Some real mental gymnastics from the Esk.https://theesk.org/2023/12/14/in-the-bleak-mid-winter/
Its all Moshiris fault for splashing £800m on the club and its new stadium, and the financials are beyond dire, but the 10point penalty for the dire situation was unfair.
Hes been calling Moshiri and the board out for over two years now, providing financial proof they were a basket case, but when the PL acted he threw his toys out along with his own reasoning.
He argues that Administration might not be so bad and selling the BMD might not be all bad either, providing the income is greater than the rent.
I remember The Esk when he was a GOT regular and revelled in the whole were f*ing rich spend spend spend frenzy.
This guy is supposed to be the voice of reason.
Whats mad is half the loons think his negativity is to blame for their woes.