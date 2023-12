https://twitter.com/Tony_Scott11/status/1733902617158295721?t=IpVwlJP4BFDhrw65M8FB9Q&s=19



Fair play Everton.



That's excellent. There's nothing that stops an insulting or an antagonistic person more than an agreement. Feed the scousers you say ? Ok, lets do it. What else have you got?I wonder if the chants died out after that. Or I wonder if some people who were singing it stopped after seeing that. Probably not like, but good on Everton I say