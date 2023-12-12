In a further-deduction scenario, would they be any more screwed selling off their players after getting relegated at the end of the season than they would if they sold them in January and got relegated because of it? E.g. more points deducted in next year's Championship season? If not, it definitely does seem like the way to go. They'd absolutely have a shot of staying up if they keep playing the way they have, only needing to outpace Luton by 11 points with a big GD advantage.



If they hold onto their key players, then I think even with another 9 point deduction they can still stay up given the dross at the bottom of the table - I'd say the chance would still be 60-40 in their favour. But they would almost certainly have to let players go in the summer. Best to take the points hit now, rather than go into next year starting on -9 and missing those players.If they go down under any circumstances they are screwed. If they get another points deduction this season that ends up relegating them, then as per the scenario above, they'll have to sell in the summer. But they won't get anywhere near what they hope for the players, and without them their side is mid-level Championship at best. A fire sale for a PL club in administration is still better than a fire sale for a newly relegated Championship club in administration.Plus, the EFL will hammer them with deduction after deduction because their finances are a shambles. If they are still in administration come the start of next season, will they face a further points deduction, regardless of which league they are in?Regardless of what happens this season, they need to sell players in the summer and have a new owner in before next season begins.