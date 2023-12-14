« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 323466 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,534
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 am »
Putting prices up is a good point, though they could do half-season tickets that year, surely. I didn't think the FA had given them the Euros yet, rather just put them on a shortlist?
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 08:47:35 am »
I dont know why we are opening the upper level of the Anfield Rd end in the middle of the season, no one has asked the fans if they would rather wait until next August. Booooooo
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,993
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:30:24 am
Putting prices up is a good point, though they could do half-season tickets that year, surely. I didn't think the FA had given them the Euros yet, rather just put them on a shortlist?

They've been confirmed for the tournament.

I'd say either they can't guarantee it'll be finished mid-season (I remember Spurs ended up moving in March/April but they were groundsharing at Wembley anyway) or they just don't want to move in in winter time and the upheaval mid-season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,904
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 am »
Will they fill their new stadium?  Do they have the demand for tickets?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,334
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 10:26:48 am
Will they fill their new stadium?  Do they have the demand for tickets?

It depends on the pricing I think. Carry on with Goodison pricing and Yes they should do.  That is unsustainable though. Everton have four tiers for younger fans kids, 11-17, 18-21 and 22-24. If you average out the prices of those tiers it works out around 15 quid a game.

Given each seat costs north of 15k that is over a 1000 games just to pay for the construction. Add in interest and running costs and it just isn't sustainable.

Raise prices to a level that will pay for the Stadium and generate additional income and they haven't got a hope of filling it. They should look at the number of teams who have built far more modest stadiums and then faced huge financial issues.

The only way it works is if they get a free stadium, don't pay any interest and get to keep all the extra revenue. They are living in cloud cuckoo clock land.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:50:02 am
They've been confirmed for the tournament.

I'd say either they can't guarantee it'll be finished mid-season (I remember Spurs ended up moving in March/April but they were groundsharing at Wembley anyway) or they just don't want to move in in winter time and the upheaval mid-season.

Wasnt Spurs delays due to construction problems? I seem to recall that a lot if electricians were poached to complete Crossrail as well.

This trade article is interesting though;
https://www.constructionnews.co.uk/sections/contractors/mace/inside-spurs-stadium-ive-never-in-my-life-worked-like-that-20-09-2018/
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 12:56:06 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:03:28 am
Why on earth would anyone leave a £700m+ stadium sat empty for 6 months, regardless of the start of the season or whatever?

maybe they've been told it's not up to code or something ie not met inspection standards, and are putting a brave "our decision'' PR spin on it?

edit:  Red Beret beat me to it.  :)
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:09:16 am
Imagine if they've uncovered a serious structural problem with the stadium that they're desperately trying to remedy? Maybe the stadium is suffering from subsidence? Perhaps they've slowed construction, not because of money, but because the weight of the structure is causing it to sink into BMD?

Imagine if they go through all this and it turns out the stadium can't be used? ;D
Going down, going down, going down! :scarf
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 01:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm
Going down, going down, going down! :scarf
:) :)
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,181
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 02:55:48 pm »
Some real mental gymnastics from the Esk.

https://theesk.org/2023/12/14/in-the-bleak-mid-winter/

Its all Moshiris fault for splashing £800m on the club and its new stadium, and the financials are beyond dire, but the 10point penalty for the dire situation was unfair.
Hes been calling Moshiri and the board out for over two years now, providing financial proof they were a basket case, but when the PL acted he threw his toys out along with his own reasoning.
He argues that Administration might not be so bad and selling the BMD might not be all bad either, providing the income is greater than the rent.
I remember The Esk when he was a GOT regular and revelled in the whole were f*ing rich spend spend spend frenzy.
This guy is supposed to be the voice of reason.
Whats mad is half the loons think his negativity is to blame for their woes.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,476
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:14:30 am
I doubt their matchday revenue will increase that much anyway, not unless the prices shot up which the fans would kick off over given the product on the pitch. They might be getting better results but Dyche's football is still awful to watch.

