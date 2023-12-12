« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 320432 times)

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,834
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6960 on: December 12, 2023, 11:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 12, 2023, 07:48:33 pm
EDIT: Their best bet is indeed to refuse to sell players, take the points hit and try to find a buyer. They'll never have a better chance of staying up with a low points total, but if they have to sell key squad members to stay afloat financially there's no way they can survive. Just because 777 might fancy getting a better deal with Everton in administration doesn't mean the PL will approve the deal, anymore than they will now.

In a further-deduction scenario, would they be any more screwed selling off their players after getting relegated at the end of the season than they would if they sold them in January and got relegated because of it? E.g. more points deducted in next year's Championship season? If not, it definitely does seem like the way to go. They'd absolutely have a shot of staying up if they keep playing the way they have, only needing to outpace Luton by 11 points with a big GD advantage.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6961 on: December 12, 2023, 11:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 12, 2023, 05:25:36 pm
I did hear that Branthwaite was looking for a house on Merseyside...
Can you imagine we buy the lad and they get relegated as a consequence, would make Barmby, Bryan Hamilton etc look like good times
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6962 on: December 13, 2023, 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: cptrios on December 12, 2023, 11:50:08 pm
In a further-deduction scenario, would they be any more screwed selling off their players after getting relegated at the end of the season than they would if they sold them in January and got relegated because of it? E.g. more points deducted in next year's Championship season? If not, it definitely does seem like the way to go. They'd absolutely have a shot of staying up if they keep playing the way they have, only needing to outpace Luton by 11 points with a big GD advantage.

If they hold onto their key players, then I think even with another 9 point deduction they can still stay up given the dross at the bottom of the table - I'd say the chance would still be 60-40 in their favour. But they would almost certainly have to let players go in the summer. Best to take the points hit now, rather than go into next year starting on -9 and missing those players.

If they go down under any circumstances they are screwed. If they get another points deduction this season that ends up relegating them, then as per the scenario above, they'll have to sell in the summer. But they won't get anywhere near what they hope for the players, and without them their side is mid-level Championship at best. A fire sale for a PL club in administration is still better than a fire sale for a newly relegated Championship club in administration.

Plus, the EFL will hammer them with deduction after deduction because their finances are a shambles. If they are still in administration come the start of next season, will they face a further points deduction, regardless of which league they are in?

Regardless of what happens this season, they need to sell players in the summer and have a new owner in before next season begins.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,778
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6963 on: December 13, 2023, 09:02:57 am »
Quote from: cptrios on December 12, 2023, 11:50:08 pm
In a further-deduction scenario, would they be any more screwed selling off their players after getting relegated at the end of the season than they would if they sold them in January and got relegated because of it? E.g. more points deducted in next year's Championship season? If not, it definitely does seem like the way to go. They'd absolutely have a shot of staying up if they keep playing the way they have, only needing to outpace Luton by 11 points with a big GD advantage.

As RB says, it'd be worth the gamble of taking the points hit and doing everything to stay up, going down kills them as a club, they cannot risk even a season out of the PL.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6964 on: December 13, 2023, 09:28:37 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 13, 2023, 09:02:57 am
As RB says, it'd be worth the gamble of taking the points hit and doing everything to stay up, going down kills them as a club, they cannot risk even a season out of the PL.
I wonder how the P&S rules process the acquire-now-pay-later signings. I presume that salaries are part of ongoing costs but such transfer fees are recorded as debts? I'm fairly sure Chermiti and Beto were "purchased" on such deals and th3 fact that Everton are playing this game should be a great big red flag that all is not well.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2023, 09:45:29 am by LuverlyRita »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,965
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6965 on: December 13, 2023, 09:33:14 am »
They could sell half their team in Jan and still stay up. This season is a gift for them. They won't though because they'll still demand top dollar for sellable assets.

The PL should have issued them with a transfer ban in 2022. Instead they were allowed to sign Mcneil, Onana, Maupay and lavish loan fees/bosman wages on Coady, Gueye and Tarkowski. Whereas Leicester (concerned about FFP) didn't really sign anyone or even replace Schmeichel who left, leaving them with sub-standard goalkeepers and they got relegated. Everton wouldn't even countenance selling Pickford.

The only way they'll ever get relegated now is if they're actually kicked out the league.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2023, 09:34:59 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,376
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6966 on: December 13, 2023, 11:51:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 13, 2023, 09:33:14 am
They could sell half their team in Jan and still stay up. This season is a gift for them. They won't though because they'll still demand top dollar for sellable assets.

The PL should have issued them with a transfer ban in 2022. Instead they were allowed to sign Mcneil, Onana, Maupay and lavish loan fees/bosman wages on Coady, Gueye and Tarkowski. Whereas Leicester (concerned about FFP) didn't really sign anyone or even replace Schmeichel who left, leaving them with sub-standard goalkeepers and they got relegated. Everton wouldn't even countenance selling Pickford.

