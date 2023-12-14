The Esk is a strange case to say the least. At his peak as a transfer guru he was genuinely getting information from the absolute top level at Everton, and his source was verified by the mods and a few of those sort of in the know over on GOT. Unfortunately for The Esk's reputation, his scoops reflected the fantasy world that the board at Everton were living in. Once his contact's services were no longer required at Everton that's when the truth about Everton's finances started to leak out, which makes it pretty easy to guess who his source was.



I'd say his recent incites into Everton's finances are no better than many of us here on RAWK who know how to read a set of accounts and have a bit of an understanding of how a business operates and how it represents itself in it's accounts. I'd say he was actually a yearish behind the curve (due to the info he was being fed)in his understanding of how fucked Everton were financially.



Now though, he's gone full Alex Jones regarding the 10 points.