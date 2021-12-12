« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 299001 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,116
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:50:38 pm



With the appeal attached to a toddler?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,656
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 03:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:18:16 pm
Some clubs are born mediocre, some achieve mediocrity, and some have mediocrity thrust upon them - with Everton, it was all three.
Major Major Everton Everton
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,448
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 03:16:49 pm »
Quote from: slidez on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Based on what?  Theyre not selling anyone they dont want to in jan.

Clubs dont sell players to avoid administration, the firesale only happens if theyre in administration.

What the hell are you talking about? Clubs sell players all the time in order to ballance their books. Everton have a few assets that can be sold in January, and they will sell them, if they don't want to get another 10-point deduction ...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:16:49 pm
What the hell are you talking about? Clubs sell players all the time in order to ballance their books. Everton have a few assets that can be sold in January, and they will sell them, if they don't want to get another 10-point deduction ...

Well we don't know if they would get another 10 point deduction. But even five points would screw them at this point.

I think the 777 takeover will fail as they're struggling to raise capital. Everton will go into administration, and the fans will blame the Premier League for scaring off potential investors because they're scared of Everton breaking up the sinister six.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,885
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:16:49 pm
What the hell are you talking about? Clubs sell players all the time in order to ballance their books. Everton have a few assets that can be sold in January, and they will sell them, if they don't want to get another 10-point deduction ...

I'd be massively surprised if they had any sort of fire sale in January. They'd be waving a white flag and accepting relegation is an inevitability if they did and that would be catastrophic for them.
Staying in the PL is more important for their survival now than it ever has been.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:48:12 pm
The Independent panel won't be happy that Everton are questioning them and their decision - I hope they get that pissed off, the raise the punishment to 12 or 15 pts.
That wouldnt be very independent of them now would it. I hope as before they only look at the evidence they have and make their decision on that, which I am sure they will. the appeal process isnt supposed to be a discount code for a lesser punishment and hopefully they stand firm on the ten points.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,081
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:16:49 pm
What the hell are you talking about? Clubs sell players all the time in order to ballance their books. Everton have a few assets that can be sold in January, and they will sell them, if they don't want to get another 10-point deduction ...

Selling in January doesn't affect Everton having to turn in their accounts by Dec. 31st.

If the accounts Everton turn in by the end of the year aren't within profit and sustainability limits, then Everton could receive another points deduction before the end of this season.


If they go into administration before the end of this season, they could receive another points deduction.


So, it is possible Everton could receive three separate point deductions in the same season.
Another first for their list of firsts.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,993
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 04:04:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:48:12 pm
The Independent panel won't be happy that Everton are questioning them and their decision - I hope they get that pissed off, the raise the punishment to 12 or 15 pts.

It's a new panel who will look at the original ruling to check the process was correctly done. So, it's nothing to do with the original panel.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,116
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:16:49 pm
What the hell are you talking about? Clubs sell players all the time in order to ballance their books. Everton have a few assets that can be sold in January, and they will sell them, if they don't want to get another 10-point deduction ...


Like I said, though, even if the PL said "Last chance... you need to raise £100m in transfer fees by the end of January or you will be relegated as punishment" they wouldn't put their 'best' [everything is relative] players up for sale.

Instead they'd slap £50m price tags on Dele Ali and Andy Lonergan and, when they didn't sell, claim that other clubs are conspiring against them. Their fans would take that to the next level. Burnham, Rotherham and Backhander Joe would throw more tantrums about how unfair it all is.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,116
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:53:39 pm

If the accounts Everton turn in by the end of the year aren't within profit and sustainability limits, then Everton could receive another points deduction before the end of this season.


Will these be the first since their accountants walked away (presumably not wanting to be any part of dodgy accounting)?

Is it true their new accountants are called Fidlitt, Lye and Boolsheet?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:11:06 pm

Like I said, though, even if the PL said "Last chance... you need to raise £100m in transfer fees by the end of January or you will be relegated as punishment" they wouldn't put their 'best' [everything is relative] players up for sale.

Instead they'd slap £50m price tags on Dele Ali and Andy Lonergan and, when they didn't sell, claim that other clubs are conspiring against them. Their fans would take that to the next level. Burnham, Rotherham and Backhander Joe would throw more tantrums about how unfair it all is.



And the PL would say tough titties. Youve broken the rules - again. Here, giz another xx points.

If they fail again and the PL fail to act because everton start crying, or because Chippy Tits and his fellow big noise wannabes say nasty things, then they might as well rip up the rules and let everyone play like city do.

If they are proven to have failed the P&S  and get let off "because we're everfuckington" then all the other clubs will kick off.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,663
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:50:38 pm


Didnt he score the Golden Goal winner at Euro 2000?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm »
I hope the deduction is upheld as is. Everton's only hope in the appeal is to claim that the process determining the punishment is somehow flawed, because they admitted wrong doing. But short of admitting they're facing financial ruin and essentially begging for mercy I don't see what the appeal can achieve.

I think it's more a case of outside pressure on the appeals' panel to lessen or restructure the punishment - but that could fatally undermine the PL's authority, and the rules themselves (to which all clubs are signatories to).

