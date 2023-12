777 Partners now 'unlikely' to pass Premier League checks over Everton takeover



Paul Brown update



Brown has now provided a major update on Everton's potential takeover. The respected journalist suggests that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. The reporter adds that they claim they've submitted all the relevant documentation to the authorities, but his sources have claimed that there is a problem. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...



"I'm hearing that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. They say they've submitted all the relevant documents, but my sources tell me that there is a problem. You have to remember that there are also multiple very serious lawsuits going through the US courts right now involving this company. The question to ask is, does anybody really believe that the Premier League wants to run the risk of passing these guys only for a US court to deliver a verdict against 777 Partners in one of these cases?"



CORRUPT!!!!!!

Seriously though, I wish someone had intervened when Hicks and Gillett bought Liverpool. The Premier League are doing Everton a massive favour here.Their fans think Moshiri and Kenwright were bad but they've not experienced anything like the awful owners that some clubs are lumbered with. I watched the Reading game in the FA Cup and their 16th minute protest certainly caught the eye; lobbing hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch. Their owners are currently only paying the players - so as to avoid sanctions from the league - and have had multiple winding up petitions served as well as points deductions (more detail here: https://www.readingchronicle.co.uk/sport/23966117.reading-fc-fans-protest-itv-world-see/ ). Coventry City spent years effectively homeless. Historic clubs like Bury FC are no more. Everton need to be careful what they wish for as they're sitting on very wobbly foundations right now.