The only way they'll ever get relegated now is if they're actually kicked out the league.
You're assuming he wants to stay. With Onana a laughing stock, his agent will sense a golden opportunity (literally) and offering him to United over the festive period. Once Ratcliffe has the reigns, they'll bite. England's No.1 and all that.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6967 on: December 13, 2023, 12:12:39 pm »
I got the impression that Everton were open to offers for Pickford in the summer, but nobody even enquired because they knew he had just signed a new contract and Everton would demand stupid money for him.

Their financial problems are well known. Clubs can wait them out.

Quote from: Fromola on December 13, 2023, 09:33:14 am
They could sell half their team in Jan and still stay up. This season is a gift for them.

Depends which half of the team they sell. Only the good half is worth anything.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,376
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6968 on: December 13, 2023, 12:20:18 pm »
What's the most they could demand for Pickford? £50m? £60m if it's United?

By all accounts they owe much more than that to 777 for their operational payday loan.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,158
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6969 on: December 13, 2023, 06:27:57 pm »
They've been hit with one points deduction of 10 points.

Their books are due to the PL the end of the month. Should they fall afoul, again, of being outside the maximum 105m allowable, then they get hit with another points deduction. ( 10 again??)

Their bankers, 777, have said no more loans starting January. As it seems Everton have a shortfall of 20m minimum per month, they need at least 100m to make it through until the end of the season. If they don't sell players in January, then administration is likely. Another 9 point deduction.

Could Everton be the first team to get 29 points deducted in one season?  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6970 on: December 13, 2023, 07:29:31 pm »
I'd be surprised if they get hit with another 10 point deduction if they go over the £105m limit again, but it really depends on how badly they go over it. I'm expecting a 6 point deduction, but then again the Pl (or independent commission?) will probably look for parity with the first punishment.

If they're only slightly over - maybe £108m - then maybe 4 to 6 points. Anything above that and it could certainly be 10 again.

Quote from: 4pool on December 13, 2023, 06:27:57 pm

Could Everton be the first team to get 29 points deducted in one season?  ;D

Even Everton can't surely survive a 29 point deduction?? They seem on course for a 50-55 point season; 29 points could see them with anything from 21-26 points.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6971 on: December 13, 2023, 07:41:33 pm »
They'll still scrape through. Luton etc are shit.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6972 on: December 13, 2023, 08:55:46 pm »
Would the appeal not wait until they know whether they have gone over again?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6973 on: December 13, 2023, 09:13:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 13, 2023, 08:55:46 pm
Would the appeal not wait until they know whether they have gone over again?

I don't think so. I reckon Everton are trying to establish a lower punishment because they already know they've gone over again and don't want 10 points to be the precedent.

Even if by some miracle they get 29 points deducted from them and still stay up, it's hardly something to boast about. Their incompetence and cheating will have been laid bare in the starkest terms for all to see.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,158
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6974 on: December 13, 2023, 09:48:55 pm »
Nothing to see here, move along... Toffee TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc49SbNROqE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,474
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6975 on: December 13, 2023, 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 13, 2023, 07:29:31 pm
I'd be surprised if they get hit with another 10 point deduction if they go over the £105m limit again, but it really depends on how badly they go over it. I'm expecting a 6 point deduction, but then again the Pl (or independent commission?) will probably look for parity with the first punishment.

If they're only slightly over - maybe £108m - then maybe 4 to 6 points. Anything above that and it could certainly be 10 again.

Even Everton can't surely survive a 29 point deduction?? They seem on course for a 50-55 point season; 29 points could see them with anything from 21-26 points.

It would be a repeat offence, the amount should increase rather than decrease.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6976 on: December 13, 2023, 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 13, 2023, 10:35:54 pm
It would be a repeat offence, the amount should increase rather than decrease.
Absolutely.  It's not like it's difficult for them to raise some extra money - just sell a few first team players.  Going over the limit was an active choice by them and in reality they actually went over by a much larger margin but fiddled the books to make it look close.

If the punishment is less each time then the motivation to stay within the limits is also less.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm »
Everton to stay at Goodison for an extra season

Per PA Media: Everton have announced they are to remain at Goodison Park for an extra season as competitive matches will not be played at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium until the 2025-26 campaign.

The new waterside ground is still on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024 but a decision has been taken not to move mid-season. The plan had been for this season to be Goodisons last.

Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay, said interim chief executive Colin Chong. It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey.

Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024. All of this does mean that next season, 2024-25, is scheduled to be our last at Goodison Park. By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/15/liverpool-v-manchester-united-buildup-arteta-dodges-punishment-football-news-live
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 13, 2023, 10:35:54 pm
It would be a repeat offence, the amount should increase rather than decrease.