But even if the deduction is reduced to five points, if Everton break the limits again in December they could easily get another five points again anyway. They'd be back where they started. And you can bet the PL will be determined not to go easy on them after all the shit they've been giving out.

I think the funniest outcome would be to reduce the punishment to five points, with a further five points suspended. Then Everton fail the limits again at the end of the year, so the suspended deduction is immediately reapplied - along with another points deduction on top. ;D

Then they can go into administration and get another 9 points. May as well get all the deductions out of the way now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,462
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 05:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:31:37 pm
BBC Sport understands the club have not been told how the figure of 10 points was reached by the independent commission which decided the sanction, and feel a sporting penalty for breaking financial limits is unjust.


And yet such a punishment is commonplace including in the Football League who would have been far harsher on Everton
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,401
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:04:51 pm
It's a new panel who will look at the original ruling to check the process was correctly done. So, it's nothing to do with the original panel.

Well hopefully the new panel take umbrage with Everton questioning the old panel ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,194
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 05:14:06 pm »
Kelly adds: One of the guiding principles of the Fan Led Review is to ensure that regulatory sanctions should avoid impacting fans, wherever possible. It [the 10-point penalty] directly impacts supporters, who have had no influence on the running of the club and have made clear their concerns about its leadership, direction and operations .."

Absolute sanctimonious bollocks. The Wall, the Edvard Munch Stand and the whole screaming-blue-murder dogs-of-war-boo-boy Goodison culture has practically dictated club strategy and policy for at least the last decade....

I look forward to the Friday night phone-in later on Radio Merseyside....dominated again no doubt by indignant, innocent blues...lily-livered Reds who wouldn't say boo to a bitter...and the BBC host, enabling the paranoid nonsense...


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/01/everton-appeal-premier-league-tension-commission-independence

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,283
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 05:15:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:06:58 pm
And yet such a punishment is commonplace including in the Football League who would have been far harsher on Everton

Yep.

Besides, the independent panel have said their PSR difficulties are related to finishing lower than they budget for and for overspending on players and not getting enough funds on outgoing players i.e. for sporting reasons:

137: "The cause of Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million). Evertons understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the non-existent midfield, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million threshold by £19.5 million."
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,401
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:14:06 pm
Kelly adds: One of the guiding principles of the Fan Led Review is to ensure that regulatory sanctions should avoid impacting fans, wherever possible. It [the 10-point penalty] directly impacts supporters, who have had no influence on the running of the club and have made clear their concerns about its leadership, direction and operations .."

Absolute sanctimonious bollocks. The Wall, the Edvard Munch Stand and the whole screaming-blue-murder dogs-of-war-boo-boy Goodison culture has practically dictated club strategy and policy for at least the last decade....

I look forward to the Friday night phone-in later on Radio Merseyside....dominated again no doubt by indignant, innocent blues...lily-livered Reds who wouldn't say boo to a bitter...and the BBC host, enabling the paranoid nonsense...


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/01/everton-appeal-premier-league-tension-commission-independence







« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:13 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:59:28 pm
They wouldn't be included anyway as it's the accounts for the 22/23 season

Thats my point, they will be running the risk of a further points deduction if their accounts show another loss last year.
Question to the more knowledgeable folk on here. The £100m limit rolls over three year periods so they will have to effectively have make a profit to bring it down below the limit, because they have lost big for the past three years, at least.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:14:06 pm
Kelly adds: One of the guiding principles of the Fan Led Review is to ensure that regulatory sanctions should avoid impacting fans, wherever possible. It [the 10-point penalty] directly impacts supporters, who have had no influence on the running of the club and have made clear their concerns about its leadership, direction and operations .."

Absolute sanctimonious bollocks. The Wall, the Edvard Munch Stand and the whole screaming-blue-murder dogs-of-war-boo-boy Goodison culture has practically dictated club strategy and policy for at least the last decade....

I look forward to the Friday night phone-in later on Radio Merseyside....dominated again no doubt by indignant, innocent blues...lily-livered Reds who wouldn't say boo to a bitter...and the BBC host, enabling the paranoid nonsense...


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/01/everton-appeal-premier-league-tension-commission-independence

So because it impacts the fans, the penalty should be discounted? Why didn't they take it up to the board when they were over-paying for all the dross?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6660 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:14:06 pm
Kelly adds: One of the guiding principles of the Fan Led Review is to ensure that regulatory sanctions should avoid impacting fans, wherever possible. It [the 10-point penalty] directly impacts supporters, who have had no influence on the running of the club and have made clear their concerns about its leadership, direction and operations .."

Absolute sanctimonious bollocks. The Wall, the Edvard Munch Stand and the whole screaming-blue-murder dogs-of-war-boo-boy Goodison culture has practically dictated club strategy and policy for at least the last decade....

I look forward to the Friday night phone-in later on Radio Merseyside....dominated again no doubt by indignant, innocent blues...lily-livered Reds who wouldn't say boo to a bitter...and the BBC host, enabling the paranoid nonsense...


