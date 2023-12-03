« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 11:17:38 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on December  3, 2023, 01:15:31 am
Can't believe they have the nerve to bang on about corruption, when the Premier league gave them a points deduction during a season where it was clear they'd stay up

Plus it's another season they're staying up as a result of buying/paying players they can't afford.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 11:26:33 am
Quote from: JRed on December  3, 2023, 11:12:20 am
Even another 9 points deduction prob wouldnt send these down this season with the absolute shite at the bottom of the table. Must be the worst 3 teams ever to have been promoted to the PL in the same season. The good news is, they are never going to threaten the top half of the table in the foreseeable future.

I don't think relegation is the thing to "worry" about anymore, administration is the biggie, not sure how they avoid it no matter what happens
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 12:13:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December  3, 2023, 11:26:33 am
I don't think relegation is the thing to "worry" about anymore, administration is the biggie, not sure how they avoid it no matter what happens

Maybe their big worry is going into administration and getting another 9 point deduction on top of the 10 they've already had. Even with the tripe at the bottom of the table, Everton would struggle with a 19 point deduction. And they could still get docked more points on top of that if they violate the P&S rules again this year.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December  3, 2023, 12:13:08 pm
Maybe their big worry is going into administration and getting another 9 point deduction on top of the 10 they've already had. Even with the tripe at the bottom of the table, Everton would struggle with a 19 point deduction. And they could still get docked more points on top of that if they violate the P&S rules again this year.

Fingers crossed they do :D I can't see it though, I imagine someone will cave in somewhere and they'll end up with reduction in the 10 and if another it'll be suspended or something
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 12:49:22 pm
I don't see why any further punishment should be suspended to be honest. A suspended punishment is in lieu of good behaviour - Everton's behaviour has been anything but.

The only decent thing they did was admit wrong doing - but even then they dragged it out to delay a punishment that would have seen them go down last year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 01:48:03 pm
FSG took over just before a poor Liverpool team were beaten 2-0 by Everton. At that point Everton had a better squad. After 8 games we had 6 points and were second from bottom.

Not wishing to reopen the FSG thread but the difference in where the two clubs are today is immense, showing how competent financial management can make the difference.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 08:27:15 pm
There will be 12,000 empty seats once the admission price has nearly doubled from what they are currently paying at Goodison. Kids being born today will be pensioners before BMD is paid off in full.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 08:27:57 pm
Quote from: cptrios on December  3, 2023, 07:38:09 pm
That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou.

Will be a new Camp Boo, though...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 08:49:15 pm
^
I'm no financial expert either, but I feel that it's delusion talking. They are clearly in a dire financial position as it stands, and I'm yet to see them announce they've even got the funding in place to finish the build. Goodness only knows how they'll pay the debt back. It'll be a monumental millstone around their necks for a long, long time.

I've yet to hear of a single example in the world where a new ground, paid for by the club itself, has propelled a club from seemingly endless mediocrity and into genuine, consistent contenders.

Of course, they'll have more seats at higher cost to the fans. Better corporate facilities too. They'll also host some international games and concerts, but these aren't massive game changers that will propel them from rags to riches.

For some bizarre reason I cannot quite fathom, they seem to think a view across the river to the Wirral, and summer cruise ship passengers sailing past their ground will change everything.

It all comes over a lot like those people do who always believe their life will be better once they've acquired some sort of material possession. "I'll be happy once I've got money." "I'll be happy once I've got that expensive car and house." "I'll be happy once I get that girl." Basically, an awful lot of them think everything will be rosey once they have a new ground. The reality is that it will be a very expensive home to complete and maintain, and they'll still be just as hollow inside when they realise that all that doesn't make an iota of difference if their club continues to be so poorly run, so insular, so angry, so unwilling to take responsibility for its actions and so damn hostile to what they consider to be outsiders.

They need to look around a bit. Can they name one club anywhere in the world that has been propelled from mediocrity to stratosphere through building a new ground? Especially when the build has virtually bankrupt that club. I genuinely can't think of such a club. Also, if we acknowledge that good (any?) examples are thin on the ground, what makes them think that they'll become the exception?

Now don't get me wrong, I love Liverpool. I love the Dock Road for what it once was. But the Mersey is not a sunkissed Riviera. The docklands are cold, harsh and inhospitable for the majority of the year, and the football season is mostly an autumn and winter experience. Views of a sewage farm, the Wirral and industrial backstreets are not quite Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana beach and Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Will it be better than their current, crumbling home? Of course. Will they love it? Most probably, and why not. Will it bring them more revenue than they currently bring in? Definitely, but that wouldn't be difficult given the comparative pittance they earn now. But are their expectations also absurdly high? Absolutely.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 08:56:43 pm
Quote from: moondog on December  3, 2023, 08:27:15 pm
There will be 12,000 empty seats once the admission price has nearly doubled from what they are currently paying at Goodison. Kids being born today will be pensioners before BMD is paid off in full.
I wonder if they install a few launching pads for toddlers to be fired at oppo players.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 08:58:09 pm
Quote from: cptrios on December  3, 2023, 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?
It's highly unlikely.  In 2022 Everton's total revenue was 180m odd. That was 30% of Liverpools, approx (594m). Of that £115m was TV income (in contrast, LFC was 260m for media, which was mostly broadcasting). For Everton 15.5m came from gate receipts, 35m from commercial and 15m from 'other', not sure what other is, but it was as important as the gate receipts. Here's the thing: unless they gouge the fans, they really cannot expect much of increase is ticket revenues, 5-7m at most. Their big hope is that a shiney new stadium will generate other forms of income, mainly commercial. but they would need another 300m to compete with Liverpool in terms of revenue, and that is after they service all the massive debts they have accrued building the new stadium.

