Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 310684 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6840 on: December 6, 2023, 11:16:14 am »
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on December  6, 2023, 07:24:43 am
To be fair, when there is an Everton fan around you, its usually obvious. Not shy on showing their official merch off are they.

Maybe it was the blue santa suits and christmas decs?

And the bloody Z Cars ringtones.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6841 on: December 6, 2023, 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  6, 2023, 08:18:53 am
They will all be out Christmas Day walking their little dogs, in their official match coats and blue trainers

How the hell do you get trainers on a dog?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6842 on: December 6, 2023, 01:03:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  6, 2023, 12:43:18 pm
How the hell do you get trainers on a dog?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6843 on: December 6, 2023, 01:04:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  6, 2023, 08:18:53 am
They will all be out Christmas Day walking their little dogs, in their official match coats and blue trainers

Having driven to the park in a car with EFC on the licence plate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6844 on: December 6, 2023, 01:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December  6, 2023, 01:04:14 pm
Having driven to the park in a car with EFC on the licence plate.

It'll be a blue car.

You can tell the OOTs at Anfield, LFC or KOP on their plates....
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6845 on: December 6, 2023, 01:29:09 pm »
Or that we own cars. ;p
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6846 on: December 6, 2023, 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  5, 2023, 10:54:31 pm
We finished 6th on 58, Everton 7th on 54. ;D


We then actually finished below them for two seasons running (2011-12 and 2012-13).  :o Well, they do say that the darkest hour is just before sunrise.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6847 on: December 6, 2023, 02:19:35 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  6, 2023, 01:10:35 pm
It'll be a blue car.

Round here they are not that fussy, as long as the car is not the colour that must not be named they are okay with it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6848 on: December 6, 2023, 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December  6, 2023, 02:19:35 pm
Round here they are not that fussy, as long as the car is not the colour that must not be named they are okay with it.

Neighbour of mine in Kirkby would only have a blue car, lovely man but nuts ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6849 on: December 6, 2023, 03:05:39 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  6, 2023, 02:35:07 pm
Neighbour of mine in Kirkby would only have a blue car, lovely man but nuts ;D

I used to know an Evertonian who always got a blue car and put one of those massive emblem stickers on the back window. Had his window done in a few times, so his next car he got a red one and put the emblem in the back window and it never got done again. lol
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6850 on: December 6, 2023, 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December  6, 2023, 03:05:39 pm
I used to know an Evertonian who always got a blue car and put one of those massive emblem stickers on the back window. Had his window done in a few times, so his next car he got a red one and put the emblem in the back window and it never got done again. lol

;D

Peter Evo, once of here and OnTheKop got a load made in 2005, big fuck off European Cup, a huge 5 and with "Thats what we call history" under it, I had one in the back window of a Mondeo. I started seeing someone from Irlam and then later met the missus and moved in with her - that was on the car until I sold it in 2009, other than a few dirty looks and the odd bell end mouthing scouse c*nt as they drove past, the car was never touched, I really expected the window to go in at some point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6851 on: December 6, 2023, 04:32:53 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  6, 2023, 03:38:22 pm
;D

Peter Evo, once of here and OnTheKop got a load made in 2005, big fuck off European Cup, a huge 5 and with "Thats what we call history" under it, I had one in the back window of a Mondeo. I started seeing someone from Irlam and then later met the missus and moved in with her - that was on the car until I sold it in 2009, other than a few dirty looks and the odd bell end mouthing scouse c*nt as they drove past, the car was never touched, I really expected the window to go in at some point.

How's Evo doing?

I hope to bump into him when I come over. I carried his book bag a couple times when he was selling them in the pubs.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6852 on: December 6, 2023, 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  5, 2023, 10:54:31 pm
We finished 6th on 58, Everton 7th on 54. ;D

Without splitting hairs my argument is that we had just undergone a couple of seasons if financial distress and a campaign against Rafa resulting in the Owl being appointed. Everton were in a period of relative stability.

Since then weve gone from strength to strength and theyve done the opposite.

Similar to the Portrait of Dorian Gray, weve maintained our youthful poise and theyve become decrepit beggars.



Of our 58 points 33 came in only 18 games under Kenny. Under Kenny we won 10 from the last 18 games Everton only won 13 all season.

Kennys points per game would have seen us get 70 points extrapolated over the full season, good enough for 4th place.

