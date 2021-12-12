« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:03:24 pm
They weren't 20m over.

They were 125m over.

20m over the limit, not 125m over.

If you're done for doing 60mph in a 40 zone, you're not 60mph over the limit, you're done for being 20 over.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm
20m over the limit, not 125m over.

If you're done for doing 60mph in a 40 zone, you're not 60mph over the limit, you're done for being 20 over.

And Evertons over inflated Covid losses are the equivalent of having your Speedo not working.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm
And Evertons over inflated Covid losses are the equivalent of having your Speedo not working.
skinnydipping?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 07:15:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:44:32 pm
"Worked with" , probably means pleading guilty. Which City clearly are not doing.

If worked with means lying to the commission and claiming the losses we're £80 odd milllion when both them and the commission knew it exceeded £110 million.

I think the 10pts was suggested by the ex West Ham CFO - being Finance Director of a PL club for over 10 years gave him the insight into what Everton were doing, they were given a chance to get their house in order and ignored it. Add in the fact that the PL wanted this done last season and the commission pushed back, the shite are lucky as fuck.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm
20m over the limit, not 125m over.

If you're done for doing 60mph in a 40 zone, you're not 60mph over the limit, you're done for being 20 over.

Nice analogy.

But when your running 20 or 30 or 40 mph/kph.... you are legal but there's no harm.

When you are 80-90-105 million, then another 20 million over your financial limit there are consequences at each level. Debt being the primary one. The 105m for three years ( 330m) limit was put in there knowing clubs would be struggling to pay the debt and interest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm
20m over the limit, not 125m over.

If you're done for doing 60mph in a 40 zone, you're not 60mph over the limit, you're done for being 20 over.
This is a poor analogy.

A better analogy is this.

In a 70 limit, the police probably wont book you until you are going more than 82 mph.

So, if your caught doing 90, youre not 8mph beyond the limit, youre 20mph over the limit.

Here, the target loss is zero. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 09:27:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:08:30 pm
skinnydipping?

Taking a corner, maybe...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:08:40 pm
The problem is in the definition of "worked with". It's not sufficient to simply be in dialogue with the Premier League, especially if you choose to ignore any warnings you are given.

I mean they worked with the Premier League by telling them they were going to sell a player and then not selling that player.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
Can anyone confirm Everton went cap in hand again this month to make ends meet?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
Bellew has made the top four in I'm a Celebrity. Does this mean Ever10n can claim a Champions League place?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
Looks like an Evertonian in the audience has managed to nominate the Premier League Chair as Dick of the Year on the Last Leg.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6891 on: Today at 12:24:58 am
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm
Bellew has made the top four in I'm a Celebrity. Does this mean Ever10n can claim a Champions League place?
Bang on for that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6892 on: Today at 07:55:12 am
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:24:58 am
Bang on for that.
I never watch it but would be funny if he got deducted 10 meals or something.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6893 on: Today at 09:08:24 am
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm
They have strong grounds to, really.  They are seeking clarification as to why the 10 point reduction was given or whether it's someone firing darts at a board in the FA offices.  In the past going into administration was a 9 point deduduction, and regardless of what you think about the 20m over budget issue, the narrative Everton are pushing are that they worked with the authorities and they consider this a vastly harsh punishment given 20m doesn't get you a lot in football these days.  In fact it barely gets you a highly rated 18 year old who gets to sit on your bench for 2 years.

Given the wider context around Newcastle's financial doping (the new sponsorships are just starting to roll in, nevermind taking the Premier League referees on a highly paid pre-season jaunt to ref their local Saudi tournament....), and Man City contesting all of these charges; you do have to wonder whether had Everton slipped the right person a briefcase of cash the problem would have gone away.

Being realistic, everyone knows Man City's punishment should be relegation down to League 1 given the equivalent punishment for 20m was 10 points, that would represent something like 400-500m in lost revenue and would be an actual slap on the back.  You can't fine clubs like City, so you need to directly hit what they are building - which is prestiege and 'legitimate' top club.  You damage that by making it highly visible for 2 years whilst they fly back up the leagues, that they are in fact cheats.

I think the fact that they were supposed to be working with the PL to reduce spending and just went ahead and said spend after Rafa left. Rafa had to sell Digne to buy players. Fat Frank spent like a drunken sailor on leave. And putting forward a plan to the PL to sell a high value asset to fund spends when you have no intention of doing so. Add in that their wage bill is the hidden issue that gets overlooked by many. The are still borrowing £20 a month to keep the lights on. I know some think that is for the stadium but there are 2 distinct companies and it is the footballing one borrowing from 777. Was talking to a red who is a financial advisor the other day and I asked him was 12% what they are paying on those loans and he said that was the least in the current market because 777 are borrowing that at a fairly stiff rate in order for them to lend it to Moshiri.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6894 on: Today at 09:10:23 am
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
This is a poor analogy.