They really should have gone for a renovation, the new stadium is stupidly expensive, might never get finished and will likely not give a return for decades.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  3, 2023, 01:48:03 pm
FSG took over just before a poor Liverpool team were beaten 2-0 by Everton. At that point Everton had a better squad. After 8 games we had 6 points and were second from bottom.

Not wishing to reopen the FSG thread but the difference in where the two clubs are today is immense, showing how competent financial management can make the difference.

How did Everton have a better squad?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 09:25:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December  3, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
How did Everton have a better squad?

Well, they didn't have Poulsen,Konchesky, Cole or Jovanovich ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
December 3, 2023, 11:17:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December  3, 2023, 09:09:29 pm
How did Everton have a better squad?

If you look at the squads in October 2010 Evertons was, albeit marginally, better than ours.

Since then weve progressed having a very good squad under Rodgers, a great squad under Klopp and potentially another great squad.

Despite bankrupting themselves Everton have regressed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:01:48 am
Had our Sunday League Xmas drinks the other day and for Secret Santa one of the lads had gotten another the Everton DVD from 2006 when they beat us 3-0

Funny as fuck and also a reminder of just how small time they are!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
Quote from: cptrios on December  3, 2023, 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?


Your last sentence is key.

777 will leverage it to eh skies.

I think one of the first things 777 do is hive off the stadium into a separate ownership. They'll either sell it to a third party (most likely*) who will lease it back to Everton as a high cost; or they will retain ownership of the company they hive the stadium asset off to, and themselves lease the stadium to the club.

Either way, I don't see the BMD stadium remaining in possession of the club itself.

They're lucky, actually, that Moshiri seems happy to write-off a few hundred million in terms of what he's invested into Everton; imagine if his selling price was not a penny less than he'd sunk into the club? That is, of course, assuming he's not got some tricksy plan he's implementing here - which I really wouldn't rule out.




* there will already be debt secured on it, so that would need to be cleared first, with 777 able to pocket the remainder
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:59:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm

Your last sentence is key.

777 will leverage it to eh skies.

I think one of the first things 777 do is hive off the stadium into a separate ownership. They'll either sell it to a third party (most likely*) who will lease it back to Everton as a high cost; or they will retain ownership of the company they hive the stadium asset off to, and themselves lease the stadium to the club.

Either way, I don't see the BMD stadium remaining in possession of the club itself.

They're lucky, actually, that Moshiri seems happy to write-off a few hundred million in terms of what he's invested into Everton; imagine if his selling price was not a penny less than he'd sunk into the club? That is, of course, assuming he's not got some tricksy plan he's implementing here - which I really wouldn't rule out.




* there will already be debt secured on it, so that would need to be cleared first, with 777 able to pocket the remainder
So you're telling us they'll be playing in a ground they don't own, built on land they also don't own? 🤔

Ev'ton, that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm

Your last sentence is key.

777 will leverage it to eh skies.

I think one of the first things 777 do is hive off the stadium into a separate ownership. They'll either sell it to a third party (most likely*) who will lease it back to Everton as a high cost; or they will retain ownership of the company they hive the stadium asset off to, and themselves lease the stadium to the club.

Either way, I don't see the BMD stadium remaining in possession of the club itself.

They're lucky, actually, that Moshiri seems happy to write-off a few hundred million in terms of what he's invested into Everton; imagine if his selling price was not a penny less than he'd sunk into the club? That is, of course, assuming he's not got some tricksy plan he's implementing here - which I really wouldn't rule out.




* there will already be debt secured on it, so that would need to be cleared first, with 777 able to pocket the remainder

It's debatable as to whether he has put a single penny into the club. Uncle Uzzi and his dirty money seem to have financed everything spent.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:05:33 pm
Could BMD have significant income even if Everton went under or were in Div one with tiny revenues?
ie is there much scope for it to be used for concerts or corporate functions?
I know there's one international scheduled there.

I suppose we could fill it , if we put in big screens for our match days.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:08:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 02:59:00 pm
So you're telling us they'll be playing in a ground they don't own, built on land they also don't own? 🤔

Ev'ton, that.

Something something can't pay the rent...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:05:33 pm
Could BMD have significant income even if Everton went under or were in Div one with tiny revenues?
ie is there much scope for it to be used for concerts or corporate functions?
I know there's one international scheduled there.