Maybe they do want to put the prices up and can't justify that when fans will have already paid for their relatively cheap season tickets at Goodison, so it'd be then harder to increase them the season after. Going into a new stadium fresh the season after and they can push the prices up more seamlessly. If they want to start paying back that interest, the fans will need to put their hands in their pockets, reality will hit when 2025/2026 season ticket and matchday prices are announced.

Beyond wanting it to look it's best for the opening game, this does seem like the most likely reason, even half a season there would see a decent jump in season ticket prices so they would have the bitters fewming if they then got another sizable jump for the first full season, better for them to hit them once with a price jump while the new stadium is also a novelty to their fans.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,476
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:50:02 am
They've been confirmed for the tournament.

I'd say either they can't guarantee it'll be finished mid-season (I remember Spurs ended up moving in March/April but they were groundsharing at Wembley anyway) or they just don't want to move in in winter time and the upheaval mid-season.

Confirmed to be part of the plans, it would be simple enough to drop them for another location if the bitterbowl isn't suitable. At least unlike the commonwealth games, they won't be able to get a free stadium out of this in any case.
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 04:17:05 pm »
The Bitterbowl  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 04:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 10:26:48 am
Will they fill their new stadium?  Do they have the demand for tickets?

Pretty sure they will easily. West Ham went from a 32k ground to a 57k or something and sell out every game I believe.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,204
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 04:50:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:55:48 pm
Some real mental gymnastics from the Esk.

https://theesk.org/2023/12/14/in-the-bleak-mid-winter/

Its all Moshiris fault for splashing £800m on the club and its new stadium, and the financials are beyond dire, but the 10point penalty for the dire situation was unfair.
Hes been calling Moshiri and the board out for over two years now, providing financial proof they were a basket case, but when the PL acted he threw his toys out along with his own reasoning.
He argues that Administration might not be so bad and selling the BMD might not be all bad either, providing the income is greater than the rent.
I remember The Esk when he was a GOT regular and revelled in the whole were f*ing rich spend spend spend frenzy.
This guy is supposed to be the voice of reason.
Whats mad is half the loons think his negativity is to blame for their woes.

TBF to the ESK, there was a time when he followed the pack, but he kept getting better informed and learning more and more. Whatever your feelings about his desperation to realise a pathway that doesn't see Everton fall over, he is at least knowledgable and honest about the financial situation. Saying that, I too was taken by the attempt to imagine a way clear that involved investors taking a 'haircut'. That would seem hugely unlikely. As his assertion that Moshiri will likely completely write off £900m in value. In fact, i would argue that what Everton fans should be seeking now is administration, relegation, a seizing of ownership by a fan led consortium and a complete rebuild. Their current solutions (including those mentioned by ESK) are bananas.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,904
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7015 on: Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm »
If it comes to a fee sale in January, who might they sell and for how much?

Pickford?  £8m
Branthwaite £25m
Onana £30m
Calvert Lewin £40m

?

Something like that?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7016 on: Yesterday at 05:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 04:32:06 pm
Pretty sure they will easily. West Ham went from a 32k ground to a 57k or something and sell out every game I believe.

West Ham got a dubious sweet heart deal and didnt have to find half a billion or so to build the stadium. Not sure how WHUs prices compare to the other London clubs.

And they have a much bigger local population to draw from.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,482
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7017 on: Yesterday at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 05:06:22 pm
West Ham got a dubious sweet heart deal and didn’t have to find half a billion or so to build the stadium. Not sure how WHU’s prices compare to the other London clubs.

And they have a much bigger local population to draw from.

