777 Partners now 'unlikely' to pass Premier League checks over Everton takeoverPaul Brown updateBrown has now provided a major update on Everton's potential takeover. The respected journalist suggests that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. The reporter adds that they claim they've submitted all the relevant documentation to the authorities, but his sources have claimed that there is a problem. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said..."I'm hearing that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. They say they've submitted all the relevant documents, but my sources tell me that there is a problem. You have to remember that there are also multiple very serious lawsuits going through the US courts right now involving this company. The question to ask is, does anybody really believe that the Premier League wants to run the risk of passing these guys only for a US court to deliver a verdict against 777 Partners in one of these cases?"