Quote from: thaddeus on December 13, 2023, 10:40:34 pm
Absolutely.  It's not like it's difficult for them to raise some extra money - just sell a few first team players.  Going over the limit was an active choice by them and in reality they actually went over by a much larger margin but fiddled the books to make it look close.

If the punishment is less each time then the motivation to stay within the limits is also less.

On reflection, I totally agree. I based my original judgement assuming they might not go as severely over the limit as last time; but I realise now that's the argument they've been peddling for their original mess up.

Second offence, on top of previous warnings. Punishment should be at least as severe as the first one, regardless of how far over the limit they have gone. Over the limit is over the limit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,329
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 04:59:57 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:35:08 pm
Everton to stay at Goodison for an extra season

Per PA Media: Everton have announced they are to remain at Goodison Park for an extra season as competitive matches will not be played at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium until the 2025-26 campaign.

The new waterside ground is still on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024 but a decision has been taken not to move mid-season. The plan had been for this season to be Goodisons last.

Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay, said interim chief executive Colin Chong. It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey.

Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024. All of this does mean that next season, 2024-25, is scheduled to be our last at Goodison Park. By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/15/liverpool-v-manchester-united-buildup-arteta-dodges-punishment-football-news-live

Makes sense. The perfect time to demolish Goodison would be just before Bonfire night. It would save massively on skips, getting most of the ground taken away for free.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,878
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6980 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Its genuinely weird.

I dont understand the rationale (apart from the obvious  bonfire night one obviously).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,329
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6981 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Its genuinely weird.

I dont understand the rationale (apart from the obvious  bonfire night one obviously).

Being serious for a moment. The only thing I can think of is that they don't want to have any test events during the middle of winter because of the exposed nature of the Stadium.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,878
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6982 on: Today at 05:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:11:38 pm
Being serious for a moment. The only thing I can think of is that they don't want to have any test events during the middle of winter because of the exposed nature of the Stadium.
Three blue noses being swept into the Mersey by a winter storm when theyve come to hear David Moyes talk about winning without winning would be quite something.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6983 on: Today at 05:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:11:38 pm
Being serious for a moment. The only thing I can think of is that they don't want to have any test events during the middle of winter because of the exposed nature of the Stadium.

Possibly worried about relegation and the first game in the stadium being a Championship game.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,474
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6984 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:59:57 pm
Possibly worried about relegation and the first game in the stadium being a Championship game.

They should be glad if that happens, first time they will have been involved in a championship in decades after all.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,143
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 06:21:54 pm »
I think the club has been informed that their finances are again going to cause them to be docked points, or be automatically relegated.  They'll not move into that stadium in League 1, it would bankrupt them.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 06:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Its genuinely weird.

I dont understand the rationale (apart from the obvious  bonfire night one obviously).

Makes sense enough to me. They'll be issuing additional season tickets, planning corporate tickets etc. Switching mid-season means all that prep has to be done in the summer of 2024 so the extra fans are ready for the first game in 2025. An extra four months enables a smoother transition to finish remedial works, perhaps rebuild the listed wall that they destroyed to get the fucking thing built.

Just makes sense to do it all at the start of a season rather than mid season. I imagine the delays with the ARE have caused Liverpool multiple headaches when it comes to issuing tickets etc. At least this way Everton can handle any potential unanticipated problems in advance.

I don't think it has anything to do with test events. Everton fans are going to have to endure that place winter after winter for the next 80 odd years. This is what they signed up for, so no point complaining now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,158
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:21:54 pm
I think the club has been informed that their finances are again going to cause them to be docked points, or be automatically relegated.  They'll not move into that stadium in League 1, it would bankrupt them.

Do tell..

You heard this where?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,374
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:21:54 pm
I think the club has been informed that their finances are again going to cause them to be docked points, or be automatically relegated.  They'll not move into that stadium in League 1, it would bankrupt them.

They're already bankrupt. What are they supposed to do with it? Sell it?

Is Goodison Park even fit for purpose anymore?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 08:28:08 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:21:54 pm
I think the club has been informed that their finances are again going to cause them to be docked points, or be automatically relegated.  They'll not move into that stadium in League 1, it would bankrupt them.

You would have to expect that senior people at the club know that the next set of accounts, that they have to submit in 16 days, are going to equal another set of losses. These losses will be in a rolling three year period that doesn't include their first year of fantasy Covid losses. So that's another 10 point deduction, minimum, this season. They are also flirting with administration if 777 are considered unfit, that's another 9 points.

If I was in charge of the Everton shit show, and hoping to find a new owner, I'd roll all the shit into this season, take the relegation, and hope to go into the new stadium on the back of a promotion. But what do I know.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,212
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 08:31:52 pm »
Just blooming smoke and mirrors with this club
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,092
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 11:17:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on December 13, 2023, 12:20:18 pm
What's the most they could demand for Pickford? £5m? £90m if it's United?

By all accounts they owe much more than that to 777 for their operational payday loan.

There
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 