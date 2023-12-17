« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 325364 times)

Offline Son of Mary

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7040 on: December 17, 2023, 01:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 17, 2023, 11:51:25 am
Lad on GOT. I think hes on about how average the RS areyoud think theyd won a few games recently.

Is there a fanbase with as much hubris?

Id fancy United today to be honest due to the 0 expectation. But their injury list is just too big - starting 11 looks really poor.

Fed up with this lot somehow staying relevant despite playing average football.

Honestly think from all Ive seen, they are only very marginally better than us.
:lmao

He's clearly been battering his mum's Christmas sherry.  ::)
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7041 on: December 17, 2023, 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 17, 2023, 01:45:30 pm
:lmao

He's clearly been battering his mum's Christmas sherry.  ::)

In the thick of it, maybe?
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7042 on: December 17, 2023, 02:10:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 17, 2023, 01:37:34 pm
Everton playing PL football is good for the city's economy but I'm not a scouser so I don't have that local background to the rivalry.
Is right.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 02:02:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 17, 2023, 01:37:34 pm
Everton playing PL football is good for the city's economy
Why is it?
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 02:02:47 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 17, 2023, 10:59:01 am
Its taken them ten years to replace the Ginger Moyes with the Ginger Dyche
Just goes to show what a bit of red can do...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 03:44:56 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:02:10 am
Why is it?
Because football generates a shit ton of money for the city and creates a lot of jobs. If Everton lose PL revenue, then a lot of jobs will inevitably be lost.
