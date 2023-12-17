Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.



You can see their accounts here:£181m, with broadcasting accounting for for £115m of that. The rest was £15.5m gate and £50.5m commercialThey had an operating loss of £25m (before player trading)Staff costs were £160m (that is for all staff, but the vast share will be player wages)They had no player trade profits in 2022 and this is unlikely to be that different in the next set of accounts. So they will be depending on broadcasting and sponsorship again (ticket take is tiny).Losses due to amoritisation will keep dropping (as the crazy spending works its way through the system.) However, borrowing for building will keep going up.They are already in financial trouble for this year as they have no one to sell and no money to buy.If they go down, according to Swiss Ramble, a Championship club receives an average between 7 and 8 million pounds per season from TV rights. That would mean a loss of £107-8m. The highest parachute payment made to a club was £44.4m.So Everton would have to cut approx £60m from their player budget or make it up in sales.And that's without considering the loss of reduced gates and commercial funding. I don't know where they got their commercial funding, but £30m was a one off payment for the stadium naming rights. It's fair to say that won't be repreated in another form. So, depending on commercial sponsorship, that figure og £60m may become closer to £90m.