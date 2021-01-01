So basically, the new panel will be reviewing the actions of their colleagues to determine if the punishment is fair?



In criminal cases, an appeal only really focuses on whether there were procedural errors - or deliberate manipulation - that led to an incorrect verdict. In this case the guilt has already been determined.



I suppose one could look at this as a test case. A club has never been punished like this before, under these circumstances, so deciding on the punishment can be seen to be a rather arbitrary and subjective process. But the PL (and the clubs themselves) decided the nature of a punishment should vary to suit the case, rather than be a one size fits all - and that the uncertainty of the punishment would help serve as a deterrent.



They can claim they only went over the limit once, and only by £20m - but against that, their losses exceeded £120m, and they ignored countless warnings from the PL as to the path they were on.



Again, I'm not entirely sure on what grounds Everton can appeal. This "cruel and unusual punishment" angle doesn't seem to hold water. They're throwing themselves on the mercy of the court - by claiming the court wasn't merciful enough already.