Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 300831 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 08:44:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm
I know you're joking, but if we wanted to be serious a deal like that wouldn't really help Everton though. They need actual money.

Plus, it assumes those players are prepared to go to these clubs. ;D

They need money but they refuse to sell unless they get daft money, even then they moan they should have got more for Richarlison.

It wouldn't be difficult to sell players like Pickford, Onana, Branthwaite or Calvert Lewin but they'd want daft money to even consider it.

That was part of their defence that they didn't get the offers they wanted for players (which was laughed out of court).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 08:53:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:31 am
They need money but they refuse to sell unless they get daft money, even then they moan they should have got more for Richarlison.

It wouldn't be difficult to sell players like Pickford, Onana, Branthwaite or Calvert Lewin but they'd want daft money to even consider it.

That was part of their defence that they didn't get the offers they wanted for players (which was laughed out of court).

How do they square the circle? If they're in a situation where they need money to avoid administration and a 9 point deduction, the logically they HAVE to sell. And that virtually guarantees they won't get what they're asking for. Not unless Chelsea or Man United take pity on them.

It's like a guy with gangrene in his right hand refusing to have it amputated because it's his wanking hand. Learn to use your left or die.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 08:59:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:53:08 am
How do they square the circle? If they're in a situation where they need money to avoid administration and a 9 point deduction, the logically they HAVE to sell. And that virtually guarantees they won't get what they're asking for. Not unless Chelsea or Man United take pity on them.

It's like a guy with gangrene in his right hand refusing to have it amputated because it's his wanking hand. Learn to use your left or die.

They'll probably sell one player for 50 mill or something (like with Gordon and Richarlison last couple of years).

As long as they've got the PL money rolling in they can just about get by but will have to cut back for a few years - TV money will go up again, their income will increase at the new stadium.

They complain about the corrupt PL but without it they'd be bust and it'd be the EFL docking them points. They're trading off the name of the likes of Liverpool which massively inflates their income by being part of the PL.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 08:59:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:53:08 am
How do they square the circle? If they're in a situation where they need money to avoid administration and a 9 point deduction, the logically they HAVE to sell. And that virtually guarantees they won't get what they're asking for. Not unless Chelsea or Man United take pity on them.

It's like a guy with gangrene in his right hand refusing to have it amputated because it's his wanking hand. Learn to use your left or die.

Catch 22, need to sell to stay in business, but if they do, they'll get relegated and go into administration. Someone said it yesterday, they've done to themselves what Risdale did to Leeds and they'll be league 1 before you know it, unless they Somehow attract a human rights abusing sportswasher who bails them out

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 10:04:19 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:18:16 pm
Some clubs are born mediocre, some achieve mediocrity, and some have mediocrity thrust upon them - with Everton, it was all three.

They dream of the days when they were merely mediocre.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 10:08:42 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 03:45:41 pm
That wouldnt be very independent of them now would it. I hope as before they only look at the evidence they have and make their decision on that, which I am sure they will. the appeal process isnt supposed to be a discount code for a lesser punishment and hopefully they stand firm on the ten points.

It would be typically Everton if they introduced something with their appeal that merited the punishment being reassessed and then increased.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 03:45:41 pm
That wouldnt be very independent of them now would it. I hope as before they only look at the evidence they have and make their decision on that, which I am sure they will. the appeal process isnt supposed to be a discount code for a lesser punishment and hopefully they stand firm on the ten points.

The original panel was a KC, Nick Igoe who was West Hams finance director and Judge Alan Greenwood. The new commission will not be impressed that Everton are saying these 3 men didn't do their job correctly and could just as easily add more points to the deduction, I certainly don't think they'll find the first panel was incorrect in their handling of the case.

Said before, my Dad argued with a magistrate over a parking ticket slapped on his bus in a bus stop while he was checking for bombs after an IRA bus bombing in London and the magistrate just kept increasing the fine, don't question them is their attitude
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 10:40:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:04:51 pm
It's a new panel who will look at the original ruling to check the process was correctly done. So, it's nothing to do with the original panel.

Are you sure about that, I thought the articles published after the punishment was announced was that the same panel would hear any appeal?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 10:48:22 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:40:23 am
Are you sure about that, I thought the articles published after the punishment was announced was that the same panel would hear any appeal?

