Is there any evidence to quantify that? Their wage bill is £80m per season roughly, which would reduce significantly if they were relegated. Yes they lose some income but their wages expenditure would also drop.
It's being doing the rounds on RAWK for years that Everton didn't put relegation clauses into their player contracts. I never knew how true that was, and it might have changed in recent years with their new signings. But if it is true, then their wages and expenditure wouldn't necessarily drop all that much.