A good number of their seats are cheaper than the wood pile, all the light blue and green blocks on here are cheaper than Everton season tickets

https://www.seasontickets.whufc.com/pricing

West Ham could afford to do it though Everton will have to raise prices to pay for the Camp Boooooooo
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,181
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7018 on: Yesterday at 05:28:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:50:57 pm
TBF to the ESK, there was a time when he followed the pack, but he kept getting better informed and learning more and more. Whatever your feelings about his desperation to realise a pathway that doesn't see Everton fall over, he is at least knowledgable and honest about the financial situation. Saying that, I too was taken by the attempt to imagine a way clear that involved investors taking a 'haircut'. That would seem hugely unlikely. As his assertion that Moshiri will likely completely write off £900m in value. In fact, i would argue that what Everton fans should be seeking now is administration, relegation, a seizing of ownership by a fan led consortium and a complete rebuild. Their current solutions (including those mentioned by ESK) are bananas.
Agreed. The Esk has been one of the few sensible voices in that he has consistently pointed to the peril facing them. He has taken a lot of flak from the loons who accuse him of being a negative bastard.
Instead of saying I told you so about the ten points he has joined the idiots saying it was wrong.
And as you say his ideas for the future are a little bananas.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,607
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7019 on: Yesterday at 05:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm
If it comes to a fee sale in January, who might they sell and for how much?

Pickford?  £8m
Branthwaite £25m
Onana £30m
Calvert Lewin £40m

?

Something like that?

Would Pickford really go for that much money?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,165
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7020 on: Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm »
The cynic might think the Everton owner put out the news of the stadium being delayed, but not because of funding, to have some "positive" news going. because he knows come January their accounts will get them in trouble again. And another point deduction.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Santa is stoned on Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7021 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 pm »
The structure will be ready, but the internal fit out might be a huge problem for them financially now, as that might be money coming from a different budget.

I work for a commercial kitchen business who has been involved in some big projects recently and they been scaled back considerably due to lack of funds once the building works have been completed. Not saying that's what is going on here, but I wouldn't be shocked if it was the case.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7022 on: Yesterday at 06:06:32 pm »
The Esk is a strange case to say the least. At his peak as a transfer guru he was genuinely getting information from the absolute top level at Everton, and his source was verified by the mods and a few of those sort of in the know over on GOT. Unfortunately for The Esk's reputation, his scoops reflected the fantasy world that the board at Everton were living in. Once his contact's services were no longer required at Everton that's when the truth about Everton's finances started to leak out, which makes it pretty easy to guess who his source was.

I'd say his recent incites into Everton's finances are no better than many of us here on RAWK who know how to read a set of accounts and have a bit of an understanding of how a business operates and how it represents itself in it's accounts. I'd say he was actually a yearish behind the curve (due to the info he was being fed)in his understanding of how fucked Everton were financially.

Now though, he's gone full Alex Jones regarding the 10 points.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,398
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7023 on: Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm »
Esk probably hasn't had much choice when it comes to the deduction. If he says it's reasonable, then he'll pretty much shred any remaining reputation he has left with the Everton faithful.

Has anybody heard a single Blue nose say the punishment is fair?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,464
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7024 on: Yesterday at 07:23:14 pm »
They're probably safe from relegation for the next few seasons now I reckon, there's always too much site at the bottom to drag them down right in the mix again.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7025 on: Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:23:14 pm
They're probably safe from relegation for the next few seasons now I reckon, there's always too much site at the bottom to drag them down right in the mix again.
Theres normally atleast one, sometimes two, really shit teams who are far worse than the others. This season is unusual in that all three promoted teams are complete and utter dogshit.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,464
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7026 on: Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
Theres normally atleast one, sometimes two, really shit teams who are far worse than the others. This season is unusual in that all three promoted teams are complete and utter dogshit.
That's absolutely true. I still doubt the Ev will be battling next year though. Let's see.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7027 on: Yesterday at 07:46:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm
That's absolutely true. I still doubt the Ev will be battling next year though. Let's see.
All depends on their takeover and finances doesnt it. Theyre going to need some major investment in players in the coming years. I think they will really struggle adjusting to playing at the sewage works too.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,481
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7028 on: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
Theres normally atleast one, sometimes two, really shit teams who are far worse than the others. This season is unusual in that all three promoted teams are complete and utter dogshit.