It's the same panel but different people will be sitting this time, as it can't be the same as the first time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 10:48:35 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:40:23 am
Are you sure about that, I thought the articles published after the punishment was announced was that the same panel would hear any appeal?

She's right, Murray Rosen KC selects the panel from around 15-20 people, the original 3 are not allowed to be chosen.

The chair of the Premier Leagues judicial panel, Murray Rosen KC, appointed the three-person commission that heard Evertons case. Rosen will also select the board that hears Evertons appeal from a judicial panel of between 15 and 20 members. The panel was introduced by the Premier League, which brought the case against Everton, although it is Rosen who selects its members. The three members of the judicial panel who imposed the 10-point penalty on Everton  David Phillips KC, Alan Greenwood and Nick Igoe  cannot be selected for the appeal board.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/01/everton-appeal-premier-league-tension-commission-independence
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 10:53:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:57:10 pm
Ah, thats interesting.

So they arent hearing it all from scratch, just deciding if the process was correct.  Thats less good if yiure a blue nose

They are still not happy as it is Murry Rosen who selects who is sitting on this new panel. The new panel will be able to alter the original ruling as well, I didn't think they could, but apparently they can.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:53:36 am
They are still not happy as it is Murry Rosen who selects who is sitting on this new panel. The new panel will be able to alter the original ruling as well, I didn't think they could, but apparently they can.

Can't see them reducing it though, Nick Igoe was Finance Director at West Ham for 15 years, so he knows exactly what Everton have done/could have done/should have done. They might actually think the panel were lenient though and up it to 15 pts (fingers crossed)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 11:17:08 am »
So basically, the new panel will be reviewing the actions of their colleagues to determine if the punishment is fair?

In criminal cases, an appeal only really focuses on whether there were procedural errors - or deliberate manipulation - that led to an incorrect verdict. In this case the guilt has already been determined.

I suppose one could look at this as a test case. A club has never been punished like this before, under these circumstances, so deciding on the punishment can be seen to be a rather arbitrary and subjective process. But the PL (and the clubs themselves) decided the nature of a punishment should vary to suit the case, rather than be a one size fits all - and that the uncertainty of the punishment would help serve as a deterrent.

They can claim they only went over the limit once, and only by £20m - but against that, their losses exceeded £120m, and they ignored countless warnings from the PL as to the path they were on.

Again, I'm not entirely sure on what grounds Everton can appeal. This "cruel and unusual punishment" angle doesn't seem to hold water. They're throwing themselves on the mercy of the court - by claiming the court wasn't merciful enough already.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:03:42 am
Can't see them reducing it though, Nick Igoe was Finance Director at West Ham for 15 years, so he knows exactly what Everton have done/could have done/should have done. They might actually think the panel were lenient though and up it to 15 pts (fingers crossed)

I'm not saying they definitely will but I had originally thought they couldn't alter the punishment but I was wrong about that. I am always mindful when there is a fuss about things that it can make panels tamper with original rulings. But we'll wait and see.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:55:44 pm
I think they should have a set proceudre. If you fail it's set point penalty and every £3m further above is another point or something
Why?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:28 pm
I'm not saying they definitely will but I had originally thought they couldn't alter the punishment but I was wrong about that. I am always mindful when there is a fuss about things that it can make panels tamper with original rulings. But we'll wait and see.

There is a chance, albeit a slight one, that they could increase the punishment.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:28 pm
I'm not saying they definitely will but I had originally thought they couldn't alter the punishment but I was wrong about that. I am always mindful when there is a fuss about things that it can make panels tamper with original rulings. But we'll wait and see.

Fingers crossed they don't find in Evertons favour.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 01:06:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:39:48 pm
Fingers crossed they don't find in Evertons favour.

It would set a dubious and dangerous precedent if whining enough in public gets a perfectly reasonable punishment reduced on appeal when there's no new evidence in said appeal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:06:47 pm
It would set a dubious and dangerous precedent if whining enough in public gets a perfectly reasonable punishment reduced on appeal when there's no new evidence in said appeal.
Abu Dhabi FC will be getting ready to whine over their 115 charges.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:06:47 pm
It would set a dubious and dangerous precedent if whining enough in public gets a perfectly reasonable punishment reduced on appeal when there's no new evidence in said appeal.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:08:03 pm
Abu Dhabi FC will be getting ready to whine over their 115 charges.