Everton were over achieving under Moyes but that was unsustainable given their revenues especially match day.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6853 on: December 6, 2023, 05:18:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  6, 2023, 04:32:53 pm
How's Evo doing?

I hope to bump into him when I come over. I carried his book bag a couple times when he was selling them in the pubs.  ;D

I've not seen Evo since Blackburn away a long time ago, although he was on Countdown a few years back and actually won his first match. With OnTheKop going bang not heard from him in ages.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6854 on: December 6, 2023, 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  6, 2023, 04:55:57 pm
Of our 58 points 33 came in only 18 games under Kenny. Under Kenny we won 10 from the last 18 games Everton only won 13 all season.

Kennys points per game would have seen us get 70 points extrapolated over the full season, good enough for 4th place.

Everton were over achieving under Moyes but that was unsustainable given their revenues especially match day.


I'll never be convinced otherwise that if the Owl hadn't have been sacked, we'd have been relegated, even with Suarez.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6855 on: December 6, 2023, 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  6, 2023, 05:18:36 pm
I've not seen Evo since Blackburn away a long time ago, although he was on Countdown a few years back and actually won his first match. With OnTheKop going bang not heard from him in ages.

Used to be in The Park. Then the Albert. If there's a pint around, Evo will be there.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6856 on: December 6, 2023, 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  6, 2023, 05:23:34 pm
Used to be in The Park. Then the Albert. If there's a pint around, Evo will be there.  ;D

Twelfth man as well you could find him. I've met Mooro a couple of times too when I was picking up or dropping tickets to Evo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6857 on: December 6, 2023, 06:04:39 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  6, 2023, 05:19:37 pm
I'll never be convinced otherwise that if the Owl hadn't have been sacked, we'd have been relegated, even with Suarez.

Hodgson could relegate Manchester City if he replaced Ped.

Honestly, in future instead of applying points deductions to teams who break the rules, the Premier League should just force them to have Roy Hodgson as their manager for a season. Then clubs might actually have a case for appealing a cruel and unusual punishment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm »
They are now out of the relegation zone even with teh points deduction, how shit are the rest of the teams around them! Although, fuck it, it's Newcastle, they can fuck off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6859 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
They are now out of the relegation zone even with teh points deduction, how shit are the rest of the teams around them! Although, fuck it, it's Newcastle, they can fuck off.

They'd be in 10th without the deduction

 ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
They are now out of the relegation zone even with teh points deduction, how shit are the rest of the teams around them! Although, fuck it, it's Newcastle, they can fuck off.
As much as I would love to see Everton in the championship, I still want to see them beat City, Newcastle (and now Arsenal)


I think their problems now switch to takeovers and money
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 12:01:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
As much as I would love to see Everton in the championship, I still want to see them beat City, Newcastle (and now Arsenal)


I think their problems now switch to takeovers and money
I think that was always the main threat.  I didn't think they'd get a points deduction but still thought they were in a terrible mess that could likely only be resolved by being taken over by a (competent) benefactor.  777 and similar parasitic owners would leave Everton in a dreadful state.

Dyche has got a tune out of them this season but it's a squad put together on the never never.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 12:08:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:01:50 am
Dyche has got a tune out of them this season but it's a squad put together on the never never.

and they'll kick him to the curb in a heartbeat, club and fans alike, if a manager with any kind of better record shows any interest.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:44 am
and they'll kick him to the curb in a heartbeat, club and fans alike, if a manager with any kind of better record shows any interest.
It will be lobbying for Zidane again soon as their expectations rise, yet again.
The 10 points was less important (this season) than the guilty verdict, being sued for money they do not have threatens the club massively
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 12:42:49 am »
Wonder if the Independant Committee reviewing their case determine not to lessen the 10 point deduction. Now that Everton are out of the drop zone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 07:30:47 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:42:49 am
Wonder if the Independant Committee reviewing their case determine not to lessen the 10 point deduction. Now that Everton are out of the drop zone.
They should reduce it to 2 points but backdate it to last season. When it would actually have had an impact.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 11:55:01 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:30:47 am
They should reduce it to 2 points but backdate it to last season. When it would actually have had an impact.

For all their talk of corruption they gamed the system to put the points deduction off.

As you say they escaped by the skin off their teeth and barrack room lawyer delaying tactics last season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
I think the main reason they're contesting this punishment is a genuine concern of future similar punishments. We know what their finances are like. This might not be the only points deduction they have this season. That's the only logical reason I can see under the circumstances.