Last time all three promoted teams went down was 1997/98. You can usually count on one of the non-relegated sides that were either top three fewest goals scored the previous season or top three most conceded going down.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,398
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7029 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm »
Only way they go down now is with further points deductions, which also means administration. All comes down to whether they have to (or are forced) to sell players, and whether the quality of their squad erodes further as a result.

Better run, wealthier clubs than Everton have gone down - but yeah, apparently we're the ones who have a pact with the devil ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7030 on: Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:06:32 pm
The Esk is a strange case to say the least. At his peak as a transfer guru he was genuinely getting information from the absolute top level at Everton, and his source was verified by the mods and a few of those sort of in the know over on GOT. Unfortunately for The Esk's reputation, his scoops reflected the fantasy world that the board at Everton were living in. Once his contact's services were no longer required at Everton that's when the truth about Everton's finances started to leak out, which makes it pretty easy to guess who his source was.

I'd say his recent incites into Everton's finances are no better than many of us here on RAWK who know how to read a set of accounts and have a bit of an understanding of how a business operates and how it represents itself in it's accounts. I'd say he was actually a yearish behind the curve (due to the info he was being fed)in his understanding of how fucked Everton were financially.

Now though, he's gone full Alex Jones regarding the 10 points.
Are you saying he's responsible for the headlock and chasing Gordon down th street?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,165
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7031 on: Yesterday at 09:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Only way they go down now is with further points deductions, which also means administration. All comes down to whether they have to (or are forced) to sell players, and whether the quality of their squad erodes further as a result.

Better run, wealthier clubs than Everton have gone down - but yeah, apparently we're the ones who have a pact with the devil ::)

I think people forget there's a few clubs going direct to Everton, rather than sue, to negotiate payments now that they were found guilty. So even less money for transfers.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,213
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7032 on: Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm »
They've turned their nose up at managers like Dyche for years. Once the fans stop thinking they are more than they are they will start doing better like they have been.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,981
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 12:42:50 am »
Aside from 3 ex burnley players in the team, they are indeed the Burnley of the Premier League now, well done, only took £500m. Dyche will now embed Everton in mid to low table for the foreseeable future, nicking points and keeping it tight and shite.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,446
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 12:54:11 am »
The 'we've won a few games' DVD out for Christmas
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,850
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 09:10:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:42:50 am
Aside from 3 ex burnley players in the team, they are indeed the Burnley of the Premier League now, well done, only took £500m. Dyche will now embed Everton in mid to low table for the foreseeable future, nicking points and keeping it tight and shite.

Good at what they do but they are awful to watch, school of science my ass!
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
They've turned their nose up at managers like Dyche for years. Once the fans stop thinking they are more than they are they will start doing better like they have been.

Its taken them ten years to replace the Ginger Moyes with the Ginger Dyche but theyre now back on their perch.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,586
  • Indefatigability
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 11:51:25 am »
Lad on GOT. I think hes on about how average the RS areyoud think theyd won a few games recently.

Is there a fanbase with as much hubris?

Id fancy United today to be honest due to the 0 expectation. But their injury list is just too big - starting 11 looks really poor.

Fed up with this lot somehow staying relevant despite playing average football.

Honestly think from all Ive seen, they are only very marginally better than us.
Logged

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,258
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7038 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:42:50 am
Aside from 3 ex burnley players in the team, they are indeed the Burnley of the Premier League now, well done, only took £500m. Dyche will now embed Everton in mid to low table for the foreseeable future, nicking points and keeping it tight and shite.


They ran Fat Sam out of town for playing shit-on-a-stick football.

Too good for all that.

"We're Everton aren't we?"

Now they're hero-worshipping a manager who's serving up precisely that sort of football.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 