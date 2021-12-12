They have strong grounds to, really. They are seeking clarification as to why the 10 point reduction was given or whether it's someone firing darts at a board in the FA offices. In the past going into administration was a 9 point deduduction, and regardless of what you think about the 20m over budget issue, the narrative Everton are pushing are that they worked with the authorities and they consider this a vastly harsh punishment given 20m doesn't get you a lot in football these days. In fact it barely gets you a highly rated 18 year old who gets to sit on your bench for 2 years.



Given the wider context around Newcastle's financial doping (the new sponsorships are just starting to roll in, nevermind taking the Premier League referees on a highly paid pre-season jaunt to ref their local Saudi tournament....), and Man City contesting all of these charges; you do have to wonder whether had Everton slipped the right person a briefcase of cash the problem would have gone away.



Being realistic, everyone knows Man City's punishment should be relegation down to League 1 given the equivalent punishment for 20m was 10 points, that would represent something like 400-500m in lost revenue and would be an actual slap on the back. You can't fine clubs like City, so you need to directly hit what they are building - which is prestiege and 'legitimate' top club. You damage that by making it highly visible for 2 years whilst they fly back up the leagues, that they are in fact cheats.



I think the fact that they were supposed to be working with the PL to reduce spending and just went ahead and said spend after Rafa left. Rafa had to sell Digne to buy players. Fat Frank spent like a drunken sailor on leave. And putting forward a plan to the PL to sell a high value asset to fund spends when you have no intention of doing so. Add in that their wage bill is the hidden issue that gets overlooked by many. The are still borrowing £20 a month to keep the lights on. I know some think that is for the stadium but there are 2 distinct companies and it is the footballing one borrowing from 777. Was talking to a red who is a financial advisor the other day and I asked him was 12% what they are paying on those loans and he said that was the least in the current market because 777 are borrowing that at a fairly stiff rate in order for them to lend it to Moshiri.