantly reduce their revenue which would have an impact on jobs. Please refer to the articles I previously posted.

Employment is an economic factor, isn't it? They are already struggling even in the PL. Imagine the number of jobs they'd cut if they went down.

The reduction in their income will have a impact on the number of people they can employ and Championship games and not as packed as PL games.

It would significantly reduce their revenue which would have an impact on jobs. Please refer to the articles I previously posted.

Employment is an economic factor, isn't it? They are already struggling even in the PL. Imagine the number of jobs they'd cut if they went down.



If they remain a going concern they will still have to employ the necessary staff. And in any case even if some staff members, a relatively small number of people, may (or may not) lose jobs, that will be bad for them but won't make much impact upon the economy of the city. Nothing compared to, say, Tory policies.

And what about the massive boost to the city that BMD is supposed to provide?

If they fail to remain a going concern that will be their own stupid fault for idiotically over-reaching.
If they remain a going concern they will still have to employ the necessary staff. And in any case if some staff members, a relatively small number of people may or may not lose jobs, that will be bad for them but won't make much impact upon the economy of the city. Nothing compared to, say, Tory policies.

And what about the massive boost to the city that BMD is supposed to provide?

If they fail to remain a going concern that will be their own stupid fault for idiorically over-reaching
That's a factor too because without PL revenue, they are screwed with the burden of paying it back. Remember that Championship tickets have lower prices. Even their sponsorship income would drop.
They will save a few quid at the end of the year because contracts expire for 8 players


Gueye, Gomes, Ali, Young, Coleman, Danjuma, Harrison and Lonergan (we just have Thiago, Adrian and Matip, for comparison)
But they have to replace those players. It's not just match day, its all the other things around the team they do, like training etc. Even cheaper alternatives will be problematic.
It would significantly reduce their revenue which would have an impact on jobs. Please refer to the articles I previously posted.

Employment is an economic factor, isn't it? They are already struggling even in the PL. Imagine the number of jobs they'd cut if they went down.


I don't know if ti would. The biggest annual expense is player wages. Of the £160m mentioned in the accounts the vasty bulk will go to players. The big wages after that are directors and management. Then specialised training staff and doctors. After that its cheap wages for ground staff etc. I would think the bulk of wages goes to top end salaries that don't impact the local economy, as most are mobile skilled labour.
If they dont finish BMD then what happens with the £30 million they "earned" on naming rights?

And as that was a one off payment then surely their books for this year wont have that, and will automatically show their income reduced by that £30 mill. Whether it be off their commercial earnings or whatever. Yet their outgoings wont have changed too much.
I don't know if ti would. The biggest annual expense is player wages. Of the £160m mentioned in the accounts the vasty bulk will go to players. The big wages after that are directors and management. Then specialised training staff and doctors. After that its cheap wages for ground staff etc. I would think the bulk of wages goes to top end salaries that don't impact the local economy, as most are mobile skilled labour.
and the vast majority of those salaries are not spent in / around Goodison.  or even in Liverpool very much.
That's a factor too because without PL revenue, they are screwed with the burden of paying it back. Remember that Championship tickets have lower prices. Even their sponsorship income would drop.

But ultimately you are talking about the impact on Everton FC and some staff. That's not what I was responding to. I responded to you saying that Everton remaining a PL club is good for "the economy of the City"; the implication is that their PL status is necessary for the good of the city.

Has the economy of Leicester or Leeds been appreciably and meaningfully impacted by their relegations? Those cities don't even have another PL behemoth club to contribute to "the economy of the city", unlike Liverpool.

What about all those cities and towns that don't have PL clubs? Or have never had one? Have they been struggling and suffering, their citizens living lives of abjection and poverty since 1992 by their not having a PL club?

Of course Everton being a PL club is not bad for the economy of the city; but I am yet to be convinced that their relegation would have a meaningful deleterious impact on the economy of the city.

I hope you get the point; that some statements are easily made but have less than meaningful, or at least less than a proven, foundation.
I don't know if ti would. The biggest annual expense is player wages. Of the £160m mentioned in the accounts the vasty bulk will go to players. The big wages after that are directors and management. Then specialised training staff and doctors. After that its cheap wages for ground staff etc. I would think the bulk of wages goes to top end salaries that don't impact the local economy, as most are mobile skilled labour.
We can agree to disagree on the impact on the local economy. Other relegated clubs experienced it but a club that's struggling even with PL revenue wouldn't 👍