A better analogy is this.

In a 70 limit, the police probably wont book you until you are going more than 82 mph.

So, if your caught doing 90, youre not 8mph beyond the limit, youre 20mph over the limit.

Here, the target loss is zero.

Aye. Everton had £105m worth of wiggle room for losses, and blew past that limit.

I'm reminded of this quote from Richard Feynman, of all people,

Quote
If a bridge is built to withstand a certain load without the beams permanently deforming, cracking, or breaking, it may be designed for the materials used to actually stand up under three times the load. This "safety factor" is to allow for uncertain excesses of load, or unknown extra loads, or weaknesses in the material that might have unexpected flaws, etc. If now the expected load comes on to the new bridge and a crack appears in a beam, this is a failure of the design. There was no safety factor at all; even though the bridge did not actually collapse because the crack went only one-third of the way through the beam.


Not quite accurate, as the quote presumes failure at the design load. And the analogy also presumes the design was at fault to begin with. Wheras Everton didn't just exceed  the design load - they deliberately broke it, then burned through the safety factor as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6895 on: Today at 09:21:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:10:23 am
Aye. Everton had £105m worth of wiggle room for losses, and blew past that limit.

I'm reminded of this quote from Richard Feynman, of all people,

Not quite accurate, as the quote presumes failure at the design load. But I'm sure people get the point - Everton exceeded the safety factor, not just the design load.

Yes it's missed by loads, they keep quoting the £20million, but it's losses of £120 million, as a business they are not only hemorrhaging but they're losing more money than the PL thinks is sustainable, £371 over 3 years in losses.The shite say their debt is £174 million but its reported they owe Moshiri £490mill, some company £200 million and have a massive hole in the funding for the bitter dome.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6896 on: Today at 09:44:39 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:21:30 am
Yes it's missed by loads, they keep quoting the £20million, but it's losses of £120 million, as a business they are not only hemorrhaging but they're losing more money than the PL thinks is sustainable, £371 over 3 years in losses.The shite say their debt is £174 million but its reported they owe Moshiri £490mill, some company £200 million and have a massive hole in the funding for the bitter dome.

Yup. To go back to my earlier analogy - there's a bridge with a 2 ton weight limit, although it can probably handle up to 6 tons; now Everton drive up with a 10 ton truck, ignoring all the warning signs saying it's a 2 ton bridge. A fella even warns them not to take their truck over the bridge, but the driver replies, "It's okay - I've only got 3 tons of iron, the rest are feathers, so they don't count!"

Now the truck is half in a river beneath a semi collapsed bridge, whilst the the soaking wet driver is arguing the toss with the police over the number of points his licence is getting hit with.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6897 on: Today at 10:01:24 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:44:39 am
Yup. To go back to my earlier analogy - there's a bridge with a 2 ton weight limit, although it can probably handle up to 6 tons; now Everton drive up with a 10 ton truck, ignoring all the warning signs saying it's a 2 ton bridge. A fella even warns them not to take their truck over the bridge, but the driver replies, "It's okay - I've only got 3 tons of iron, the rest are feathers, so they don't count!"

Now the truck is half in a river beneath a semi collapsed bridge, whilst the the soaking wet driver is arguing the toss with the police over the number of points his licence is getting hit with.

Everton logic ; D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6898 on: Today at 09:55:53 pm
Everton reject chance to change Dele deal

The deal to bring Dele from Tottenham was an unusual one. Initially, it was a free transfer, but Everton will have to pay £10m once he reaches 20 appearances for the club.

However, with the attacking midfielders contract set to expire at the end of the season and Everton reluctant to make any payment due to their ongoing financial concerns, both parties are keen to restructure the deal so the 27-year-old can get his career back on track.

According to The Times, Tottenham have approached Everton to reduce the fee to £8m, but also reduce the amount of appearances required before the fee is due.

This would make the deal cheaper for Everton, but also make it more likely that they would have to cough up funds for Dele this season.

Both sides are said to be open to further talks, however, so we could still see the makeup of Deles deal changed before the end of the campaign.

Evertonians will hope to see him return to action over the next few weeks and prove he still possesses the quality to perform in the Premier League.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6899 on: Today at 10:45:59 pm
The mayor of Greater Manchester is spending his saturday night crying about how unfair football is again, the embarrassing blert.
@AndyBurnhamGM
Is the Premier League a level playing field? I dont think so.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6900 on: Today at 10:49:12 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:45:59 pm
The mayor of Greater Manchester is spending his saturday night crying about how unfair football is again, the embarrassing blert.
@AndyBurnhamGM
Is the Premier League a level playing field? I dont think so.
Is it because a certain well run club in the same city as his, a club who with owners who have a mantra of spending what we earn, sit proudly at the top of the table after a meticulous midfield rebuild.
