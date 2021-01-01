« previous next »
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 10:43:15 pm
As much as I like to see Everton lose, I'm glad they beat Chelsea. By now Boehly must be wondering how he spent so much money on dross plus how he will be able to move them on as they are on long contracts.
slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6921 on: Today at 09:42:47 am





That's excellent. There's nothing that stops an insulting or an antagonistic person more than an agreement.  Feed the scousers you say ?  Ok, lets do it. What else have you got? 
I wonder if the chants died out after that. Or I wonder if some people who were singing it stopped after seeing that. Probably not like, but good on Everton I say   
boots

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6922 on: Today at 09:43:20 am
I'm glad they beat Chelsea. All that money spent and theyre still terrible. Rather than the Ev, this is Chelsea this time. Horrible club.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6923 on: Today at 10:09:50 am

I'm glad they beat Chelsea. All that money spent and theyre still terrible. Rather than the Ev, this is Chelsea this time. Horrible club.

tbf, that applies to both clubs.  :D
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6924 on: Today at 10:12:19 am

That's excellent. There's nothing that stops an insulting or an antagonistic person more than an agreement.  Feed the scousers you say ?  Ok, lets do it. What else have you got? 
I wonder if the chants died out after that. Or I wonder if some people who were singing it stopped after seeing that. Probably not like, but good on Everton I say

Force feeding the cnuts a bit of reality was a stroke of genius. Reminding them of real people with real lives with real hardship. Not just some abstract piece of shit chant to try and wind up the opposition.

Excellent move by Everton and full credit it to them. Hope LFC follows their lead - and indeed all clubs keen to stamp out these knuckle dragging "chants".
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6925 on: Today at 10:27:50 am

Force feeding the cnuts a bit of reality was a stroke of genius. Reminding them of real people with real lives with real hardship. Not just some abstract piece of shit chant to try and wind up the opposition.


Yes, needed to be done.  Have to be careful it isn't over done.
Sadly I think the kind of knobs that sing this shit would just ignore the images or not even realise the link.

--edit-- photos of the homeless and foodbanks in London would hopefully hit home too  . Poverty isn't just a 'northern thing'
slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6926 on: Today at 11:09:05 am

Yes, needed to be done.  Have to be careful it isn't over done.
Sadly I think the kind of knobs that sing this shit would just ignore the images or not even realise the link.

--edit-- photos of the homeless and foodbanks in London would hopefully hit home too  . Poverty isn't just a 'northern thing'

Yes I was going to say something similar. I think for now what Everton did was absolutely spot on.  If they had of flashed up something to do with hunger or foodbanks in London, some prick somewhere would have been accusing Everton of being spiteful back. What they did was bang on.
If Chelsea had anything about them they'd come out publically and commend Everton and state that it's a national thing, but it is Chelsea
Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6927 on: Today at 11:21:55 am
See what they're capable of when they have a common cause to focus on other than their all-consuming toxic obsession with that lot across the park? ....maybe the penny will finally drop for some of them.*











The penny will undoubtedly not even budge, let alone drop.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6928 on: Today at 12:23:41 pm
Son of Mary

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6929 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm

That's excellent. There's nothing that stops an insulting or an antagonistic person more than an agreement.  Feed the scousers you say ?  Ok, lets do it. What else have you got? 
I wonder if the chants died out after that. Or I wonder if some people who were singing it stopped after seeing that. Probably not like, but good on Everton I say
I'd also be interested to know what, if anything, the knuckle draggers response was to the image. Did they even make the connection?

Right wing fanbases aren't renowned for their deep thinking I know, but I often find it quite bizarre that they laud the failure of their own politics in this way. Poverty and hunger is a monument to the abject failure of those in power, and it's their mob who are in power and have been for a long time. Turning up in places like Merseyside and celebrating the abject failure of their own political ideology is bizarre to say the least.

Son of Mary

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6930 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm

See what they're capable of when they have a common cause to focus on other than their all-consuming toxic obsession with that lot across the park? ....maybe the penny will finally drop for some of them.*











The penny will undoubtedly not even budge, let alone drop.

This is why I'm often quite scathing towards their prevailing mindset.

Thing is, we are stronger together. Always were, always will be.

We are family, friends, schoolmates, workmates, neighbours. We really shouldn't be fighting each other, because that's exactly what our detractors want.

If there was one city where I believed the football fans would not fall into the trap of divide and conquer, it was Liverpool. Sadly, I was wrong. There's still hope that it can be turned around though...
12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6931 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm

The mayor of Greater Manchester is spending his saturday night crying about how unfair football is again, the embarrassing blert.
@AndyBurnhamGM
Is the Premier League a level playing field? I dont think so.

Doesnt stop him cheering on Abu Dahbi does it?
All those petrodollars invested in regeneration the slums of east Manchester have to be earned somehow