Yep that is the worry - Everton really have no grounds for an appeal except the" we lied and cheated and it hurts the fans" bollocks
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Yup, it's really important that the appeals' panel doesn't buckle to public pressure and lessen the punishment simply because Everton confessed and cooperated.

I know it was reported that the PL recommended 12 points, but was that ever confirmed? If so, I think it's possible that the appeal could increase the punishment to that, but I also don't think it's likely.

Just as it's important to not lessen the public due to public pressure, they probably don't want to be seen to punish a club harder simply for appealing. Or do they? If they're looking ahead to Man City, maybe they want to set a precedent? Perhaps they went for a 10 point deduction knowing full well Everton would appeal - so that increasing the punishment to 12 points would be built into the process?

Most likely they will just rule that the punishment fits the crime, given the multiple warnings issued and ignored. Everton can moan about a depressed transfer market and finishing lower in the league than they budgeted for, but nobody forced them to hire and fire multiple managers in such a short space of time either. I'm fairly certain all those payoffs would have left a sizeable dent in their bottom line.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6701 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
While very unlikely, it would be funny if the not wanting to hurt the fans argument backfired on them, the amount of hurt it caused the fans of other clubs was far greater than the 10 points and thus it should be increased.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6702 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:40:40 pm
While very unlikely, it would be funny if the not wanting to hurt the fans argument backfired on them, the amount of hurt it caused the fans of other clubs was far greater than the 10 points and thus it should be increased.

I cant believe the bollocks spouted about no sporting advantage
Moshiri admitted they spent the money trying to replace the last midfield they bought hoping it would get them 6th place.
The fact that they bought shite and changed managers  paying out large sums to do so, was an attempt to gain sporting advantage, regardless of whether it worked
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6703 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:26:26 pm
Yup, it's really important that the appeals' panel doesn't buckle to public pressure and lessen the punishment simply because Everton confessed and cooperated.

I know it was reported that the PL recommended 12 points, but was that ever confirmed? If so, I think it's possible that the appeal could increase the punishment to that, but I also don't think it's likely.

Just as it's important to not lessen the public due to public pressure, they probably don't want to be seen to punish a club harder simply for appealing. Or do they? If they're looking ahead to Man City, maybe they want to set a precedent? Perhaps they went for a 10 point deduction knowing full well Everton would appeal - so that increasing the punishment to 12 points would be built into the process?

Most likely they will just rule that the punishment fits the crime, given the multiple warnings issued and ignored. Everton can moan about a depressed transfer market and finishing lower in the league than they budgeted for, but nobody forced them to hire and fire multiple managers in such a short space of time either. I'm fairly certain all those payoffs would have left a sizeable dent in their bottom line.

The one thing youve omitted is the extremely wide leeway the PL gave them for their grossly inflated Covid losses. The PL seemed to bend over backwards not to see them in the shit and then Everton carried on spending like a drunken sailor.

And the idea that they would finish 6th, obviously based on their squad and coaching set up, surely indicates that their spending would lead to a projected sporting advantage, despite their whingeing about not gaining a sport advantage.

And for all their ranting about PL corruption there are many EFL teams who have suffered a similar points deduction going back at least a decade.

 https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/every-points-deduction-english-football-150456850.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAADadl-0bo3XIit4Gy6F9ilvnlQ11YKTIjgxi5dZ61SVCiaVVeo9x4tLE0Xntl392x9DpZqU2Ak8v3_geEXLG6G7SAAV9RV0eBuA6kRB5UX9drFJXTbBGrl2UCXG3yAP1bfBLEsSVxAbziwTsRtPY_85dhOeDnKdfwAdikE3hc4iJ

Edit - 12c was posting a similar view about sporting advantage as I was typing. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6704 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:43:35 pm
I cant believe the bollocks spouted about no sporting advantage
Moshiri admitted they spent the money trying to replace the last midfield they bought hoping it would get them 6th place.
The fact that they bought shite and changed managers  paying out large sums to do so, was an attempt to gain sporting advantage, regardless of whether it worked

The idea that trying and failing to get a sporting advantage due to being shite at cheating just seems like an utterly ludicrous argument on their part, they would have been even worse without it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:48:49 pm
The idea that trying and failing to get a sporting advantage due to being shite at cheating just seems like an utterly ludicrous argument on their part, they would have been even worse without it.
the argument has the maturity of a tired and hungry 2 year old.