Not that Everton Logic ever made much sense.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 12:54:29 pm »
You can always tell when Everton have had a decent result as this kind of deluded shite appears on the internet;

 The PL didnt dock us 10 points to relegate us.

They docked us 10 points to keep us out of the Champions League.

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:29 pm
You can always tell when Everton have had a decent result as this kind of deluded shite appears on the internet;

 The PL didnt dock us 10 points to relegate us.

They docked us 10 points to keep us out of the Champions League.

:lmao
god almighty  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:44 am
and they'll kick him to the curb in a heartbeat, club and fans alike, if a manager with any kind of better record shows any interest.


Not even a 'better record', just a high-profile name.

Because that gives them relevance and attention, which are two of the things they crave the most.

They hate that they're a relatively small, also-ran club with a very local fanbase, that is an irrelevance in the grand scheme of football things, living in the shadow of a genuine footballing global giant.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:29 pm
You can always tell when Everton have had a decent result as this kind of deluded shite appears on the internet;

 The PL didnt dock us 10 points to relegate us.

They docked us 10 points to keep us out of the Champions League.

:lmao

 ;D

If they win another couple of games in the next month itll be to stop us beating the redshite to the title  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 01:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:29 pm
You can always tell when Everton have had a decent result as this kind of deluded shite appears on the internet;

 The PL didnt dock us 10 points to relegate us.

They docked us 10 points to keep us out of the Champions League.

:lmao

Own up. Which of you here posted that? :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:26:42 pm
I think the main reason they're contesting this punishment is a genuine concern of future similar punishments. We know what their finances are like. This might not be the only points deduction they have this season. That's the only logical reason I can see under the circumstances.

Not that Everton Logic ever made much sense.

They have strong grounds to, really.  They are seeking clarification as to why the 10 point reduction was given or whether it's someone firing darts at a board in the FA offices.  In the past going into administration was a 9 point deduduction, and regardless of what you think about the 20m over budget issue, the narrative Everton are pushing are that they worked with the authorities and they consider this a vastly harsh punishment given 20m doesn't get you a lot in football these days.  In fact it barely gets you a highly rated 18 year old who gets to sit on your bench for 2 years.

Given the wider context around Newcastle's financial doping (the new sponsorships are just starting to roll in, nevermind taking the Premier League referees on a highly paid pre-season jaunt to ref their local Saudi tournament....), and Man City contesting all of these charges; you do have to wonder whether had Everton slipped the right person a briefcase of cash the problem would have gone away.

Being realistic, everyone knows Man City's punishment should be relegation down to League 1 given the equivalent punishment for 20m was 10 points, that would represent something like 400-500m in lost revenue and would be an actual slap on the back.  You can't fine clubs like City, so you need to directly hit what they are building - which is prestiege and 'legitimate' top club.  You damage that by making it highly visible for 2 years whilst they fly back up the leagues, that they are in fact cheats. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6874 on: Today at 02:43:11 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6875 on: Today at 02:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 01:58:14 pm
They have strong grounds to, really.  They are seeking clarification as to why the 10 point reduction was given or whether it's someone firing darts at a board in the FA offices.  In the past going into administration was a 9 point deduduction, and regardless of what you think about the 20m over budget issue, the narrative Everton are pushing are that they worked with the authorities and they consider this a vastly harsh punishment given 20m doesn't get you a lot in football these days.  In fact it barely gets you a highly rated 18 year old who gets to sit on your bench for 2 years.

Given the wider context around Newcastle's financial doping (the new sponsorships are just starting to roll in, nevermind taking the Premier League referees on a highly paid pre-season jaunt to ref their local Saudi tournament....), and Man City contesting all of these charges; you do have to wonder whether had Everton slipped the right person a briefcase of cash the problem would have gone away.

Being realistic, everyone knows Man City's punishment should be relegation down to League 1 given the equivalent punishment for 20m was 10 points, that would represent something like 400-500m in lost revenue and would be an actual slap on the back.  You can't fine clubs like City, so you need to directly hit what they are building - which is prestiege and 'legitimate' top club.  You damage that by making it highly visible for 2 years whilst they fly back up the leagues, that they are in fact cheats. 
It is arbitrary.  The reason it's arbitrary though is because the Premier League clubs, including Everton, voted against having a fixed penalty system.

There are fixed penalties for administration and, now, trying to join a breakaway league.  And that's it because that's how they wanted it.
