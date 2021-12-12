Everton reject chance to change Dele deal
The deal to bring Dele from Tottenham was an unusual one. Initially, it was a free transfer, but Everton will have to pay £10m once he reaches 20 appearances for the club.
However, with the attacking midfielders contract set to expire at the end of the season and Everton reluctant to make any payment due to their ongoing financial concerns, both parties are keen to restructure the deal so the 27-year-old can get his career back on track.
According to The Times, Tottenham have approached Everton to reduce the fee to £8m, but also reduce the amount of appearances required before the fee is due.
This would make the deal cheaper for Everton, but also make it more likely that they would have to cough up funds for Dele this season.
Both sides are said to be open to further talks, however, so we could still see the makeup of Deles deal changed before the end of the campaign.
Evertonians will hope to see him return to action over the next few weeks and prove he still possesses the quality to perform in the Premier League.