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/01/everton-appeal-premier-league-tension-commission-independence

The same fans who forced Matinez's sacking before the last home game of the season because the board feared a riot if he was in the dugout. ::)

Boils my piss how this shower are indulged and treated with kid gloves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,283
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6661 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm »
How do you punish the club without impacting the fans?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6662 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:04:51 pm
It's a new panel who will look at the original ruling to check the process was correctly done. So, it's nothing to do with the original panel.
Ah, thats interesting.

So they arent hearing it all from scratch, just deciding if the process was correct.  Thats less good if yiure a blue nose
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:07 pm
How do you punish the club without impacting the fans?
Close their stadium.  They no longer have to watch the shite any more.

Win win
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6664 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:15:23 pm
Yep.

Besides, the independent panel have said their PSR difficulties are related to finishing lower than they budget for and for overspending on players and not getting enough funds on outgoing players i.e. for sporting reasons:

137: "The cause of Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million). Evertons understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the non-existent midfield, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million threshold by £19.5 million."
In summary, Everton repeated Peter Ridsdale's mistakes at Leeds which they were warned not to do. It's why the PSR were put in place  ::)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6665 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm »
Interesting

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12814917/Burnley-Leeds-Leicester-set-WITHDRAW-plan-sue-Everton.html


Seem to be going for an agreed settlement with Everton.  Suspect that means that my dream of Everton being sued for £300m might not happen.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,096
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6666 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Interesting

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12814917/Burnley-Leeds-Leicester-set-WITHDRAW-plan-sue-Everton.html


Seem to be going for an agreed settlement with Everton.  Suspect that means that my dream of Everton being sued for £300m might not happen.

Probably realise they wouldnt get a penny if they bankrupted them.
Interesting though that they repeated the story about 777 bankrolling them on a monthly basis with loans, just to keep them operating.
I think that they will be bust if 777 dont get them and screwed if they do
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,276
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6667 on: Today at 06:28:44 pm »
I reckon once Moshiri has given his defence Everton will end up in the top 4.


The fella is a genius.

With Romelu I wasted two summers trying to keep him. The first summer I spent three months with his agent, him, his mother and his family and we managed to keep him for another year.

Then, last summer, we offered him a better deal than Chelsea. Whatever they offered we matched but he just didnt want to stay. He wanted to play for Chelsea at that time.

I can assure you we tried everything to keep Rom. If I tell you what we offered him you wouldnt believe it. We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract. Robert [Elstone, Evertons chief executive] was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, then in the meeting Rom called his mother. He said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea.

I got close to Rom, I like the boy, hes a good boy, and I used all my charm to keep him and I flatly failed. This is unfortunately the world. Ultimately we lost money. To buy Rom now would be £120m. The issue was his brain had gone. He was in LA and he wouldnt come back. It happens. Alex Ferguson got another year out of [Cristiano] Ronaldo but then he was off. [Luis] Suárez had to bite a few players to get off.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,081
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6668 on: Today at 06:37:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Interesting

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12814917/Burnley-Leeds-Leicester-set-WITHDRAW-plan-sue-Everton.html


Seem to be going for an agreed settlement with Everton.  Suspect that means that my dream of Everton being sued for £300m might not happen.

Negotiations..

Burnley you get DCL

Leeds you get  Doucoure

Leicester you get Branthwaite
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,472
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6669 on: Today at 06:41:16 pm »
Apparently as part of the mitigation put forward by Moshiri was the need to replace the non existent midfield.

And how many midfielders have they signed?

The last thing they want is Moshiri having any input to the appeal. ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,462
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6670 on: Today at 06:45:10 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:26:21 pm
So because it impacts the fans, the penalty should be discounted? Why didn't they take it up to the board when they were over-paying for all the dross?

Also note that it says nothing about the fans of clubs who were relegated in place of Everton. They have been far more impacted than Everton fans who have essentially enjoyed a two-year reprieve from any punishment
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,111
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6671 on: Today at 06:47:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:37:28 pm
Negotiations..

Burnley you get DCL

Leeds you get  Doucoure

Leicester you get Branthwaite

I know you're joking, but if we wanted to be serious a deal like that wouldn't really help Everton though. They need actual money.

Plus, it assumes those players are prepared to go to these clubs. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,081
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6672 on: Today at 07:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:47:33 pm
Plus, it assumes those players are prepared to go to these clubs. ;D

Dyche to those three players: Either you go or if you stay we have no money for your salary so you won't be paid for some time. We'll go into administration, and you'll be in the Championship. Your choice.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • Ground Control
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6673 on: Today at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:23:16 am
Forecast today says snow and  could be low as -10..." Brrr! its bloody Everton out there!"

In Canada, whenever I stepped outside in January and got hit with the Arctic wind, I always turned to my wife and said, "It's Evertonian cold."
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6674 on: Today at 09:25:01 pm »
 :)
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:30:32 pm
Didnt he score the Golden Goal winner at Euro 2000?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #6675 on: Today at 09:30:54 pm »
I'm guessing that to raise the money they need, they'd have to sell enough of their squad that it realistically costs them five to ten points. Or they sell pickford and gain five to ten.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 