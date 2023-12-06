I think the main reason they're contesting this punishment is a genuine concern of future similar punishments. We know what their finances are like. This might not be the only points deduction they have this season. That's the only logical reason I can see under the circumstances.



Not that Everton Logic ever made much sense.



They have strong grounds to, really. They are seeking clarification as to why the 10 point reduction was given or whether it's someone firing darts at a board in the FA offices. In the past going into administration was a 9 point deduduction, and regardless of what you think about the 20m over budget issue, the narrative Everton are pushing are that they worked with the authorities and they consider this a vastly harsh punishment given 20m doesn't get you a lot in football these days. In fact it barely gets you a highly rated 18 year old who gets to sit on your bench for 2 years.Given the wider context around Newcastle's financial doping (the new sponsorships are just starting to roll in, nevermind taking the Premier League referees on a highly paid pre-season jaunt to ref their local Saudi tournament....), and Man City contesting all of these charges; you do have to wonder whether had Everton slipped the right person a briefcase of cash the problem would have gone away.Being realistic, everyone knows Man City's punishment should be relegation down to League 1 given the equivalent punishment for 20m was 10 points, that would represent something like 400-500m in lost revenue and would be an actual slap on the back. You can't fine clubs like City, so you need to directly hit what they are building - which is prestiege and 'legitimate' top club. You damage that by making it highly visible for 2 years whilst they fly back up the leagues, that they are in fact cheats.