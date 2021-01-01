Yes, needed to be done. Have to be careful it isn't over done.

Sadly I think the kind of knobs that sing this shit would just ignore the images or not even realise the link.



--edit-- photos of the homeless and foodbanks in London would hopefully hit home too . Poverty isn't just a 'northern thing'



Yes I was going to say something similar. I think for now what Everton did was absolutely spot on. If they had of flashed up something to do with hunger or foodbanks in London, some prick somewhere would have been accusing Everton of being spiteful back. What they did was bang on.If Chelsea had anything about them they'd come out publically and commend Everton and state that it's a national thing, but it is Chelsea