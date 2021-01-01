See what they're capable of when they have a common cause to focus on other than their all-consuming toxic obsession with that lot across the park? ....maybe the penny will finally drop for some of them.*
The penny will undoubtedly not even budge, let alone drop.
This is why I'm often quite scathing towards their prevailing mindset.
Thing is, we are stronger together. Always were, always will be.
We are family, friends, schoolmates, workmates, neighbours. We really shouldn't be fighting each other, because that's exactly what our detractors want.
If there was one city where I believed the football fans would not fall into the trap of divide and conquer, it was Liverpool. Sadly, I was wrong. There's still hope that it can be turned around though...