I suppose we could fill it , if we put in big screens for our match days.

For corporate functions, Anfield will always be the better choice, huge museum full of Trophies and not a cuckoo clock in sight. Concerts they probably could do, Sandhills isn't too far away and its not far into town, the fucking stink of shit will put some acts off though. Its not a huge amount of money though, its certainly not going to finance building the thing.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:47:48 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 03:00:03 pm
It's debatable as to whether he has put a single penny into the club. Uncle Uzzi and his dirty money seem to have financed everything spent.
That would explain Moshiri's apparent nonchalance over hundreds of millions being pissed into the Mersey with only a points deduction to show for it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:14:24 pm
Quote from: cptrios on December  3, 2023, 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there?
There is no justification. In theory, spending several hundred million on players should have improved them a bit but it's had the opposite effect because they've wasted it on dross. Spending that money on a stadium and trying to bring the kids through or shop for Coleman type players would arguably have been a better strategy. The trouble is that now they've decided to invest in bricks and mortar, there's no money in the coffers to pay for it. What's worse is that, if it did by some miracle launch them into the trophy winning stratosphere (unlikely I know),  they'll be stuck in a small stadium on a constrained site, growth will be limited and they'll fall back into being also-rans  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm
Hmm last time there was a conflict on rent, they fecked off to Goodison. Maybe they do it again. They like tradition.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:58:28 pm
Quote from: moondog on December  3, 2023, 08:27:15 pm
There will be 12,000 empty seats once the admission price has nearly doubled from what they are currently paying at Goodison. Kids being lobbed today will be lobbing their great great grandkids before BMD is paid off in full.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm
Hmm last time there was a conflict on rent, they fecked off to Goodison. Maybe they do it again. They like tradition.

Best outcome, the fans are able to buy the football club and then go back to Goodison.  What league they're in when that happens is anyones guess.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:36:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
Best outcome, the fans are able to buy the football club and then go back to Goodison.  What league they're in when that happens is anyones guess.
a league of their own, as always  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:07:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 03:47:48 pm
That would explain Moshiri's apparent nonchalance over hundreds of millions being pissed into the Mersey with only a points deduction to show for it.

The minute Usmanov had his UK assets frozen and he was declared a person 'non-conducive to the public good', Everton's money tap got turned off and it was back to loans and debt.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Youll laugh, youll cry, youll hurl!

https://twitter.com/artfuldoctor/status/1731279672426561707?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

:lmao


OMFG

And hes a GP. ;D

And the corrupt media have negotiated a huge rise in payments to the equally corrupt Premier League but Im sure Moral High Ground FC will turn down this tainted lucre.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67619756
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Youll laugh, youll cry, youll hurl!

https://twitter.com/artfuldoctor/status/1731279672426561707?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

:lmao


OMFG

Mentality Monsters? Hmmm, sounds familiar.

Also missed a trick by not rhyming FRS 102 with boo.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:52:20 pm
I thought that was a red taking the loss for 3/4s of that. Says it all, really. (Possibly about me!)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm
777 Partners now 'unlikely' to pass Premier League checks over Everton takeover

Paul Brown update

Brown has now provided a major update on Everton's potential takeover. The respected journalist suggests that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. The reporter adds that they claim they've submitted all the relevant documentation to the authorities, but his sources have claimed that there is a problem. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I'm hearing that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. They say they've submitted all the relevant documents, but my sources tell me that there is a problem. You have to remember that there are also multiple very serious lawsuits going through the US courts right now involving this company. The question to ask is, does anybody really believe that the Premier League wants to run the risk of passing these guys only for a US court to deliver a verdict against 777 Partners in one of these cases?"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm
I no longer have a clue whether that is good or bad for the Ev
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm
I no longer have a clue whether that is good or bad for the Ev

None of it was ever good. It was either bad or very bad.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm
but theyve submitted all relevant documents?

Does the contents really matter?!?!?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm

Your last sentence is key.

777 will leverage it to eh skies.

I think one of the first things 777 do is hive off the stadium into a separate ownership. They'll either sell it to a third party (most likely*) who will lease it back to Everton as a high cost; or they will retain ownership of the company they hive the stadium asset off to, and themselves lease the stadium to the club.

Either way, I don't see the BMD stadium remaining in possession of the club itself.

They're lucky, actually, that Moshiri seems happy to write-off a few hundred million in terms of what he's invested into Everton; imagine if his selling price was not a penny less than he'd sunk into the club? That is, of course, assuming he's not got some tricksy plan he's implementing here - which I really wouldn't rule out.




* there will already be debt secured on it, so that would need to be cleared first, with 777 able to pocket the remainder
Shall we buy it and rent it back, just for a laugh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Youll laugh, youll cry, youll hurl!

https://twitter.com/artfuldoctor/status/1731279672426561707?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

:lmao
:lmao :lmao

Poor effort, though. Couldn't they put it in song form like this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bMq1PiUbf-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bMq1PiUbf-M</a>
